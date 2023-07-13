Europe’s first spot Bitcoin ETF set to launch in July: FT

Zoltan Vardai
Europe’s first spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) is expected to be publicly listed this month, following a 12-month delay from the initially planned date, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

Fast facts

  • Jacobi Asset Management delayed the launch of its spot Bitcoin ETF that was originally set to debut in July 2022, following the Terra-Luna collapse, which erased tens of billions of dollars from the global cryptocurrency market.

  • This isn’t the first cryptocurrency-based financial product in the European market. The BTCE, a Bitcoin exchange-trade product, listed on Germany’s Xetra exchange in 2021.

  • The development follows a flurry of spot Bitcoin ETF applications in the U.S. from financial heavyweights such as BlackRock, WisdomTree and Fidelity Investments.

  • Bitcoin slipped 0.63% to US$30,579 in the 24 hours leading up to 23:10 in Hong Kong.

