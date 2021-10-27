Europe Glass Packaging Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)

The European glass packaging market (hereafter referred to as the market studied) was valued at USD 18. 5 billion in 2020, and it is expected to reach USD 23. 3 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.

21% during the period of 2021-2026 (hereafter referred to as the forecast period). The COVID-19 pandemic affected both the demand and production from various end-user industries due to the lockdown imposed in most of the countries in the region. As per Advance Publications, the sales of fragrances and cosmetics slowed down due to complete lockdowns in Italy and France and restrictions in Germany and the United Kingdom. Due to restaurants, hotels, and other hospitality services being deemed non-essential in the region, the demand for liquor and wines from the sector was also hit, with wine manufacturers reporting a shortage of working staff and supply chain disruption. According to La Rioja Alta, a winery in Spain, the complete economic shutdown influenced its domestic sales and reduced it by more than 60%. Also, labor shortage and safety measures influenced the packaging industry in the region. The food and beverages and pharmaceutical industry are deemed essential by various governments across the region, which drives the need for glass packaging.



Key Highlights

The European glass industry provides a range of glass packaging products for food and beverage and perfumery, cosmetics, and pharmacy to their European customers.

According to European Container Glass Federations (FEVE), 162 manufacturing plants are distributed all over Europe, and container glass is an essential contributor to Europe’s real economy and employs about 50,000 people while creating a large number of job opportunities along the total supply chain.

In addition, according to Glass Alliance Europe, container glass is the largest sector of the EU glass industry. It accounts for 62% of the total EU glass production (22,331 thousand metric tons in 2020).

FEVE also suggested that almost half all Europeans (48%) recognize that glass is the best packaging material for addressing climate change in 2020. In addition, two out of five Europeans choose glass because they perceive it as being more recyclable than other materials providing a recycling rate of 76 % of high glass collection.

On similar lines, according to the Two Sides European Packaging Preferences 2020, glass packaging was the preferred choice for factors such as reusability (55%) and better protection of products (51%). About 23% of consumers believe glass has a recycling rate over 60%, while glass packaging has a recycling rate of 74%. (n=5,900 consumers)

The new rules for sustainability and recyclability in the region are also prominent factors pushing the growth of glass packaging. The European Union targets recycling 75% of the packaging waste by 2030 as part of the Circular Economic Package.

In line with the EU recycling target, in June 2020, the glass packaging industry launched the platform “Close the Glass Loop” program with the common ambition to achieve an EU-wide 90% collection for recycling target for glass packaging by 2030.



Key Market Trends



Pharmaceutical Sector Expected to Witness Significant share



The region holds some of the world’s prominent pharmaceutical glass packaging companies, such as Schott AG and Gerresheimer AG. These companies are continuously expanding their footprints in the region through product launches and capacity expansion. For instance, Aenova Holding GMBH produces 70 million vials, 250 million ampoules, and 120 million syringes, respectively, every year.??

The glass manufacturers have been key players in the re-use and recycling system of Germany. For instance, in October 2020, Gerresheimer began producing glass with a higher proportion of recycled glass at the Tettau site in Germany.

Moreover, Vendors in the market have been supplying vials for more than 100 coronavirus vaccine trials worldwide. For instance, Schott AG introduced vials made of Borosilicate glass that can withstand temperatures from -80 to 500 degrees Celsius for the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. The temperature required to store the vaccine is -70 degrees centigrade. Furthermore, the Schott AG aims to produce two billion glass vials for COVID-19 vaccine doses by the end of 2021.

Also, in October 2020, DWK Life Science announced the offering of borosilicate pharmaceutical glass vials to VMIC, which planned to set up the United Kingdom’s first strategic vaccine development and advanced manufacturing capability. Furthermore, CIMC also aims to open a permanent facility by 2021 in the united kingdom. Such initiatives and expansion are driving the demand for glass vials and ampoules in the United Kingdom. The demand is expected to grow further due to the increased requirements of vials in the production of vaccines across the world.



Poland Expected to Witness Significant Growth



Poland is expected to witness the most significant packaging growth in the eastern European region during the forecast period. Bottled water, juice, and energy drinks, along with premium beverages, are expected to drive the growth of glass bottles.

Poland is expected to remain a prominent provider in the beer, wine, and spirits segment, where the packaging is mainly in the form of glass bottles, with a small share of varied packaging types. The Heiz-Glas Group invested more than EUR 40 million in Poland in the past two years. Also, Premi SPA, an Italian firm, invested in a new glass production factory in Poland, focusing on cutting-edge glassworks.

According to the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, Poland’s food processing industry is experiencing healthy growth due to increased exports, which is expected to create additional demand for glass packaging. Further, the Ministry of Development is planning to delay the new tax levy on nonalcoholic drinks containing added sugar, caffeine, taurine until the end of 2020 to soften the impact of the coronavirus crisis on businesses. This is expected to influence the market positively.

Also, the country is witnessing the negative consequences on the country’s food producers, particularly from the poultry, milk, and dairy sectors, due to Brexit. With glass accounting for a substantial percentage of the packaging material for these food materials, the market growth could be hindered during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



The Europe Glass Packaging Market is moderately competitive, with a considerable number of regional and global players. The companies are leveraging strategic collaborative initiatives to increase market share and profitability. However, the properties of glass and its benefits to beverages, cosmetics, and other industries are leading to the increased adoption of glass bottles and containers. Vendors are focusing on replacing plastic with green and environmentally friendly glass products glass.



March 2021 - The Stoelzle Glass Group, based in Europe, has acquired Anchor Hocking Glass Company, a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Oneida Group in Monaca, Pennsylvania, to serve customers internationally.

February 2021 - Ardagh Group launched Absolut’s latest limited-edition vodka bottle, ‘Absolut Movement,’ to inspire people in celebration of inclusivity. The frosted blue glass bottle features an upward spiral design of 16 swirls, symbolic of the never-ending cycle of change. The upward flow of the swirling spiral indicates social growth.

June 2021- Beatson Clark PLC launched a 330 ml amber drinks bottle for general sale and support of the breweries and drinks produced for the public. The product is made of an unusual shape or design, and it is based on the alpha sirop bottle. Moreover, the glass bottle is suitable for both beers and soft drinks, as the company can change the neck finish from MCA to a standard crown neck finish.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06177324/?utm_source=GNW



