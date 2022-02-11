U.S. markets close in 1 hour 20 minutes

Europe EV Powertrain Testing Services Market Report 2022: Market was Valued at $5,605.88 Million in 2020, and is Projected to Grow with a CAGR of 22.02% to Reach $37,904.30 Million in 2030

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe EV Powertrain Testing Services Market, 2016- 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The European EV Powertrain Testing Services Market was valued at USD5,605.88 million in 2020, and it is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 22.02% to reach USD37,904.30 million in 2030.

Rapid production and sales of electric vehicles, stringent vehicle emission norms and regulations, and the incentives offered by the government on purchase and manufacturing of electric vehicles are the major drivers influencing the demand for the European EV Powertrain Testing Services Market across the region in the forecast period.

Automobile manufacturers are making high-end investments in research and development activities to find innovative solutions to increase vehicle performance and reduce the chances of error and road accidents and mis-happening to enhance the safety of the passengers while riding automobiles.

Declining battery prices used in electric vehicles, lucrative incentives provided by the leading authorities, and rising concerns about the effect of carbon emissions on the environment are proliferating the sales of electric vehicles in the region. Ongoing technological advancements and the use of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and cloud-based simulations to fuel the efficiency of powertrain and perform with higher efficiency is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the European EV Powertrain Testing Services Market growth.

Growing fuel prices and the introduction of digital EV powertrain equipment, and the booming automotive industry are expected to accelerate the growth of the European EV Powertrain Testing Services Market in the forecast period. However, the high cost of testing equipment and lack of standardization may hinder the growth of the European EV Powertrain Testing Services Market in the forecast period.

The European EV Powertrain Testing Services Market is segmented based on vehicle type, by propulsion, by sourcing, by country, by company. Based on the vehicle type, the market is divided into light duty, medium duty, and heavy duty.

Light duty vehicles are expected to witness the fastest incremental growth in the forecast period and also the growing number of market players are driving the demand for light duty duty vehicles in the region for the forecast period.

Objective of the Study:

  • To analyze the historical growth and the market size of the European EV Powertrain Testing Services Market from 2016 to 2020.

  • To estimate and forecast the market size of the European EV Powertrain Testing Services Market from 2021 to 2030 and growth rate until 2030.

  • To classify and forecast the European EV Powertrain Testing Services Market based on vehicle type, by propulsion, by sourcing, by country, by company.

  • To identify drivers and challenges for the European EV Powertrain Testing Services Market.

  • To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, etc., in the European EV Powertrain Testing Services Market.

  • To conduct pricing analysis for the European EV Powertrain Testing Services Market.

  • To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the European EV Powertrain Testing Services Market.

Key Target Audience:

  • EV powertrain testing services providers and other stakeholders

  • Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

  • Organizations, forums, and alliances related to EV powertrain testing services market

  • Market research and consulting firms

Major market players in the European EV Powertrain Testing Services Market include

  • Applus+ IDIADA

  • Ricardo Plc

  • TUV SUD

  • AVL List GmbH

  • CTAG Automotive Technology Centre of Galicia

  • Intertek Group Plc

  • ATESTEO GmbH & Co. KG

  • HORIBA MIRA Ltd

  • Element Materials Technology

  • FEV Group GmbH

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

  • Historical Years: 2016-2019

  • Base Year: 2020

  • Estimated Year: 2021

  • Forecast Period: 2022-2030

Europe EV Powertrain Testing Services Market, By Vehicle Type

  • Light Duty

  • Medium Duty

  • Heavy Duty

Europe EV Powertrain Testing Services Market, By Propulsion

  • BEV

  • HEV

  • PHEV

  • FCEV

Europe EV Powertrain Testing Services Market, By Sourcing

  • Outsourcing

  • In House

Europe EV Powertrain Testing Services Market, By Country

  • Germany

  • Spain

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Russia

  • Slovakia

  • Sweden

  • Belgium

  • Czech Republic

  • Poland

  • Netherlands

  • Rest of Europe

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4q9v4m

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/europe-ev-powertrain-testing-services-market-report-2022-market-was-valued-at-5-605-88-million-in-2020--and-is-projected-to-grow-with-a-cagr-of-22-02-to-reach-37-904-30-million-in-2030--301480732.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

