Europe Immunoassay Analyzers Market Report 2021-2028 - Increase in Research Activities in Biotech and Pharma Industries

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Immunoassay Analyzers Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Analyzers (Enzyme Immunoassay (EIA) Analyzers, Radioimmunoassay (RIA) Analyzers), by End Use and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The Europe immunoassay analyzers market size is expected to reach USD 2.6 billion by 2028, expanding at a CAGR of 6.0%

The rising prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases and the approval and launch of innovative analyzers are major factors driving the market.

The market is anticipated to exhibit significant growth due to the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic leading to a shortage of diagnostics and infrastructure. This has created vast opportunities for companies operating in the marketplace to bridge the gap between supply and demand. Amid extensive funding in the healthcare sector, equally from public and private sectors, has led to several research projects pertaining to diagnostics, such as central laboratory tests and point of care tests.

These initiatives are aiding in the development of tools, such as immunoassay analyzers. The consumption of immunoassays has increased tremendously during this period of a pandemic propelling the further market growth. The uncertainty over the longevity of the pandemic and the need for analyzers is expected to remain strong in the near future, thereby aiding regional growth.

In addition, increasing approval and launch of innovative and advanced analyzers in the key European countries has significantly boosted the market growth. For instance, in April 2021, Germany-based Siemens Healthineers received the CE Mark for its AtellicaVTLi Patient-Side Immunoassay Analyzer. This analyzer is capable of providing test results in 8 minutes to clinicians by utilizing a patient's blood sample.

Furthermore, the entrance of leading players in the European region is further expected to create increased access to advanced products. For instance, in February 2021, SysmexCorporation, a Japan-based immunoassay manufacturer, established its new subsidiary, Sysmex Portugal, S.A., in Portugal. With this initiative, the company expanded its presence in Portugal by intensifying its sales and after-sales support networks.

Europe Immunoassay Analyzers Market Report Highlights

  • The EIA analyzers segment held the largest revenue share in the market as this technique is used for detecting specific antigens or antibodies in samples

  • By end use, the hospitals segment held the largest revenue share in 2020, as hospitals are the primary centers for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic diseases

  • The clinical laboratories segment is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace over the forecast period owing to the increasing establishment of diagnostic labs in key countries

  • Germany was the largest market in 2020 due to well-established healthcare infrastructure and high adoption of technologically advanced products

  • In the U.K., the market is anticipated to exhibit the fastest growth over the forecast period due to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases and the geriatric population

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Europe Immunoassay Analyzers Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1 Market Lineage Outlook
3.1.1 Parent Market Outlook
3.1.2 Ancillary Market Outlook
3.2 Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping
3.3 Market Dynamics
3.3.1 Market driver analysis
3.3.1.1 Rising incidence of chronic and infectious diseases
3.3.1.2 Growing demand for automated immunoassay analyzers
3.3.1.3 Increase in research activities in biotech and pharma industries
3.3.2 Market Restraint Analysis
3.3.2.1 Limitations associated with immunoassay techniques
3.3.2.2 High costs of automated analyzers
3.3.3 Industry challenges
3.3.4 COVID-19 Impact Analysis
3.4 Europe Immunoassay Analyzers Market Analysis Tools
3.4.1 Industry analysis - Porter's
3.4.2 PESTEL Analysis

Chapter 4 Europe Immunoassay Analyzers Market - Competitive Analysis
4.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants
4.2 Vendor Landscape
4.2.1 List of Major Suppliers/Distributors/Manufacturers, By Country
4.3 Public Companies
4.3.1 Company market position analysis
4.3.2 Competitive dashboard analysis
4.4 Private Companies
4.4.1 List of key emerging companies
4.4.2 Country network map
4.4.3 Company market position analysis

Chapter 5 Europe Immunoassay Analyzers Market: Analyzers Estimates and Trend Analysis
5.1 Definition & Scope
5.2 Analyzers Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028
5.3 Segment Dashboard
5.4 Europe Immunoassay Analyzers Market, by Analyzers, 2016 to 2028
5.5 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2028
5.5.1 Enzyme Immunoassay (EIA) Analyzers
5.5.1.1 Enzyme Immunoassay (EIA) Analyzers Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2016 to 2028 (USD Million)
5.5.1.2 Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (CLIA) Analyzers
5.5.1.3 Fluorescence Immunoassay (FIA) Analyzers
5.5.2 Radioimmunoassay (RIA) Analyzers

Chapter 6 Europe Immunoassay Analyzers Market: End Use Estimates and Trend Analysis
6.1 Definition & Scope
6.2 End-use Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028
6.3 Segment Dashboard
6.4 Europe Immunoassay Analyzers Market, By End Use, 2016 to 2028
6.5 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2028
6.5.1 Hospitals
6.5.2 Blood Banks
6.5.3 Clinical Laboratories
6.5.4 Pharmaceutical and Biotech Companies

Chapter 7 Europe Immunoassay Analyzers Market: Country Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1 Regional Market Snapshot
7.2 Regional Market Share and Leading Players, 2020
7.3 Market Share Analysis by Country, 2020

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

  • Siemens Healthineers

  • bioMerieux SA

  • Abbott Laboratories

  • Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter)

  • Quidel Corporation

  • Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

  • Sysmex Corporation

  • Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

  • Becton, Dickinson and Company

  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uj79ti

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/europe-immunoassay-analyzers-market-report-2021-2028---increase-in-research-activities-in-biotech-and-pharma-industries-301350228.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

