Europe Grass Protection Grids Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Analysis

·9 min read

DUBLIN, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Grass Protection Grids Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Raw Material and Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

The Europe grass protection grids market is expected to grow from US$ 510.11 million in 2021 to US$ 697.01 million by 2028. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of4.6% from 2021 to 2028.

Grass protection grids are an ideal solution for creating reinforced grass or gravel areas. These grids are designed for a permanent installation, which helps improve drainage and prevent gravel rutting or dispersal.

Based on raw material, the Europe grass protection grids market is segmented into PP, PE, HDPE, and others. In 2020, the PP, i.e., polypropylene, segment led the market. Further; the HDPE, i.e., high-density polyethylene, segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the Europe grass protection grids market during the forecast period. The HDPE is being increasingly used as a raw material for the production of grass protection grids as it provides high compressive strength and durability. Along with this, its chemically inert and nontoxic features help in directing the drainage of stormwater back into the underground soil.

The Europe grass protection grid market is segmented into Germany, France, Italy, the UK, Russia, and the Rest of Europe. Increased use of grass protection grids and a rise in the trend of paved gardens are the factors fueling the market growth in this region. The growing dairy sector and the increasing population of dairy cows in the European region have led to a rise in cases of lameness across the region. Lameness is caused by the presence of a large amount of mud on dairy farms. Grass protection grids help in reducing mud formation in dairy farms, thereby lowering the contact of mud with the cattle's hooves, further, protecting them from injuries. Along with this, an increased focus of the consumers in Europe on eco-friendly and sustainable products has supported the development of grass protection grids made from 100% recyclable plastic. Such developments are likely to provide opportunities for the growth of the Europe grass protection grids market.

The chemicals & materials industry faced unprecedented challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The shortage of raw materials and laborers, shutdown of factories, and other operational difficulties associated with COVID-19 safety protocols adversely affected the Europe grass protection grids market. The lockdown measures disturbed the supply chains and production of grass protection grids. However, the successful implementation of large-scale vaccination drives eased the tension in current business scenarios, leading to a rise in business activities. The economies are reviving their operations, and the demand for grass protection grids is expected to rise globally in the coming years. According to Great Britain and Ireland Golf Participation Report, the golf participation of adults increased by 2.3 million in 2020. The use of driving range also increased from 2.3 million to 4.3 million players, which indicates heavy traffic in golf courses, creating significant opportunities for the grass protection grids market players.

Purus Plastics, Core Landscape Products, Ecco Products, Terram, Gutta Werke GmbH, Ovlite Industries, Ecogrid, All Stake Supply, Jaybro, Leiyuan Industrial Company, Garden Plast, Geoproduct, and Natan Plast are among the leading players in the Europe grass protection grids market. These companies are adopting strategies such as mergers & acquisitions and product launches to expand their geographic presence and consumer bases.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/umjnoq


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/europe-grass-protection-grids-market-forecast-to-2028---covid-19-impact-and-analysis-301558691.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

