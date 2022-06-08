Europe Hyperscale Data Center Market Forecast to 2027: Adoption of OCP & Hyperscale Infrastructure Amongst Factors Driving Growth

Company Logo

Dublin, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Hyperscale Data Center Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The study considers the present scenario of the Europe Hyperscale data center market and its market dynamics for 2022-2027. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



The Europe hyperscale data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% during the period 2022-2027.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS:

The adoption of cloud-based services by enterprises and social media by consumers are driving the construction of hyperscale data centers in Europe by companies such as Facebook, Google, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Microsoft.

Several new data center investors, such as Global Technical Realty and Stratus DC Management, have announced hyperscale investments, further aiding the market growth for hyperscale data centers.

The European market will see increased adoption of cloud services among SMEs, with a heightened interest in the digital transformation of businesses with the adoption of solutions such as IoT, big data, and artificial intelligence.

Within Western Europe, Ireland is expected to be the fastest-growing hyperscale market over the forecast period with a CAGR of 5.76%, followed by the United Kingdom and Germany.

The Nordic region will attract an increasing number of hyperscale projects, growing at a CAGR of 10.72% over the forecast period, owing to the availability of renewable energy and options for free cooling, which helps keep the PUE of data centers low.

In 2021, Russia led the hyperscale data center investment market within Central & Eastern Europe, followed by Poland. Investors such as Vantage Data Centers, Rostelecom Data Centers, IXcellerate, Google, AWS, and Microsoft are driving the market.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS:

In Western Europe, data centers are increasingly being built to support OCP rack infrastructure solutions, aided by the growth of ODM solutions in the market.

In 2021, Western Europe contributed to over 75% of the capacity installed in Europe, followed by the Nordics and Central & Eastern Europe. Ireland, Germany, UK, and Sweden were some major contributors to the market.

Market Dynamics

Market Opportunities & Trends

Growing Adoption of Artificial Intelligence

Growing Adoption of District Heating Concept

Increase in Sustainable Initiatives

Innovative Data Center Technologies

Increasing Adoption of Advanced IT Infrastructure

Market Growth Enablers

Increasing Data Center Investments

Growth in Cloud Service Adoption

Impact of Covid-19 on Data Center Market

Increasing Adoption of Big Data & IoT

Adoption of OCP & Hyperscale Infrastructure

Growing Submarine & Inland Connectivity

Market Restraints

Location Constraints for Data Centers

Security Challenges for Data Centers

Dearth of Skilled Workforce

Rising Carbon Emissions from Data Centers

Segmentation by Geography

Western Europe

Ireland

Germany

United Kingdom

Netherland

France

Other Western European Countries

Nordics

Sweden

Denmark

Norway

Finland

Central & Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

SEGMENTS



Segmentation by Infrastructure

IT Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

General Construction

Segmentation by IT Infrastructure

Server

Storage

Network

Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Racks

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Segmentation by Cooling System

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers

Economizers & Evaporative Coolers

Other Cooling Units

Segmentation by Cooling Technique

Air-Based Cooling Technique

Liquid-Based Cooling Technique

Segmentation by General Construction

Building Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Building & Engineering Design

Physical Security

Fire Detection & Suppression

DCIM/BMS

VENDOR ANALYSIS:



In 2022, the Dutch government has announced that new rules will be imposed for hyperscale data center development in certain regions in the Netherlands and has put a moratorium on these new projects till Q4 2022. However, projects under Facebook (Meta) and Google are exempt from the ban.



Major colocation operators in the region include Equinix, Digital Realty, CyrusOne, Green Mountain, Vantage Data Centers, and VIRTUS Data Centres, among others.



District heating is being deployed by data center operators in the region. For instance, in February 2021, DigiPlex's data center in Hoje Taastrup Municipality, Copenhagen will support district heating.



Key IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

ATOS

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Extreme Networks

Fujitsu

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Hitachi Vantara

Huawei Technologies

IBM

INSPUR

Juniper Networks

Lenovo

MiTAC Holdings

NEC Corporation

NetApp

Pure Storage

Quanta Cloud Technology (Quanta Computer)

Supermicro

Wistron Corporation

Prominent Support Infrastructure

3M

ABB

Aermec

Airedale International Air Conditioning

Aksa Power Generation

Alfa Laval

Carrier

Caterpillar

Condair Group

Cummins

Daikin Applied

Delta Electronics

Eaton

ebm-papst

EMICON INNOVATION AND COMFORT

Enrogen

Flaktgroup

GESAB

HiRef

HITEC Power Protection

Johnson Controls

Kohler-SDMO

KyotoCooling

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric

Munters

Nlyte Software

Perkins Engines

Piller Power Systems

Reillo Elettronica Group

Rittal

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Socomec

STULZ

Trane

Vertiv Group

Prominent Construction Contractors

AECOM

AEON Engineering

ARC:MC

AODC

Ariatta

ARSMAGNA

Artelia

Arup

Atkins

Aurora Group

Basler & Hofmann

BENTHEM CROUWEL ARCHITECTS

Bouygues Construction

Callaghan Engineering

CAP INGELEC

Collen

Coromatic

Deerns

Designer Group

Dipl.-Ing. H. C. Hollige

Dornan

DPR Construction

Etop

EYP MCF

Ferrovial

Fluor Corporation

Free Technologies

Future-tech

Gottlieb Paludan Architects

Granlund Group

GreenMDC

Haka Moscow

ICT Facilities

IDOM

IMOS

ISG

JCA Engineering

JERLAURE

Kirby Group Engineering

Linesight

Mace

M+W Group

Mercury

Metnor Construction

MT Hojgaard

Nicholas Webb

Norma Engineering

Oakmont Construction

PM Group

Power Quality Control (PQC)

Quark

RED

Royal HaskoningDHV

STO Building Group

STRABAG

STS Group

Sweco

TPF

TTSP

Turner Construction Company

Warbud

Winthrop Engineering and Contracting

YIT

ZAUNERGROUP

Prominent Data Center Investors

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Aruba

atNorth

Apple

Colt Data Centre

CyrusOne

DATA4

Digital Realty

DigiPlex

Echelon Data Centres

Equinix

Facebook

Global Switch

Google

Iron Mountain

IXcellerate

Microsoft

NTT Global Data Centers

Orange Business Services

Rostelecom Data Centers (RTK-DC)

T5 Data Centers

Vantage Data Centers

Virtus Data Centres (ST Telemedia Global Data Centres)

Yondr

New Entrants

Global Technical Realty

Stratus DC Management





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vwcsis

