Europe Internet of Everything Market Report 2022: Continued Trend of Digitalization Boosts Growth

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Internet of Everything Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report by Vertical, Component, Country and Growth Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Internet of Everything (IoE) Market would witness market growth of 15.9% CAGR during the forecast period (2022-2028).

IoE devices all produce raw data. Such information from independent devices has no practical value. However, this data only becomes processed data after it has been gathered from all devices, examined, categorized, and summarized. The processed data is extremely significant since it can be used to empower and regulate a number of IoE systems.

To analyze the data produced by the IoE network, several sectors use machine learning, artificial intelligence, or IoT-based procedures. These procedures make sure that the right information is transmitted over the network to the appropriate location. Businesses may improve their procedures and refine their strategies to use data more quickly than their rivals. As a result, technology-based processes enable organizations to make decisions more quickly.

Digitalization is an emerging trend in Europe. The focus of the European commission on making the region a digital hub is increasing. The EU also marked its efforts with the launch of the new Digital Europe Program in 2021. Supercomputing, Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, Advanced Digital Skills, as well as Digital Innovation Hubs are the five core capability areas that the Digital Europe Program (DIGITAL) of the European Commission would strategically fund.

The Program, with an overall budget allocation of €7.5 billion, intends to encourage Europe's society and economy's digital transformation, benefiting all parties, but especially small and medium-sized businesses. Establishing a unified market for digital services within the Union while maintaining fair competition, a high standard of consumer protection, and personal data protection for both European consumers and businesses is the goal of the EU Digital Single Market. Therefore, this factor would accelerate the growth of the regional Internet of Everything market.

The Germany market dominated the Europe Internet of Everything (IoE) Market by Country in 2021, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2028; thereby, achieving a market value of $180.8 Billion by 2028. The UK market is exhibiting a CAGR of 15% during (2022-2028). Additionally, The France market would register a CAGR of 16.8% during (2022-2028).

Based on Vertical, the market is segmented into Manufacturing, Retail, IT & Telecom, BFSI, Healthcare and Others. Based on Component, the market is segmented into Hardware, Software and Services. Based on countries, the market is segmented into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Amazon Web Services, Inc. (Amazon.com, Inc.), AT&T Intellectual Property, Bosch.IO GmbH (Robert Bosch GmbH), Cisco Systems, Inc., Fujitsu Limited, Google LLC, Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Company, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, and SAP SE.

Scope of the Study
Market Segments Covered in the Report:
By Vertical

  • Manufacturing

  • Retail

  • IT & Telecom

  • BFSI

  • Healthcare

  • Others

By Component

  • Hardware

  • Software

  • Services

By Country

  • Germany

  • UK

  • France

  • Russia

  • Spain

  • Italy

  • Rest of Europe

Key Market Players
List of Companies Profiled in the Report:

  • Amazon Web Services, Inc. (Amazon.com, Inc.)

  • AT&T Intellectual Property

  • Bosch.IO GmbH (Robert Bosch GmbH)

  • Cisco Systems, Inc.

  • Fujitsu Limited

  • Google LLC

  • Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Company

  • IBM Corporation

  • Microsoft Corporation

  • SAP SE

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

Chapter 2. Market Overview

Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

Chapter 4. Europe Internet of Everything (IoE) Market by Vertical

Chapter 5. Europe Internet of Everything (IoE) Market by Component

Chapter 6. Europe Internet of Everything (IoE) Market by Country

Chapter 7. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vi8oqt

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


