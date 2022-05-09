U.S. markets open in 3 hours 8 minutes

Europe Events and Exhibitions Market Forecast Report 2022-2027: Consumer Goods & Retail Sector Forecast to Reach 53.83 Million Square Feet of Net Space Rented in 2027

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Events and Exhibitions Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

B2B in the Europe exhibition market is a powerful marketing tool, information, and sales platform, presenting instruments for special industry segments and initiating profits for exhibitors, visitors, organizers, service providers, and the local economy. Companies are widely using B2B exhibitions to market their products and services around the world to expand their business domestically and internationally.

The consumer goods sector includes a diverse array of varied industries. This sector can be broadly divided into durable and nondurable goods. The industry is growing rapidly and is not showing signs of slowing down. Consumer technologies, in specific, are a large business in the tradeshow industry, taking up a major chunk of the revenues. The European exhibitions and events market's consumer goods & retail sector is expected to reach 53.83 million square feet of net space rented in 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.26% during the forecast period.

The events and exhibitions market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.98% during 2022-2027.

The report considers the present scenario of the exhibitions & events market in Europe and its market dynamics for the period 2022-2027. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study covers both the demand and supply side of the market. It also profiles and analyzes leading companies and several other prominent companies operating in the market.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

  • The Europe exhibitions & events market would realize an absolute growth of over 19% in terms of revenue in the period between 2022-2027.

  • B2B segment accounted for majority share of the Europe exhibitions & events market in 2021 and is expected to grow with approx. 3% CAGR during the forecast period in terms of revenue.

  • The exhibitors' fees segment dominated the market with a share of 71.38% in 2021 in terms of revenue and is expected to grow at a CAGR of approx. 3% during 2022-2027.

  • In terms of industry type, consumer goods and retail segment dominate the Europe exhibitions & events market in 2021 and is expected to add around $0.33 billion revenue during the forecast period.

  • The Europe exhibitions and events market is expected to reach 295.55 million square feet in 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.19%.

  • Turkey is the fastest growing country in the Europe exhibitions & events market in 2021 and would realize an absolute growth of 26.60%, growing at a CAGR of 4.01% during the forecast period in terms of revenue.

MARKET OPPORTUNITIES & TRENDS

  • Redesigning Exhibition Models

  • Increased Focus on Insurance & Security

  • Potential For Mice Tourism

MARKET GROWTH ENABLERS

  • Budget Allocation for Brand Experiences

  • Sustained Popularity in Elusive Industry Sectors

  • Increased Venues with Expanding Capacity

MARKET GROWTH RESTRAINTS

  • Exhibitor Advocacy

  • Infrastructural Issues

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

The key players in the industry are focusing on strategies, such as new product launches, partnerships & agreements, mergers & acquisitions, and expansions to grow their businesses further. These players will compete on various factors such as size, quality of service, availability of capacity, and brand. Due to the robust competitive environment, the exhibitions and events industry will witness an accelerated business consolidation.

Prominent Vendors

  • Informa

  • RELX Group

  • Fiera Milano

  • GL events

  • Koelnmesse

  • MCH Group

  • Messe Dusseldorf

  • Messe Frankfurt

  • Messe Munchen

Other Prominent Vendors

  • APEX

  • Beijing Eagle International Exhibition

  • Clarion Events

  • Comexposium

  • CVENT

  • Demage

  • Deutsche Messe

  • Cultura Eventos

  • Hyve Group

  • Mems International

  • Messe Berlin Group

  • Mex Events

  • NURNBERGMESSE

  • M&M GROUP

  • Prelude Events

  • Skyline Events

  • Smart Eventi

  • SEPROEVENTS

  • Target Motivation

  • Tarsus Group

  • Viparis

Key Topics Covered:

  • Scope & Coverage

  • Market at a Glance

  • Market Opportunities & Trends

  • Market Growth Enablers

  • Market Growth Restraints

  • Market Landscape

  • Exhibition Type

  • Revenue Stream

  • Industry Type

  • Key Countries

    • Germany

    • France

    • UK

    • Turkey

    • Italy

    • Spain

    • Russia

    • Sweden

    • Netherlands

  • Competitive Landscape

  • Key Company Profiles

  • Other Prominent Vendors

  • Report Summary

  • Quantitative Summary

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/am04l5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


