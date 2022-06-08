Europe Hyperscale Data Center Market Forecast to 2027: Adoption of OCP & Hyperscale Infrastructure Amongst Factors Driving Growth
Dublin, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Hyperscale Data Center Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The study considers the present scenario of the Europe Hyperscale data center market and its market dynamics for 2022-2027. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.
The Europe hyperscale data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% during the period 2022-2027.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS:
The adoption of cloud-based services by enterprises and social media by consumers are driving the construction of hyperscale data centers in Europe by companies such as Facebook, Google, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Microsoft.
Several new data center investors, such as Global Technical Realty and Stratus DC Management, have announced hyperscale investments, further aiding the market growth for hyperscale data centers.
The European market will see increased adoption of cloud services among SMEs, with a heightened interest in the digital transformation of businesses with the adoption of solutions such as IoT, big data, and artificial intelligence.
Within Western Europe, Ireland is expected to be the fastest-growing hyperscale market over the forecast period with a CAGR of 5.76%, followed by the United Kingdom and Germany.
The Nordic region will attract an increasing number of hyperscale projects, growing at a CAGR of 10.72% over the forecast period, owing to the availability of renewable energy and options for free cooling, which helps keep the PUE of data centers low.
In 2021, Russia led the hyperscale data center investment market within Central & Eastern Europe, followed by Poland. Investors such as Vantage Data Centers, Rostelecom Data Centers, IXcellerate, Google, AWS, and Microsoft are driving the market.
GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS:
In Western Europe, data centers are increasingly being built to support OCP rack infrastructure solutions, aided by the growth of ODM solutions in the market.
In 2021, Western Europe contributed to over 75% of the capacity installed in Europe, followed by the Nordics and Central & Eastern Europe. Ireland, Germany, UK, and Sweden were some major contributors to the market.
Market Dynamics
Market Opportunities & Trends
Growing Adoption of Artificial Intelligence
Growing Adoption of District Heating Concept
Increase in Sustainable Initiatives
Innovative Data Center Technologies
Increasing Adoption of Advanced IT Infrastructure
Market Growth Enablers
Increasing Data Center Investments
Growth in Cloud Service Adoption
Impact of Covid-19 on Data Center Market
Increasing Adoption of Big Data & IoT
Adoption of OCP & Hyperscale Infrastructure
Growing Submarine & Inland Connectivity
Market Restraints
Location Constraints for Data Centers
Security Challenges for Data Centers
Dearth of Skilled Workforce
Rising Carbon Emissions from Data Centers
Segmentation by Geography
Western Europe
Ireland
Germany
United Kingdom
Netherland
France
Other Western European Countries
Nordics
Sweden
Denmark
Norway
Finland
Central & Eastern Europe
Russia
Poland
SEGMENTS
Segmentation by Infrastructure
IT Infrastructure
Electrical Infrastructure
Mechanical Infrastructure
General Construction
Segmentation by IT Infrastructure
Server
Storage
Network
Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure
UPS Systems
Generators
Transfer Switches & Switchgears
PDUs
Other Electrical Infrastructure
Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure
Cooling Systems
Racks
Other Mechanical Infrastructure
Segmentation by Cooling System
CRAC & CRAH Units
Chiller Units
Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers
Economizers & Evaporative Coolers
Other Cooling Units
Segmentation by Cooling Technique
Air-Based Cooling Technique
Liquid-Based Cooling Technique
Segmentation by General Construction
Building Development
Installation & Commissioning Services
Building & Engineering Design
Physical Security
Fire Detection & Suppression
DCIM/BMS
VENDOR ANALYSIS:
In 2022, the Dutch government has announced that new rules will be imposed for hyperscale data center development in certain regions in the Netherlands and has put a moratorium on these new projects till Q4 2022. However, projects under Facebook (Meta) and Google are exempt from the ban.
Major colocation operators in the region include Equinix, Digital Realty, CyrusOne, Green Mountain, Vantage Data Centers, and VIRTUS Data Centres, among others.
District heating is being deployed by data center operators in the region. For instance, in February 2021, DigiPlex's data center in Hoje Taastrup Municipality, Copenhagen will support district heating.
Key IT Infrastructure Providers
Arista Networks
ATOS
Broadcom
Cisco Systems
Dell Technologies
Extreme Networks
Fujitsu
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
Hitachi Vantara
Huawei Technologies
IBM
INSPUR
Juniper Networks
Lenovo
MiTAC Holdings
NEC Corporation
NetApp
Pure Storage
Quanta Cloud Technology (Quanta Computer)
Supermicro
Wistron Corporation
Prominent Support Infrastructure
3M
ABB
Aermec
Airedale International Air Conditioning
Aksa Power Generation
Alfa Laval
Carrier
Caterpillar
Condair Group
Cummins
Daikin Applied
Delta Electronics
Eaton
ebm-papst
EMICON INNOVATION AND COMFORT
Enrogen
Flaktgroup
GESAB
HiRef
HITEC Power Protection
Johnson Controls
Kohler-SDMO
KyotoCooling
Legrand
Mitsubishi Electric
Munters
Nlyte Software
Perkins Engines
Piller Power Systems
Reillo Elettronica Group
Rittal
Rolls-Royce
Schneider Electric
Siemens
Socomec
STULZ
Trane
Vertiv Group
Prominent Construction Contractors
AECOM
AEON Engineering
ARC:MC
AODC
Ariatta
ARSMAGNA
Artelia
Arup
Atkins
Aurora Group
Basler & Hofmann
BENTHEM CROUWEL ARCHITECTS
Bouygues Construction
Callaghan Engineering
CAP INGELEC
Collen
Coromatic
Deerns
Designer Group
Dipl.-Ing. H. C. Hollige
Dornan
DPR Construction
Etop
EYP MCF
Ferrovial
Fluor Corporation
Free Technologies
Future-tech
Gottlieb Paludan Architects
Granlund Group
GreenMDC
Haka Moscow
ICT Facilities
IDOM
IMOS
ISG
JCA Engineering
JERLAURE
Kirby Group Engineering
Linesight
Mace
M+W Group
Mercury
Metnor Construction
MT Hojgaard
Nicholas Webb
Norma Engineering
Oakmont Construction
PM Group
Power Quality Control (PQC)
Quark
RED
Royal HaskoningDHV
STO Building Group
STRABAG
STS Group
Sweco
TPF
TTSP
Turner Construction Company
Warbud
Winthrop Engineering and Contracting
YIT
ZAUNERGROUP
Prominent Data Center Investors
Amazon Web Services (AWS)
Aruba
atNorth
Apple
Colt Data Centre
CyrusOne
DATA4
Digital Realty
DigiPlex
Echelon Data Centres
Equinix
Global Switch
Iron Mountain
IXcellerate
Microsoft
NTT Global Data Centers
Orange Business Services
Rostelecom Data Centers (RTK-DC)
T5 Data Centers
Vantage Data Centers
Virtus Data Centres (ST Telemedia Global Data Centres)
Yondr
New Entrants
Global Technical Realty
Stratus DC Management
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vwcsis
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900