Europe Future of In-car Marketplace and Features on Demand Customer Survey Report 2021

Despite having disrupted most markets in terms of sales and profitability, the pandemic has ignited the minds for building a safer and convenient environment. Making the best of the situation is the connected automotive industry with trending use-cases that build the new normal across consumers.
Adapting to the newer form of travel, the 'Future of In-Car Marketplace and Features on Demand-Europe, Voice of Customer' aims to explore and evaluate the current use of connected car applications such as in-car marketplace and Feature on Demand (FoD) services among respondents in Europe.
In addition, this study will also focus on customer analysis bifurcation by vehicle segment type across different European countries and user-interest and preference in terms of 'marketplace retail products', 'Human Machine Interface (HMI) access to marketplace/FoD', FoD attributes' and 'User price elasticity index'.
This research will also investigate the most interesting features and use cases across in-car marketplace and FoD for customers in the future. Data was collected by means of a panel-based survey in Europe for France, Italy, UK, and Germany.
A total of 1,856 decision makers or key influencers for connected car services were surveyed to obtain the results.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Objectives and Sample Structure
Research Objectives
Research Methodology
European Markets in Scope
Data Weighting
2. Growth Environment
Key Takeaways
In-car Marketplace Future Customers
Key Products to be Offered Via In-car Marketplace
Interest in In-car Marketplace Products by Owned Car and Demography
Preferred Ways of Using In-car Marketplace
FoD Future Customers
Interest in Purchasing FoD
Price Test for Selected FoDs
FoD Price Elasticity of Demand
Overall Interest in In-car Marketplace and FoD
3. In-car Marketplace and FoD Market Overview
In-vehicle Payment and Payment Preferences
In-vehicle Payment - Retail Ecosystem
Marketplace Ecosystem
Future of Automotive Marketplace
Market Place - Different Definitions but One Entity
Ideal Connectivity Strategy - 3 Step Approach
Changing In-vehicle Expectations - Customer Ecosystem Journey
In-car Marketplace Applications Over the Years
Automotive IVP Market - Platform and Service Comparison
In-car Marketplace Case Study - GM Marketplace
Feature/Function On Demand
Feature-on-demand Case Study - Audi On-demand Features
Market Growth Analysis - Investments and Future Opportunities
4. Respondent Profile
Preferences Towards Engine Types
Preferred Engine Type by Currently Owned Engine Type
Preferred Engine Type by Currently Owned Car Segment
5. In-car Marketplace
Online Shopper Profile
Access to Internet In Car's Multimedia System
Description of In-car Marketplace was Shown to Respondents
Furthermore, Exemplary Real-life Scenarios Were Presented
Interest in In-car Marketplace
Frequency of Online Purchases and Monthly Online Spending
In-car Marketplace Prospects Profile
Present Online Versus Future In-car Marketplace Bookings and Purchases
Future In-car Marketplace Bookings and Purchases
Typology of In-car Marketplace Shopping Preferences
Highest Driver Reach Estimation - TURF Analysis
Preferred Situations to Use In-car Marketplace
Preferred Ways to Use In-car Marketplace
Preferred In-car Marketplace and Credit Card Operators
Enticements to Share Car Data With Car Manufacturer
Reasons for Lack of Interest in In-car Marketplace
In-car Marketplace Summary of Findings
6. Features on Demand
Description of Features on Demand was Shown to Respondents
Exemplary Real-life Scenarios Shown to Respondents
Interest and Price Sensitivity Test
Price Points were Presented to the Respondents in a Price Sensitivity Test for the 14 Features on Demand
Interest in Features on Demand
Interest in Across Countries
Perception of the Features on Demand Concept
Features on Demand Prospects Profile
Interest in Purchasing FoD
FoD Willingness to Pay
Preferences Towards Ways of Paying for FoD
Acceptance of Hardware Update Needed for FoD Use
Preferences Toward Hardware Update Payment and Installation Process
Reasons for the Lack of Interest in Features on Demand
7. Features on Demand Willingness to Pay and Price Elasticity of Demand
FoD Price Elasticity of Demand
Self-driving Car-mode - Willingness to Pay
Range Extension for EV - Willingness to Pay
Driving Enhancement Modes - Willingness to Pay
Automated Valet Parking - Willingness to Pay
Wi-Fi Hotspot Inside Car - Willingness to Pay
In-built Navigation - Willingness to Pay
Live Traffic and Location Services - willingness to Pay
In-car Video Games - Willingness to Pay
In-car Monitoring of Driver - Willingness to Pay
Smartphone Mirroring - Willingness to Pay
Control Through Smartphone - Willingness to Pay
Supercharging Capabilities - Willingness to Pay
Voice Assistant - Willingness to Pay
Digital Car Key - Willingness to Pay
8. Features on Demand Potential Revenue
Possible 7-year Revenue Calculation - Created To Better Understand the Potential of Individual FoDs
Possible 7-year Revenue
Share of Possible 7-year Revenue by Payment Type
Share of Possible 7-year Revenue by Country
Features on Demand Potential - Summary
9. Growth Opportunities
Growth Opportunity 1 - Readiness of Customers to Accelerate In-car Marketplace Acceptance
Growth Opportunity 2 - Automotive Suppliers Accelerating In-car Marketplace Will Run the Future of Feature-on-demand Market
Growth Opportunity 3 - Assistance of IT Companies is Essential for the Futuristic Development of Automakers' Technology
Companies Mentioned
Audi
GM
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uz4ngj
