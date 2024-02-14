Europe’s Farmer Revolt Is Starting to Hit Demand for Tractors

(Bloomberg) -- Angry farmers in Europe are adding to pressure on tractor makers already facing a downturn in the US and Brazil as crop prices retreat.

Farmers across the European Union have been blocking roads to protest everything from new regulations and reduced diesel subsidies to a flood of supplies from Ukraine in the wake of Russia’s invasion.

“That negative sentiment in Europe, it just impacts demand,” Scott Wine, chief executive officer of CNH Industrial NV, one of the world’s biggest farm-machinery makers, said in an interview Wednesday.

He added that farmers have broad levels of support, which could prompt regulators to reconsider policies that make agriculture more sustainable but also more costly.

“Farmers are expressing their dissatisfaction with some of the government actions,” he said during the company’s fourth-quarter earnings call. “When they’re driving and protesting, they’re not planting and harvesting.”

CNH, which makes New Holland and Case IH tractors, said its agriculture sales will decline by 10% to 15% this year as falling grain prices give growers less to spend. Wine said that with the clouded outlook in Europe, the company will focus more on North America. CNH last year moved to delist its shares from Euronext Milan.

The company’s shares in New York rose as much as 7.8% on Wednesday, the biggest intraday jump since June 2020, on expectations profits will stay strong despite the weaker farm economy.

