Europe Lawn Mower Market to Grow at 7.46% Yearly to 2027
DUBLIN, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Lawn Mower Market - Comprehensive Study and Strategic Analysis 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Europe lawn mower market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.46% during 2022-2027
The research report offers revenue forecasts and insights in terms of unit volumes during the forecast period. In 2021, Europe accounted for nearly 35% of the global lawn mowers market, and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.46% during the forecast period.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF THE EUROPE LAWN MOWER MARKET:
In terms of volume, walk-behind lawn mowers dominate the Europe lawn mower market and are growing at a CAGR of 5.74% from 2021 to 2027.
The residential segment is expected to add USD 2,566.53 million to the European lawn mowers market during the forecast period.
The revenue from the gasoline-powered lawn mowers is expected to reach USD 9.5 billion by 2027 due to their high power and suitability for thick and tall grass.
In 2021, the UK led the Europe lawn mower market in value and volume. UK's dominant share is attributed to its large population base leading to the penetration of many golf courses, higher demand for landscaping services from the residential and commercial sector, and concentration of many international hotels & motels with properties spread over acres of land consisting of large lawns & gardens across the country.
Market Dynamics
Market Growth Enablers
Growing Demand from Golf Courses
Rising Number of Manufacture-Led Programs & Initiatives
Rise in Homeownership & Home Improvement Projects
Surge in Commercial Construction Projects
Market Restraints
High Consumer Preference for Drought-Tolerant Landscaping & Artificial Grass
Erosion of Vendor Margins Due to Volatility in Raw Material Prices
High Pollution Levels Associated With Gasoline Commercial Lawn Mowers
Market Opportunities & Trends
Integrating Lawn Mowers With Technology
Exceptional Growth Across Landscaping Industry
Growing Availability of Alternative Fuel Options
High Adoption of Green Roofs & Spaces
Development of Smart Cities
Segmentation by Product
Ride-On
Walk-Behind
Robotic
Segmentation by Fuel Type
Gasoline-Powered
Electric Cordless
Electric Corded
Manual-Powered
Propane-Powered
Segmentation by End-User
Residential
Professional Landscaping Services
Golf Courses & Other Sports Arenas
Government & Others
Segmentation by Drive Type
RWD
FWD
AWD
Manual Drive
Segmentation by Start Type
Key Start
Push Start
Recoil Start
No Start
Segmentation by Blade Type
Standard Blades
Mulching Blades
Lifting Blades
Cylinder Blades
Segmentation by Distribution Channel
Offline
Online
Segmentation by Region
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
8 Market Opportunities & Trends
9 Market Growth Enablers
10 Market Restraints
11 Market Landscape
12 Product
13 Walk-Behind Lawn Mowers
14 Ride-On Mowers
15 Fuel Type
16 End-user
17 Drive Type
18 Start Type
19 Blade Type
20 Distribution Channel
21 Europe
22 Competitive Landscape
23 Key Company Profiles
24 Other Prominent Vendors
25 Report Summary
26 Quantitative Summary
27 Appendix
Companies Mentioned
ARIENS CO
Deere & Co.
Honda
Husqvarna Group
Kubota Corporation
Robert Bosch
Stanley Black & Decker
STIGA Group
The Toro Company
AGCO
Alfred Karcher SE & Co. KG
AL-KO Gardentech
Altoz
AS-Motor
Bobcat Company
Briggs & Stratton
Chervon Group
COBRA GARDEN
Einhell Germany AG
Emak S.p.A
Zicom
Generac Power Systems
Greenworks Tools
Grey Technology
Hangzhou Favor Robot Technology CO, Ltd
IHI Shibaura Machinery Corporation
iRobot
LG Electronics
Lineatielle
Makita
Mamibot
Masport
Milagrow HumanTech
Ningbo NGP Industry Co., Ltd.
Positecgroup
STIHL
SUMEC Group Corp.
Techtronic Industries
Textron Incorporated
The Grasshopper Company
The Kobi Company
Volta
WIPER SRL
YAMABIKO
Zipper Maschinen GmbH
ZHEJIANG TIANCHEN INTELLIGENCE & TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD
Zucchetti Centro Sistemi S.p.a
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k1oqbz
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/europe-lawn-mower-market-to-grow-at-7-46-yearly-to-2027--301601480.html
SOURCE Research and Markets