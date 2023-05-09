Europe Insurance BPO Services Market Report 2022-2032: Increased Demand for High-Quality Services at a Lower Cost Fuels Growth

Company Logo

European Insurance BPO Services Market

Dublin, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Insurance BPO Services Market 2022-2032 by Service Type, Insurance Type, Operation, Deployment Type, Application, Organization Size, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Europe insurance BPO services market was valued at $5,578.2 million in 2022 and will grow by 5.3% annually over 2022-2032, driven by the increasing importance of insurance BPO service, rising trends in the contract values of insurance BPO providers, growing digitalization and increased demand for high-quality services at a lower cost, a rising adoption of cloud-based solutions & increasing demand for specialized solutions by BPOs, and an increasing customer demand for best-in-class insurance service.



This 115-page report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Europe insurance BPO services market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2020-2022 and provides forecast from 2023 till 2032 with 2022 as the base year.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces

The trend and outlook of Europe market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Europe insurance BPO services market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Service Type, Insurance Type, Operation, Deployment Type, Application, Organization Size, and Country.



Based on Service Type, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.

Human Resource Outsourcing Services

IT Services

Underwriting Services

Customer Care Services

Finance and Accounting Services

Based on Insurance Type, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.

Life and Annuity Insurance

Property and Casualty Insurance

By Operation, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.

Claims Management

Administration

Asset Management

Development

Marketing

Other Operations

By Deployment Type, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.

On-Premises

Cloud-based

By Application, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.

BFSI

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Retail

IT & Telecom

Other Applications

By Organization Size, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe (further segmented into Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

For each key country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2022-2032. The breakdown of national markets by Service Type, Insurance Type, and Application over the forecast years are also included.



The report also covers the current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 115 Forecast Period 2022 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $5578.2 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $9360.2 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.3% Regions Covered Europe

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Market Overview and Dynamics



3 Segmentation of Europe Market by Service Type



4 Segmentation of Europe Market by Insurance Type



5 Segmentation of Europe Market by Operation



6 Segmentation of Europe Market by Deployment Type



7 Segmentation of Europe Market by Application



8 Segmentation of Europe Market by Organization Size



9 European Market 2022-2032 by Country



10 Competitive Landscape

Companies Mentioned

Accenture PLC

Cogneesol

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

Dell Technologies, Inc.

DXC Technology Company

EXL Service Holdings, Inc.

Genpact Limited

HCL Technologies Limited

Infosys Limited

Mphasis Limited

Syntel

Water Street Company

Wipro Limited

WNS Global Services Private Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4p5cm9

