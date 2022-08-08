Europe Lawn Mower Market to Grow at 7.46% Yearly to 2027

DUBLIN, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Lawn Mower Market - Comprehensive Study and Strategic Analysis 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe lawn mower market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.46% during 2022-2027



The research report offers revenue forecasts and insights in terms of unit volumes during the forecast period. In 2021, Europe accounted for nearly 35% of the global lawn mowers market, and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.46% during the forecast period.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF THE EUROPE LAWN MOWER MARKET:

In terms of volume, walk-behind lawn mowers dominate the Europe lawn mower market and are growing at a CAGR of 5.74% from 2021 to 2027.

The residential segment is expected to add USD 2,566.53 million to the European lawn mowers market during the forecast period.

The revenue from the gasoline-powered lawn mowers is expected to reach USD 9.5 billion by 2027 due to their high power and suitability for thick and tall grass.

In 2021, the UK led the Europe lawn mower market in value and volume. UK's dominant share is attributed to its large population base leading to the penetration of many golf courses, higher demand for landscaping services from the residential and commercial sector, and concentration of many international hotels & motels with properties spread over acres of land consisting of large lawns & gardens across the country.

Market Dynamics

Market Growth Enablers

Growing Demand from Golf Courses

Rising Number of Manufacture-Led Programs & Initiatives

Rise in Homeownership & Home Improvement Projects

Surge in Commercial Construction Projects

Market Restraints

High Consumer Preference for Drought-Tolerant Landscaping & Artificial Grass

Erosion of Vendor Margins Due to Volatility in Raw Material Prices

High Pollution Levels Associated With Gasoline Commercial Lawn Mowers

Market Opportunities & Trends

Integrating Lawn Mowers With Technology

Exceptional Growth Across Landscaping Industry

Growing Availability of Alternative Fuel Options

High Adoption of Green Roofs & Spaces

Development of Smart Cities

Segmentation by Product

Ride-On

Walk-Behind

Robotic

Segmentation by Fuel Type

Gasoline-Powered

Electric Cordless

Electric Corded

Manual-Powered

Propane-Powered

Segmentation by End-User

Residential

Professional Landscaping Services

Golf Courses & Other Sports Arenas

Government & Others

Segmentation by Drive Type

RWD

FWD

AWD

Manual Drive

Segmentation by Start Type

Key Start

Push Start

Recoil Start

No Start

Segmentation by Blade Type

Standard Blades

Mulching Blades

Lifting Blades

Cylinder Blades

Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

Segmentation by Region

Companies Mentioned

ARIENS CO

Deere & Co.

Honda

Husqvarna Group

Kubota Corporation

Robert Bosch

Stanley Black & Decker

STIGA Group

The Toro Company

AGCO

Alfred Karcher SE & Co. KG

AL-KO Gardentech

Altoz

AS-Motor

Bobcat Company

Briggs & Stratton

Chervon Group

COBRA GARDEN

Einhell Germany AG

Emak S.p.A

Zicom

Generac Power Systems

Greenworks Tools

Grey Technology

Hangzhou Favor Robot Technology CO, Ltd

IHI Shibaura Machinery Corporation

iRobot

LG Electronics

Lineatielle

Makita

Mamibot

Masport

Milagrow HumanTech

Ningbo NGP Industry Co., Ltd.

Positecgroup

STIHL

SUMEC Group Corp.

Techtronic Industries

Textron Incorporated

The Grasshopper Company

The Kobi Company

Volta

WIPER SRL

YAMABIKO

Zipper Maschinen GmbH

ZHEJIANG TIANCHEN INTELLIGENCE & TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD

Zucchetti Centro Sistemi S.p.a

