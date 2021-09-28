Europe Heat Meters Market to hit $848 Million by 2027, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Europe Heat Meters Industry is set to register over 5.6% CAGR between 2021 and 2027 driven by government incentives toward the adoption of district heating systems.

The Europe Heat Meters Market is expected to cross USD 848 Million by 2027, as reported in the latest study by Global Market Insights Inc. Government-funded incentives pertaining to the integration of heating systems with renewable power generating units along with extreme climatic conditions will stimulate product adoption.

Vortex heat meters will observe significant growth owing to their ability to effectively measure the heat rate flow along with rising heating demand across residential establishments. These units operate on the dropping principle and record vibrations that are caused by a barrier positioned in the running stream. Easy installation, capacity to endure extreme pressure & temperature, and wide flow turn-down range pressure are some of the key factors accelerating product installation.

Mechanical heat meters will gain significant momentum owing to the rising demand for automation systems across residential facilities coupled with effective management & planning of energy consumption models. Flexible integration together with enhanced metering & management systems as a result of numerous readout interfaces will complement the industry landscape.

The demand for heating units is increasing due to government incentives and subsidy schemes that encourage the adoption of district heating systems.

The rising demand for ambient temperatures across industrial, commercial, and residential premises owing to extreme climatic conditions will augment the Europe heat meter industry statistics.

Eminent players operating across the Europe heat meter industry include Kamstrup, Landis + GYR, Sensus, and Danfoss, amongst others.

Ultrasonic units will witness substantial growth owing to their adoption across residential and commercial establishments.

Germany heat meters market is estimated to record over 5% CAGR through 2027. The rising need to meet the overall carbon reduction targets has created a significant shift toward renewable-based heat generation, which will complement the industry outlook. The mandatory building regulations and codes are key factors accelerating product adoption.

The COVID- 19 pandemic has hit the economy in an unprecedented manner. The novel coronavirus has resulted in the imposition of lockdowns along with curfews in several nations owing to rising patient numbers. The pandemic ceased several industry operations including manufacturing and distribution due to manpower shortages, which further impacted many industry manufacturers by the end of the second wave. Proper vaccination programs coupled with respective government initiatives and strategies to deal with the threat of the third wave may further positively stimulate the business potential.

Ongoing government efforts, financing schemes including ESIF, Horizon 2020, European Fund for Strategic Development & the Green Heat Network Fund Scheme (GHNF), and others have led to the development of sustainable heating systems. Severe weather conditions across the Arctic region including snowstorms & extreme low temperatures and rising demand for heating systems across industrial establishments will augment the Europe heat meters market for industry players in the region.

