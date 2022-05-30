U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,158.24
    +100.40 (+2.47%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,212.96
    +575.76 (+1.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,131.13
    +390.43 (+3.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,887.90
    +49.66 (+2.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    117.15
    +2.08 (+1.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,858.40
    +1.10 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    22.00
    -0.09 (-0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0786
    +0.0047 (+0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7430
    -0.0130 (-0.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2660
    +0.0029 (+0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.5490
    +0.4640 (+0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,697.92
    +1,475.77 (+5.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    672.15
    +42.65 (+6.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,600.06
    +14.60 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,369.43
    +587.75 (+2.19%)
     

Europe IV Hydration Therapy Market to Surpass US$ 427.0 Million by 2030 - Coherent Market Insights

·4 min read

SEATTLE, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the Europe IV Hydration Therapy Market is estimated to be valued at US$ 244.1 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

Coherent Market Insights Logo
Coherent Market Insights Logo

Key Trends and Analysis of the Europe IV Hydration Therapy Market:

The increasing establishments of clinics offering IV hydration treatments is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in 2018, Cryojuvenate UK Ltd., a cryotherapy clinic, launched a Reviv IV fusions and vitamin booster clinic for REVIV treatments, providing intravenous (IV) shots for various diseases and conditions such as cardiovascular health, nutrient deficiency, vitamin deficiency, and aging signs.

Request Sample Copy of this Report at https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/5021

Key Market Takeaways:

The Europe IV hydration therapy market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period due to the increasing prevalence of infections. For instance, according to the data published by the European Food Safety Authority in December 2019, it was estimated that around 91,857 cases of Salmonellosis and 246,571 cases of Campylobacteriosis were reported in the European Union (EU) in 2018, thus making Campylobacteriosis the most commonly reported gastrointestinal infection.

Among component type, the medicated segment is expected to dominate the segment growth over the forecast period, as market players are involved in offering a variety of customizable medicated IV hydration therapies to meet the customer's requirement, which is expected to be a major driving factor for the growth of this segment. For instance, Drip Hydration, a mobile IV Therapy company serving all over Europe, offers Stomach Flu IV treatment, which involves infusion of a blend of fluids, vitamins, electrolytes, and medications to cure symptoms of stomach flu and restore hydration in the body within 30 – 60 minutes. The ingredients of this IV therapy include B-Complex Vitamins, Vitamin B12, Vitamin C, Pepcid, and Zofran. Moreover, Zofran is an anti-nausea/vomiting medicine that helps to relieve nausea and vomiting, which may be caused due to stomach flu.

On the basis of country, Germany is estimated to account for largest share in the Europe IV hydration therapy market over the forecast period. This is mainly attributed to the increasing prevalence of cancer and rising demand for IV hydration therapy for treatment. For instance, the data published by Robert Koch Institute, a German federal government agency and research institute responsible for disease control and prevention, in March 2021, stated that 489,178 people in Germany were diagnosed with cancer, among those 230,150 were women and 259,028 were men in 2017.

Key players operating in the Europe IV hydration therapy market include REVITA, Ivtherapygreece, IV Boost UK, Harpal Clinic Limited, IV Drips London, VITAMIN INJECTIONS LONDON, Cryojuvenate UK Ltd., Italy Health Retreats, Séchoir, ELIXIR, Swiss Medical Centre, Drip Hydration, REVIV, VITANOVAS, and The IV Doc Inc.

Request for Customization at https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/5021

Detailed Segmentation:

Europe IV Hydration Therapy Market, By Service Type:

Europe IV Hydration Therapy Market, By Component Type:

Europe IV Hydration Therapy Market, By Activity:

Europe IV Hydration Therapy Market, By Country:

Buy this Complete Report Now at https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/5021

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Contact Us:
Mr. Shah
Senior Client Partner – Business Development
Coherent Market Insights
Phone:
US: +1-206-701-6702
UK: +44-020-8133-4027
Japan: +81-050-5539-1737
India: +91-848-285-0837
Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com 
Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com
Follow Us: LinkedInTwitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/europe-iv-hydration-therapy-market-to-surpass-us-427-0-million-by-2030--coherent-market-insights-301557219.html

SOURCE Coherent Market Insights

Recommended Stories

  • Taking This Medication for Even a Short Time Spikes Your Dementia Risk

    Your risk of developing dementia is determined by a wide range of factors—some of which you can control, and others you can't. Your family history, for instance, is simply the luck of the draw, and much as you might wish to, you can't change your age. On the other hand, things like your diet, alcohol intake, and medication use are considered modifiable.A new report warns that taking one medication in particular may put you at increased risk of later developing dementia—and that's hardly this dru

  • US braces for heightened monkeypox outbreak by ramping up testing capacity

    Unlike the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic, the US has a test for monkeypox ready to go

  • Worries about coming ObamaCare premium spikes intensify

    Democrats are growing increasingly concerned that a spike in ObamaCare premiums could hit this fall right before the midterm elections. The party is already facing major headwinds from inflation and President Biden’s lagging approval ratings, and a health care premium spike would add a major blow. The American Rescue Plan signed by President Biden last year temporarily…

  • Strawberries recalled from grocery stores across North America amid Hepatitis A outbreak

    Around 17 people have been infected and 12 hospitalised in US, while Canada has recorded 10 infections and four hospitalisations

  • Can I Stop Isolating If I'm Still Testing Positive for the Virus?

    The omicron variant of the coronavirus moves fast. Symptoms typically appear just a few days after infection, with viral levels peaking less than five days after the pathogen first becomes detectable. But for some people, the virus seems to linger, with at-home tests coming back positive day after day, even after other people in the household return to work or school. So why do some people test positive for the virus for 10 or 12 or even 14 days — and are they still infectious after so long? “It

  • Monkeypox Is Spreading During Sex—and That Is Actually a Relief

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyWe’re starting to get a handle on how monkeypox is spreading in this latest outbreak of the deadly disease.The pox spreads through close physical contact. Especially during sex.Believe it or not, that’s actually a relief. Because one possible alternative—the pox spreading through the air—is much, much more dangerous.The World Health Organization recently confirmed the transmission methods driving the three-week-old outbreak in Europe, Aus

  • Pizza vending machines have obesity campaigners pressing the panic button

    A city council has been criticised over plans to install a pizza-vending machine in a beachside car park.

  • What the CDC's new study tells us about long COVID

    Why the latest data on long COVID has experts worried

  • Hepatitis A outbreak linked to organic strawberries sold at stores including Walmart is being probed by the FDA

    The strawberries are sold at supermarket chains Aldi, H-E-B, Kroger, Trader Joe’s, Walmart, Safeway, Sprouts Farmers Market, Weis Markets, and WinCo Foods.

  • U.S., Canada investigate Hepatitis A outbreak linked to organic strawberries

    Food safety regulators in the United States and Canada are investigating a Hepatitis A outbreak potentially linked to tainted organic strawberries that has sickened 17 people in the United States and 10 in Canada, the agencies said. Fifteen illnesses were reported in California, and one each in Minnesota and North Dakota, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said. Twelve of the sick people were hospitalized, the FDA said without elaborating.

  • How many times a week should you exercise and how long for?

    It's crucial to factor in rest days too

  • Here’s How Day Drinking Affects Your Body Differently, According To Experts

    Drinking a pitcher of margaritas poolside hits different from an evening glass of wine. Three doctors explain exactly how.

  • This New Weight Loss Drug Could be a "Game-Changer"

    There is no magic pill that will cure obesity, a condition that affects over 40% of adults in the United States. But there is a new type of medicine that is a potential game-changer. It's an anti-obesity medication, and doctors say that part of what makes it unique is how it's prescribed: It is used to treat obesity as the chronic metabolic disease that it is rather than perpetuating the misconception that obesity is a problem that can be overcome by willpower. Read on to find out more—and to en

  • The Worst Sweeteners for Abdominal Fat, Say Experts

    For those with a sweet tooth, adding some sweeteners to your drinks or food may be a normal part of your everyday diet. They help coffee taste less bitter and food taste less bland. In some cases, it's harmless. There are even some sweeteners that can help your health. However, in other instances, sweeteners can be dangerous for your body.You need to watch what kind of sweeteners you use, because some may contain more harmful chemicals than others. Trying to watch your weight? It's also benefici

  • Strawberries linked to hepatitis outbreak

    The FDA says there are 17 cases of hepatitis in California, Minnesota and North Dakota. The strawberries linked to the outbreak were sold at Walmart, Trader Joes, Kroger, Sprout and Aldi.

  • FDA investigating hepatitis A outbreak possibly linked to organic strawberries

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are investigating an outbreak of hepatitis A that is possibly linked to two brands of organic strawberries that were sold at several retailers in the U.S. and Canada.

  • The #1 Best Way to Stay Safe From Monkeypox

    Monkeypox is a rare viral disease that in recent weeks has begun to spread around the globe and into the U.S. Health officials are monitoring more than 100 cases in 12 countries, and that number is expected to rise in the coming weeks. So how concerned should you be? This week, virus specialists talked about how contagious monkeypox is, how it spreads, and what you should do to prevent transmission. This is the #1 best way to stay safe from monkeypox, according to health experts. Read on to find

  • As the pandemic ebbs, long-haul Covid still drains patients and confounds doctors

    Researchers still don’t know precisely how many get long Covid, what causes it or how best to treat it

  • Are you grilling your burgers wrong? How to prepare that Memorial Day barbecue safely in 2022.

    With Memorial Day near, many Americans are looking to fire up the grill. Just make sure you do it safely. Here are tips for cooking safely.

  • Already Had COVID? 55% of Patients Still Have These Symptoms After

    COVID-19 has left an enduring mark on American life. Several months into the pandemic, it was clear that it wasn't going away anytime soon. More than two years later, COVID is something we have to learn to live with, experts say. One aspect millions of people are learning to live with: Long-lasting symptoms. Estimates of how many people suffer from "long COVID" vary. One study found it may be larger than previously thought. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of oth