Europe Laboratory Analytical & Life Science Instrumentation Market Report 2021-2025 Featuring Top Suppliers Such as Bio-Rad, Shimadzu, Eppendorf, BD & Co, Danaher Among Others

Europe Laboratory Analytical & Life Science Instrumentation Market Report 2021-2025
The "Europe 2021: The Market for Laboratory Analytical & Life Science Instrumentation" report
This report provides a detailed overview for ten technology segments of the analytical and life science instrument industry in Europe.
This report presents market size by technique, region/country, end market sector, and function, each of which is accompanied by a five-year forecast. European market share for each of the ten technology segments are included as well.
Europe has remained the second largest regional market for analytical and life science instrumentation (after North America) for many years, with steady growth in the low- to mid-single-digit range. Generally speaking, the western part of the continent is made up of highly developed, mature instrument markets, while the eastern part holds strong growth potential.
The region is a strong hub for numerous end markets and continues to face numerous challenges, such as the fallout of Brexit and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, and opportunities, such as Horizon Europe and the European Green Deal.
To that end, this report seeks to take a detailed look at Europe, investigate the current trends that impact the analytical instrumentation market, and show their effects over the next five years.
This report contains:
An overview of key end markets within Europe
Market demand, forecasts, and commentary for ten technology categories, segmented by technique, sector, region, and function, with a five-year forecast through 2025
Supplier market share for each technology category
Current political and economic events that are affecting the analytical and life science instrumentation market
Top suppliers in this report include:
Agilent
Becton Dickinson
Bio-Rad
Bruker
Danaher
Eppendorf
Illumina
Mettler Toledo
MilliporeSigma/Merck
PerkinElmer
Sartorius
Shimadzu
Thermo Fisher Scientific
QIAGEN
Waters
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
1.1 Report Overview & Segmentations
Report Overview
End Market & Sector Segmentations
Function Segmentations
1,2 Background on Europe
Pharma/Bio
Academia
Ag/Food/Beverage
Environmental Testing
Hospital & Clinical
Oil/Gas & Chemicals
1.3 Technology Overview
Overview
Chromatography
Mass Spectrometry
Atomic Spectroscopy
Molecular Spectroscopy
Life Science Instrumentation
Surface Science
Materials Characterization
Lab Automation & Informatics
Sample Preparation Techniques
Lab Equipment
2. Market Demand
2.1 Overall Market
Overall Market Demand by Technology, 2020 - 2025
Overall Market Demand by Sub-region, 2020 - 2025
Overall Market Demand by Sector, 2020 - 2025
Overall Market Demand by Function, 2020 - 2025
Overall Vendor Share, 2020
2.2 Chromatography
2.3 Mass Spectrometry
2.4 Atomic Spectroscopy
2.5 Molecular Spectroscopy
2.6 Life Science Instrumentation
2.7 Surface Science
2.8 Materials Characterization
2.9 Lab Automation & Informatics
2.10 Sample Preparation Techniques
2.11 Lab Equipment
3. Appendix
