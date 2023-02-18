Europe FMCG logistics market size to grow by USD 40.18 billion by 2027: Growing focus on truck platooning by logistics vendors to be a key trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the Europe FMCG logistics market size is estimated to grow by USD 40.18 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. The report also includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the Europe FMCG logistics market was valued at USD 167.51 billion. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the market. For more insights on the market, request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Europe FMCG Logistics Market 2023-2027

FMCG logistics market in Europe - Five forces

The FMCG logistics market in Europe is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining power of buyers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes

For an interpretation of Porter's five forces model – Buy the report!

FMCG logistics market in Europe – Customer landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

FMCG logistics market in Europe - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on service (transportation, warehousing, and VAS) and product (food and beverages, personal and beauty care, health and hygiene care, and home care).

The transportation segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. Transportation plays a key role in the market, as it enables the movement of inventory along the supply chain. Vendors are focusing on strengthening their transport connectivity to expand their business across Europe. For instance, in October 2021, FedEx Express announced the launch of a new intercontinental flight between Europe and Japan. Therefore, advances in technology and increasing connectivity will propel the growth of the transportation segment during the forecast period.

Story continues

Download a sample report

FMCG logistics market in Europe – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The increasing adoption of technology in the logistics industry is driving the market growth.

Logistics players are adopting new-age technologies such as IoT, robotics, analytics, and big data to streamline the overall FMCG supply chain.

The use of such technologies has enabled vendors to implement various strategies such as collaboration, vertical integration, and M&A.

Logistics companies are collaborating with IT companies to improve warehouse management services.

Moreover, the increasing demand for customization and the need for quick delivery have compelled vendors to implement various technologies.

Thus, the increasing adoption of technologies in the logistics industry will help FMCG companies optimize their assets efficiently, which will contribute to the growth of the regional market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The growing focus on truck platooning by logistics vendors is a key trend in the market.

Truck platooning ensures that trucks maintain a close distance between each other and requires little or no action from drivers.

Many governments are promoting the use of this technology to save costs, reduce congestion on roads, and decrease carbon emissions.

Logistics companies such as FedEx, DHL, and DB Schenker are investing in R&D to successfully implement truck platooning in the logistics industry.

Such developments will support the growth of the Europe FMCG logistics market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

The high cost of operations in the FMCG industry is challenging the market growth.

In a cold chain, the procurement of suitable land in a strategic location is a lengthy procedure and requires proper approvals, which increases the cost of setting up a cold storage facility.

Increasing crude oil prices and rising energy costs are also a challenge faced by cold chain service providers.

The use of high-end tracking and tracing technology in trucks and warehouse facilities has further increased operational costs.

Transportation and inventory handling costs can increase without the use of proper algorithms and inventory optimization solutions.

Such factors may have a negative impact on the Europe FMCG logistics market during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact

businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Europe FMCG logistics market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the FMCG Logistics Market In Europe between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the FMCG logistics market in Europe and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Europe FMCG logistics market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The chemical logistics market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.65% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 53.66 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by service (transportation, warehousing, and others), end-user (chemical industry, pharmaceutical industry, specialty chemical industry, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The reverse logistics market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 324.23 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by service (transportation, warehousing, and VAS), and product (food and beverages, personal and beauty care, health and hygiene care, and home care).

Europe FMCG Logistics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 169 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 40.18 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.58 Key countries Germany, France, UK, Italy, and Rest of Europe Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Agility Public Warehousing Co. K.S.C.P, Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA, Brambles Ltd., C H Robinson Worldwide Inc., CEVA Logistics AG, DACHSER SE, Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Post AG, DSV AS, FedEx Corp., Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE and Co KG, Kuehne Nagel Management AG, Nippon Express Holdings Inc., PSA International Pte Ltd., SNCF Group, United Parcel Service Inc., UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS HOLDINGS INC., and XPO Logistics Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's industrials market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 FMCG logistics market in Europe 2017 - 2021

4.2 Service Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Service

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Service

6.3 Transportation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Warehousing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 VAS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Market opportunity by Service

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Product

7.3 Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Personal and beauty care - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Health and hygiene care - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Home care - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.7 Market opportunity by Product

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA

12.4 Brambles Ltd.

12.5 C H Robinson Worldwide Inc.

12.6 CEVA Logistics AG

12.7 DACHSER SE

12.8 Deutsche Bahn AG

12.9 Deutsche Post AG

12.10 DSV AS

12.11 FedEx Corp.

12.12 Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE and Co KG

12.13 Kuehne Nagel Management AG

12.14 Nippon Express Holdings Inc.

12.15 SNCF Group

12.16 United Parcel Service Inc.

12.17 XPO Logistics Inc.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Europe FMCG Logistics Market 2023-2027

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/europe-fmcg-logistics-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-40-18-billion-by-2027--growing-focus-on-truck-platooning-by-logistics-vendors-to-be-a-key-trend---technavio-301748712.html

SOURCE Technavio