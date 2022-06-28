U.S. markets open in 2 hours 50 minutes

Europe Fibercos and Towercos Market Analysis Report 2022 With Case Studies from Open Fiber Italy, Telenor Towers, & American Tower Europe

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Fibercos and Towercos Market Dynamics and Opportunities, 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report analyzes the key themes and market direction around fibercos and towercos in Europe. It also provides fibercos, towercos, telcos, and ICT vendors with guidance on the best practices related to the fiberco and towerco market.

It gives telcos insights and best practices into the key drivers and considerations to have when entering the market - e.g., when spinning off their assets into a seperate company, or thinking about fully selling their assets to existing fibercos/towercos.

The report reviews the strategy regarding the creation of fibercos and towercos to monetize assets, cut capex, and help fund the rollout of 5G and fiber networks. It also provides some details on several fiberco and towerco key players, their evolution, and their growth strategies.

The case studies section examines selected fibercos and towercos (both telco-related and pure-play), providing context and background to their creation, how they scaled up, and the evolution of their growth strategy, as well as key takeaways to consider for other telcos/fibercos/towercos. The report concludes with key takeaways and recommendations for players in the fiberco and towerco market or considering a future market entry.

The report provides an executive-level overview of fiberco and towerco state of play, developments, and strategies, including in the context of 5G and fiber networks deployments.

This report highlights the main drivers for towercos and fibercos emergence and growth in Europe, gives an overview of the key models for towercos and fibercos in the region, deep dives into the latest developments and regional trends in the towerco/fiberco space, and provides an overview and set of recommendations on the positioning and future growth strategies that the different types of towercos/fibercos (e.g., pure-play and telco-led) can adopt.

Synopsis

  • Section 1: Fibercos & Towercos Key Models, Drivers and Market Trends in Europe: this section provides a brief description of the different models of fibercos and towercos in Europe, the primary drivers for the creation of such companies, and the fiberco and towerco regional trends.

  • Section 2: Fibercos & Towercos Latest Developments in Europe: this section provides an overview of the latest developments in the fiberco and towerco market in Europe including telcos splitting their assets into seperate fibercos/towercos, M&As, joint ventures, IPOs, and new entrants.

  • Section 3: Case Studies: this section examines three case studies of fibercos/towercos, providing context and background to their creation, how they scaled up, and the evolution of their growth strategy, as well as key takeaways to consider for other telcos/fibercos/towercos.

  • Section 4: Key Takeaways and Recommendations: this section provides a summary of key takeaways and recommendations for fibercos, towercos, telcos, and ISPs and a summary of expected market opportunities and growth directions.

Scope

  • 5G traffic demands and an increased number of connected devices are leading telcos to ramp up their infrastructure investments.

  • Telcos have been moving to satisfy the increasing demands for reliable high-speed broadband with expanded fiber investments.

  • In light of these investments and regulatory coverage imperatives in 5G and FTTH/B, telcos are turning to fibercos and towercos to spur their network expansions and asset monetization.

  • Fiber and tower assets are increasingly valuable sources of telco funding for reinvestment. Telcos have a diverse set of options when it comes to monetizing their fiber and tower assets.

  • Pure-play fibercos and towercos have also been contributing to the dynamic infrastructure market.

  • Fibercos and towercos are likely to become increasingly prevalent as time goes on with further opportunities in mobile edge computing, small cells, and data centers.

  • Investment funds are becoming increasingly active in the fiberco/towerco space, with toweco/fiberco valuations happening on high EBITDA multiples.

Reasons to Buy

  • The report offers a comprehensive and detailed understanding of the models and drivers of fibercos and towercos in Europe.

  • The report describes the strategies and investments that fibercos, towercos, and telcos are taking to remain competitive in an increasingly densifying market - especially in relation to 5G and FTTH/B rollouts.

  • The report provides an overview of current strategies pursued by fibercos, towercos, and telcos, as well as future growth opportunities.

  • The report will help telcos, fibercos, towercos, regulators, governments, institutional investors and telecom executives craft adapted strategies and policies to seize the opportunities offered by the fiberco/towerco space - including assets monetisation, spurring broadband coverage targets, funding next technology generation deployments, and positioning for growth in new areas including edge computing and IoT.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Section 1: Fibercos and Towercos Key Models, Drivers, and Market Trends in Europe

Section 2: Fibercos and Towercos Latest Developments in Europe

Section 3: Case Studies

Fiberco Case Study 1 Open Fiber Italy

Towerco Case Study 1 Telenor Towers

Towerco Case Study 2 American Tower Europe

Section 4: Key Takeaways and Recommendations

Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • 1&1

  • Aberdeen Standard

  • American Radio

  • American Tower

  • Basalt

  • CDPQ

  • Cellnex

  • Ceske Radiokomunikace

  • CityFibre

  • Daiwa

  • DELTA Fiber

  • Deustche Telekom Capital Partners

  • Deutsche Funktrum

  • Deutsche Telekom

  • E.ON

  • E.ON TowerCo

  • Enel

  • EWE

  • FiberCop

  • FiBrasil

  • Full Fibre UK

  • Hivory

  • Illiad

  • INWIT

  • KKR

  • Macquarie

  • Metroweb Italia

  • MTS

  • NTC

  • Onivia

  • Open Dutch Fiber

  • Open Fiber Italy

  • Orange

  • Orange Concession

  • Polkomtel Infrastruktura

  • Service Telecom

  • SFR

  • Signify

  • Sky

  • Swiatlowod Inwestycje

  • Telenor

  • Telenor Infra

  • Telenor Towers

  • Telxius

  • TIC

  • TIM

  • TOTEM

  • Vantage Towers

  • VEON

  • Victus

  • Vodafone

  • Wind Hellas

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yom8f8

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


