U.S. markets open in 5 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,071.75
    -13.00 (-0.32%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,508.00
    -73.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,495.50
    -64.75 (-0.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,829.20
    -8.00 (-0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.45
    +2.05 (+1.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,814.30
    -4.60 (-0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    21.67
    -0.08 (-0.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0526
    -0.0029 (-0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9680
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.66
    -0.81 (-2.95%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2407
    -0.0085 (-0.68%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.3000
    -0.0580 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,866.82
    -614.72 (-2.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    670.96
    +428.28 (+176.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,514.25
    -4.10 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,911.20
    +251.45 (+0.94%)
     
The Europe hyperscale data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% during the period 2022–2027

ReportLinker
·5 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The study considers the present scenario of the Europe Hyperscale data center market and its market dynamics for 2022?2027. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends.

New York, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe Hyperscale Data Center Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06277945/?utm_source=GNW
The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.

The Europe hyperscale data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% during the period 2022–2027.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS:

• The adoption of cloud-based services by enterprises and social media by consumers are driving the construction of hyperscale data centers in Europe by companies such as Facebook, Google, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Microsoft.
• Several new data center investors, such as Global Technical Realty and Stratus DC Management, have announced hyperscale investments, further aiding the market growth for hyperscale data centers.
• The European market will see increased adoption of cloud services among SMEs, with a heightened interest in the digital transformation of businesses with the adoption of solutions such as IoT, big data, and artificial intelligence.
• Within Western Europe, Ireland is expected to be the fastest-growing hyperscale market over the forecast period with a CAGR of 5.76%, followed by the United Kingdom and Germany.
• The Nordic region will attract an increasing number of hyperscale projects, growing at a CAGR of 10.72% over the forecast period, owing to the availability of renewable energy and options for free cooling, which helps keep the PUE of data centers low.
• In 2021, Russia led the hyperscale data center investment market within Central & Eastern Europe, followed by Poland. Investors such as Vantage Data Centers, Rostelecom Data Centers, IXcellerate, Google, AWS, and Microsoft are driving the market.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS:
• In Western Europe, data centers are increasingly being built to support OCP rack infrastructure solutions, aided by the growth of ODM solutions in the market.
• In 2021, Western Europe contributed to over 75% of the capacity installed in Europe, followed by the Nordics and Central & Eastern Europe. Ireland, Germany, UK, and Sweden were some major contributors to the market.

Segmentation by Geography

• Western Europe
o Ireland
o Germany
o United Kingdom
o Netherland
o France
o Other Western European Countries

• Nordics
o Sweden
o Denmark
o Norway
o Finland

• Central & Eastern Europe
o Russia
o Poland

SEGMENTS

Segmentation by Infrastructure
• IT Infrastructure
• Electrical Infrastructure
• Mechanical Infrastructure
• General Construction

Segmentation by IT Infrastructure
• Server
• Storage
• Network

Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure
• UPS Systems
• Generators
• Transfer Switches & Switchgears
• PDUs
• Other Electrical Infrastructure

Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure
• Cooling Systems
• Racks
• Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Segmentation by Cooling System
• CRAC & CRAH Units
• Chiller Units
• Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers
• Economizers & Evaporative Coolers
• Other Cooling Units

Segmentation by Cooling Technique
• Air-Based Cooling Technique
• Liquid-Based Cooling Technique

Segmentation by General Construction
• Building Development
• Installation & Commissioning Services
• Building & Engineering Design
• Physical Security
• Fire Detection & Suppression
• DCIM/BMS

VENDOR ANALYSIS:

In 2022, the Dutch government has announced that new rules will be imposed for hyperscale data center development in certain regions in the Netherlands and has put a moratorium on these new projects till Q4 2022. However, projects under Facebook (Meta) and Google are exempt from the ban.

Major colocation operators in the region include Equinix, Digital Realty, CyrusOne, Green Mountain, Vantage Data Centers, and VIRTUS Data Centres, among others.

District heating is being deployed by data center operators in the region. For instance, in February 2021, DigiPlex’s data center in Hoje Taastrup Municipality, Copenhagen will support district heating.

Key IT Infrastructure Providers
• Arista Networks
• ATOS
• Broadcom
• Cisco Systems
• Dell Technologies
• Extreme Networks
• Fujitsu
• Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
• Hitachi Vantara
• Huawei Technologies
• IBM
• INSPUR
• Juniper Networks
• Lenovo
• MiTAC Holdings
• NEC Corporation
• NetApp
• Pure Storage
• Quanta Cloud Technology (Quanta Computer)
• Supermicro
• Wistron Corporation

Prominent Support Infrastructure
• 3M
• ABB
• Aermec
• Airedale International Air Conditioning
• Aksa Power Generation
• Alfa Laval
• Carrier
• Caterpillar
• Condair Group
• Cummins
• Daikin Applied
• Delta Electronics
• Eaton
• ebm-papst
• EMICON INNOVATION AND COMFORT
• Enrogen
• Flaktgroup
• GESAB
• HiRef
• HITEC Power Protection
• Johnson Controls
• Kohler-SDMO
• KyotoCooling
• Legrand
• Mitsubishi Electric
• Munters
• Nlyte Software
• Perkins Engines
• Piller Power Systems
• Reillo Elettronica Group
• Rittal
• Rolls-Royce
• Schneider Electric
• Siemens
• Socomec
• STULZ
• Trane
• Vertiv Group

Prominent Construction Contractors
• AECOM
• AEON Engineering
• ARC:MC
• AODC
• Ariatta
• ARSMAGNA
• Artelia
• Arup
• Atkins
• Aurora Group
• Basler & Hofmann
• BENTHEM CROUWEL ARCHITECTS
• Bouygues Construction
• Callaghan Engineering
• CAP INGELEC
• Collen
• Coromatic
• Deerns
• Designer Group
• Dipl.-Ing. H. C. Hollige
• Dornan
• DPR Construction
• Etop
• EYP MCF
• Ferrovial
• Fluor Corporation
• Free Technologies
• Future-tech
• Gottlieb Paludan Architects
• Granlund Group
• GreenMDC
• Haka Moscow
• ICT Facilities
• IDOM
• IMOS
• ISG
• JCA Engineering
• JERLAURE
• Kirby Group Engineering
• Linesight
• Mace
• M+W Group
• Mercury
• Metnor Construction
• MT Hojgaard
• Nicholas Webb
• Norma Engineering
• Oakmont Construction
• PM Group
• Power Quality Control (PQC)
• Quark
• RED
• Royal HaskoningDHV
• STO Building Group
• STRABAG
• STS Group
• Sweco
• TPF
• TTSP
• Turner Construction Company
• Warbud
• Winthrop Engineering and Contracting
• YIT
• ZAUNERGROUP

Prominent Data Center Investors
• Amazon Web Services (AWS)
• Aruba
• atNorth
• Apple
• Colt Data Centre
• CyrusOne
• DATA4
• Digital Realty
• DigiPlex
• Echelon Data Centres
• Equinix
• Facebook
• Global Switch
• Google
• Iron Mountain
• IXcellerate
• Microsoft
• NTT Global Data Centers
• Orange Business Services
• Rostelecom Data Centers (RTK-DC)
• T5 Data Centers
• Vantage Data Centers
• Virtus Data Centres (ST Telemedia Global Data Centres)
• Yondr

New Entrants
• Global Technical Realty
• Stratus DC Management
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06277945/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


