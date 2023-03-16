Europe Interventional Cardiology Market Report 2023-2029: Featuring Abbott, Boston Scientific, B. Braun, OrbusNeich, Eucatech & More
DUBLIN, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Interventional Cardiology Market Size, Share & COVID19 Impact Analysis Europe 2023-2029 - MedSuite - Includes: Coronary Stents, Coronary Balloon Catheters, Coronary Guidewires, and 9 more" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The European interventional cardiology device market reached a valuation of €1.14 billion in 2022. However, it is projected to experience a slight decline during the forecast period, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -0.1%, leading to a value of €1.12 billion.
Our comprehensive report suite covers the entire range of interventional cardiology devices available in the European market. This includes coronary stents, coronary balloon catheters, coronary catheters, coronary guidewires, coronary embolic protection devices (EPD), atherectomy and intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) devices, coronary chronic total occlusion (CTO) guidewires, coronary introducer sheaths, coronary vascular closure devices (VCD), diagnostic catheter and guidewires, intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) catheters, and optical coherence topography (OCT) catheters.
DATA TYPES INCLUDED
Unit Sales, Average Selling Prices, Market Value & Growth Trends
Interventional Cardiology Procedure Volumes in Europe
Market Forecasts Until 2029, and Historical Data to 2019
Market Drivers & Limiters for Each EU Interventional Cardiology Market Segment
Competitive Analysis with Market Shares for Each Segment
Recent Mergers & Acquisitions
COVID19 Impact on the Interventional Cardiology Market in Europe
Disease Overviews and Demographic Information
Company Profiles, Product Portfolios and SWOT for Top Competitors
PROCEDURE NUMBERS
Coronary artery disease (CAD) presents a range of diagnostic and treatment options due to its multifaceted nature. Angiography continues to be the most frequently performed procedure in interventional cardiology, serving as the gold standard for diagnostic coronary procedures.
In addition to angiography, our report provides an analysis of other interventional cardiology procedures, such as angioplasty (PCI), Saphenous Vein Grafts (SVG) procedures, fractional flow reserve (FFR) procedures, intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) procedures, optical coherence tomography (OCT) procedures, and coronary atherectomy procedures.
COVID-19 IMPACT ON EUROPEAN INTERVENTIONAL CARDIOLOGY MARKET
In 2022, healthcare restrictions remained relatively relaxed, providing a residual sales boost throughout the year. With most procedure backlogs now addressed, the healthcare sector and market have returned to pre-pandemic trends. While there are still cases of COVID-19, the availability of vaccines and improved healthcare responses have prevented reductions in procedures. However, scheduling challenges persist due to the backlog of cases, particularly in the United Kingdom. Meanwhile, Germany and France are facing shortages of trained medical staff, alongside more moderate patient backlogs.
EUROPEAN INTERVENTIONAL CARDIOLOGY MARKET INSIGHTS
The utilization of drug-eluting products is increasing across various interventional device segments. Clinical evidence suggests that incorporating different drugs into these devices can reduce procedural complications and enhance patient outcomes, resulting in higher market values. As drug-eluting devices are usually priced higher, this trend is expected to further increase their market value.
EUROPEAN INTERVENTIONAL CARDIOLOGY MARKET SHARE INSIGHTS
The European Interventional Cardiology market was primarily controlled by three companies in 2022 - Boston Scientific, Abbott, and Medtronic. Among them, Boston Scientific emerged as the top competitor in the European market for interventional cardiology devices. Its extensive array of devices and complementary products for interventional cardiology, coupled with its global sales team, has enabled it to maintain its dominant position.
DETAILED MARKET SEGMENTATION
Coronary Stent Market - MedCore - The market is further broken down into segments by:
Coronary Balloon Catheter Market - MedCore - The market is also further segmented by
Interventional Coronary Catheter Market - MedCore - The market is also further segmented by
Interventional Coronary Guidewire Market - MedCore - The research includes an in-depth analysis of the Interventional Coronary Guidewire market.
Coronary Embolic Protection Device Market - MedCore - The research includes an in-depth analysis of the Coronary Embolic Protection Device market.
Coronary Atherectomy and Intravascular Lithotripsy Device Market - MedCore - This analysis of the market is further broken down by:
Coronary Chronic Total Occlusion Guidewire Market - MedCore - The research includes an in-depth analysis of the Chronic Total Occlusion (CTO) Guidewire market.
Coronary Introducer Sheath Market - MedCore - The market analysis is further segmented by:
Coronary Vascular Closure Device Market - MedCore - The market analysis is further segmented by:
Diagnostic Coronary Catheter & Guidewire Market - MedCore - The market analysis is further segmented by:
Coronary Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market - MedCore - This European market research takes a closer look at the fast-growing Coronary IVUS device market.
Coronary Optical Coherency Tomography (OCT) Market - MedCore - In-depth analysis of the Coronary Optical Coherency Tomography market in Europe.
RESEARCH SCOPE SUMMARY
Regions: Western Europe (Austria, Benelux, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Scandinavia, Spain, Switzerland, U.K.), Central & Eastern Europe (Baltic States, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Poland, Romania, Russia, Turkey, Ukraine)
Base Year: 2022
Forecast Period: 2023-2029
Historical Data: 2019-2022
Quantitative Data: Market Size, Market Share, Market Growth Rates, Units Sold, Average Selling Prices
Qualitative Data: COVID-19 Impact, Market Growth Trends, Market Limiters, Competitive Analysis & SWOT for Top Competitors, Mergers & Acquisitions, Company Profiles, Product Portfolios
Data Sources: Primary Interviews with Industry Leaders, Government Physician Data, Regulatory Data, Hospital Private Data, Import & Export Data.
