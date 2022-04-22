U.S. markets open in 4 hours 8 minutes

Europe Home Energy Management Market Analysis and Forecast Report, 2021-2027: Featuring Leading Players - Schneider Electric, Intel Corporation, Panasonic and Comcast Corporation

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Home Energy Management Market By Product Type, By Technology, By Offering, By Country, Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Home Energy Management Market is expected to witness market growth of 18.83% CAGR during the forecast period (2021-2027).

These systems also have the ability to support demand-response of the utility and decrease peak demand. There is a total of four aspects home energy management systems focus on comprising electricity, solar photovoltaic, solar thermal, and battery storage. Some home management systems have the ability to work on all of the aspects while some work on one or two of them.

Europe is a region with a variety of aspects and the potential to drive up the demand of the home energy management systems in the region due to the significant production of smart meters in respective countries. The government of UK has increased its focus on rolling out initiatives with the goal of reducing the emission of greenhouse gases by rapidly installing smart meters across the country. Moreover, Germany is also focused on following a resembling strategy as of the above-mentioned countries. Therefore, these factors is expected to boost the growth and demand for home energy management solutions in the regional market during the forecast period.

The German market dominated the Europe Home Energy Management Market by Country in 2020, and is expected to continue to be a dominant market till 2027; thereby, achieving a market value of $458.9 million by 2027. The UK market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 17.7% during (2021-2027). Additionally, France's market is expected to showcase a CAGR of 20.3% during (2021 - 2027)

Companies Mentioned

  • Schneider Electric SE

  • General Electric (GE) Co.

  • Intel Corporation

  • Honeywell International, Inc.

  • Panasonic Corporation

  • Google LLC

  • Comcast Corporation

  • Vivint Smart Home, Inc.

  • Alarm.com Holdings, Inc.

  • Generac Holdings, Inc.

Scope of the Study

Market Segments Covered in the Report:

By Product Type

  • Lighting Controls

  • Programmable Communicating Thermostats

  • Advanced Central Controllers

  • Intelligent HVAC Controllers

  • Self-Monitoring Systems and Services

By Technology

  • Ethernet

  • Z-Wave

  • ZigBee

  • Wi-Fi

  • Other technologies

By Offering

  • Software

  • Services

  • Hardware

By Country

  • Germany

  • UK

  • France

  • Russia

  • Spain

  • Italy

  • Rest of Europe

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology
1.1 Market Definition
1.2 Objectives
1.3 Market Scope
1.4 Segmentation
1.5 Methodology for the research

Chapter 2. Market Overview
2.1 Introduction
2.1.1 Overview
2.1.1.1 Market Composition and Scenario
2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market
2.2.1 Market Drivers
2.2.2 Market Restraints

Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global
3.1 Cardinal Matrix
3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments
3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements
3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions
3.2.3 Acquisition and Mergers
3.3 Top Winning Strategies
3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2017-2021)
3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements: 2017, Jan - 2021, Jul) Leading Players

Chapter 4. Europe Home Energy Management Market by Product Type
4.1 Europe Lighting Controls Market by Country
4.2 Europe Programmable Communicating Thermostats Market by Country
4.3 Europe Advanced Central Controllers Market by Country
4.4 Europe Intelligent HVAC Controllers Market by Country
4.5 Europe Self-Monitoring Systems and Services Market by Country

Chapter 5. Europe Home Energy Management Market by Technology
5.1 Europe Ethernet Market by Country
5.2 Europe Z-Wave Market by Country
5.3 Europe ZigBee Market by Country
5.4 Europe Wi-Fi Market by Country
5.5 Europe Other Technologies Market by Country

Chapter 6. Europe Home Energy Management Market by Offering
6.1 Europe Software Market by Country
6.2 Europe Services Market by Country
6.3 Europe Hardware Market by Country

Chapter 7. Europe Home Energy Management Market by Country

Chapter 8. Company Profiles
See full list above


For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5pg6cs

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


