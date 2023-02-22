The Europe FMCG Logistics Market is forecast to grow by $40.18 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

FMCG Logistics Market in Europe 2023-2027. The analyst has been monitoring the FMCG logistics market in Europe and is forecast to grow by $40.18 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period.

Our report on the FMCG logistics market in Europe provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing adoption of technology in the logistics industry, the growing FMCG industry in Europe, and the growing e-commerce market in Europe.



The FMCG logistics market in Europe is segmented as below:

By Service

• Transportation

• Warehousing

• VAS



By Product

• Food and beverages

• Personal and beauty care

• Health and hygiene care

• Home care



This study identifies the increasing M&A in logistics industry as one of the prime reasons driving the FMCG logistics market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing focus on truck platooning by logistics vendors and increasing adoption of sharing economy will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the FMCG logistics market in Europe covers the following areas:

• FMCG logistics market sizing

• FMCG logistics market forecast

• FMCG logistics market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading FMCG logistics market vendors that include Agility Public Warehousing Co. K.S.C.P, Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA, Brambles Ltd., C H Robinson Worldwide Inc., CEVA Logistics AG, DACHSER SE, Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Post AG, DSV AS, FedEx Corp., Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE and Co KG, Kuehne Nagel Management AG, Nippon Express Holdings Inc., PSA International Pte Ltd., SNCF Group, United Parcel Service Inc., UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS HOLDINGS INC., and XPO Logistics Inc. Also, the FMCG logistics market in Europe analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

