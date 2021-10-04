U.S. markets close in 1 hour 47 minutes

Europe Future of In-car Marketplace and Features on Demand Customer Survey Report 2021

DUBLIN, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Future of In-car Marketplace and Features on Demand - Europe, Voice of Customer, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Despite having disrupted most markets in terms of sales and profitability, the pandemic has ignited the minds for building a safer and convenient environment. Making the best of the situation is the connected automotive industry with trending use-cases that build the new normal across consumers.

Adapting to the newer form of travel, the 'Future of In-Car Marketplace and Features on Demand-Europe, Voice of Customer' aims to explore and evaluate the current use of connected car applications such as in-car marketplace and Feature on Demand (FoD) services among respondents in Europe.

In addition, this study will also focus on customer analysis bifurcation by vehicle segment type across different European countries and user-interest and preference in terms of 'marketplace retail products', 'Human Machine Interface (HMI) access to marketplace/FoD', FoD attributes' and 'User price elasticity index'.

This research will also investigate the most interesting features and use cases across in-car marketplace and FoD for customers in the future. Data was collected by means of a panel-based survey in Europe for France, Italy, UK, and Germany.

A total of 1,856 decision makers or key influencers for connected car services were surveyed to obtain the results.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Objectives and Sample Structure

  • Research Objectives

  • Research Methodology

  • European Markets in Scope

  • Data Weighting

2. Growth Environment

  • Key Takeaways

  • In-car Marketplace Future Customers

  • Key Products to be Offered Via In-car Marketplace

  • Interest in In-car Marketplace Products by Owned Car and Demography

  • Preferred Ways of Using In-car Marketplace

  • FoD Future Customers

  • Interest in Purchasing FoD

  • Price Test for Selected FoDs

  • FoD Price Elasticity of Demand

  • Overall Interest in In-car Marketplace and FoD

3. In-car Marketplace and FoD Market Overview

  • In-vehicle Payment and Payment Preferences

  • In-vehicle Payment - Retail Ecosystem

  • Marketplace Ecosystem

  • Future of Automotive Marketplace

  • Market Place - Different Definitions but One Entity

  • Ideal Connectivity Strategy - 3 Step Approach

  • Changing In-vehicle Expectations - Customer Ecosystem Journey

  • In-car Marketplace Applications Over the Years

  • Automotive IVP Market - Platform and Service Comparison

  • In-car Marketplace Case Study - GM Marketplace

  • Feature/Function On Demand

  • Feature-on-demand Case Study - Audi On-demand Features

  • Market Growth Analysis - Investments and Future Opportunities

4. Respondent Profile

  • Preferences Towards Engine Types

  • Preferred Engine Type by Currently Owned Engine Type

  • Preferred Engine Type by Currently Owned Car Segment

5. In-car Marketplace

  • Online Shopper Profile

  • Access to Internet In Car's Multimedia System

  • Description of In-car Marketplace was Shown to Respondents

  • Furthermore, Exemplary Real-life Scenarios Were Presented

  • Interest in In-car Marketplace

  • Frequency of Online Purchases and Monthly Online Spending

  • In-car Marketplace Prospects Profile

  • Present Online Versus Future In-car Marketplace Bookings and Purchases

  • Future In-car Marketplace Bookings and Purchases

  • Typology of In-car Marketplace Shopping Preferences

  • Highest Driver Reach Estimation - TURF Analysis

  • Preferred Situations to Use In-car Marketplace

  • Preferred Ways to Use In-car Marketplace

  • Preferred In-car Marketplace and Credit Card Operators

  • Enticements to Share Car Data With Car Manufacturer

  • Reasons for Lack of Interest in In-car Marketplace

  • In-car Marketplace Summary of Findings

6. Features on Demand

  • Description of Features on Demand was Shown to Respondents

  • Exemplary Real-life Scenarios Shown to Respondents

  • Interest and Price Sensitivity Test

  • Price Points were Presented to the Respondents in a Price Sensitivity Test for the 14 Features on Demand

  • Interest in Features on Demand

  • Interest in Across Countries

  • Perception of the Features on Demand Concept

  • Features on Demand Prospects Profile

  • Interest in Purchasing FoD

  • FoD Willingness to Pay

  • Preferences Towards Ways of Paying for FoD

  • Acceptance of Hardware Update Needed for FoD Use

  • Preferences Toward Hardware Update Payment and Installation Process

  • Reasons for the Lack of Interest in Features on Demand

7. Features on Demand Willingness to Pay and Price Elasticity of Demand

  • FoD Price Elasticity of Demand

  • Self-driving Car-mode - Willingness to Pay

  • Range Extension for EV - Willingness to Pay

  • Driving Enhancement Modes - Willingness to Pay

  • Automated Valet Parking - Willingness to Pay

  • Wi-Fi Hotspot Inside Car - Willingness to Pay

  • In-built Navigation - Willingness to Pay

  • Live Traffic and Location Services - willingness to Pay

  • In-car Video Games - Willingness to Pay

  • In-car Monitoring of Driver - Willingness to Pay

  • Smartphone Mirroring - Willingness to Pay

  • Control Through Smartphone - Willingness to Pay

  • Supercharging Capabilities - Willingness to Pay

  • Voice Assistant - Willingness to Pay

  • Digital Car Key - Willingness to Pay

8. Features on Demand Potential Revenue

  • Possible 7-year Revenue Calculation - Created To Better Understand the Potential of Individual FoDs

  • Possible 7-year Revenue

  • Share of Possible 7-year Revenue by Payment Type

  • Share of Possible 7-year Revenue by Country

  • Features on Demand Potential - Summary

9. Growth Opportunities

  • Growth Opportunity 1 - Readiness of Customers to Accelerate In-car Marketplace Acceptance

  • Growth Opportunity 2 - Automotive Suppliers Accelerating In-car Marketplace Will Run the Future of Feature-on-demand Market

  • Growth Opportunity 3 - Assistance of IT Companies is Essential for the Futuristic Development of Automakers' Technology

Companies Mentioned

  • Audi

  • GM

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uz4ngj

Media Contact:

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/europe-future-of-in-car-marketplace-and-features-on-demand-customer-survey-report-2021-301391961.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

