U.S. markets close in 5 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,010.88
    +11.79 (+0.29%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,183.05
    -119.56 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,117.40
    +38.24 (+0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,885.97
    -1.06 (-0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.18
    +1.32 (+1.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,915.90
    -5.80 (-0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    24.05
    -0.33 (-1.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0854
    +0.0027 (+0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5240
    +0.0130 (+0.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2296
    +0.0100 (+0.82%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.4770
    +0.0360 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,248.65
    +391.41 (+1.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    493.39
    +2.54 (+0.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,852.09
    -7.98 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,138.68
    +316.36 (+1.23%)
     

Europe Light Commercial Vehicles Market - SIZE, SHARE, COVID-19 IMPACT & FORECASTS UP TO 2028

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The Europe Light Commercial Vehicles Market is projected to register a CAGR of 1.87%. Key Highlights. Largest Segment by Fuel Type - Gasoline : The availability of fuel and the lack of charging infrastructure for electric vehicles are the factors surging the demand for traditional fuel engines, making gasoline the largest fuel type.

New York, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe Light Commercial Vehicles Market - SIZE, SHARE, COVID-19 IMPACT & FORECASTS UP TO 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06381516/?utm_source=GNW

Largest Segment by Sub-Body Type - Light Commercial Pick-up Trucks : An increase in online purchases and growth in the e-commerce industry has grown the last mile logistics, which has immensely grown the market for pick up trucks for delivery in Europe in recent years.
Fastest-growing Segment by Fuel Type - FCEV : Battery electric commercial vehicles are the fastest-growing fuel type segment due to the adoption of electric mobility and stringent norms implemented by the government for commercial vehicles.
Largest Segment by Country - Germany : In Europe, France has witnessed the highest sales of light commercial vehicles. The growing demand for the e-commerce and logistics sector is enhancing the sales of LCVs in France.

Key Market Trends

Light Commercial Pick-up Trucks is the largest segment by Sub Body Type.

Nearly 29 million vans are in circulation throughout the European Union, half of which can be found in three countries: France (5.9 million vans), Italy (4.3 million), and Spain (3.9 million). The average age of light commercial vehicles in the EU is 11.9 years. Of the EU’s four major markets, Italy has the oldest van fleet (13.8 years), followed closely by Spain (13.3 years).
New registrations for vans classified as light commercial vehicles were down roughly 12% from September 2020 to September 2021. There were almost 20% more newly registered vehicles during the first nine months of 2021 than during the same period in 2020. An average of 3% of new vans were battery electric cars, all of which were vans. Daimler presently has the largest percentage (6%) of electric vans in the manufacturer pool this year, and Germany has the highest percentage (5 %). Van manufacturer pools are currently, on average, roughly 8 g/km short of meeting their individual 2021 CO2 targets.

The European Commission was mandated to monitor the on-road fuel and electric energy consumption of passenger cars and vans under the light-duty vehicle CO2 rule introduced in 2019 to stop the growing discrepancy between type approval and actual CO2 emissions. Manufacturers must install onboard fuel and energy consumption monitoring devices (OBFCMs) in new passenger cars and vans starting in 2020 to gather the essential monitoring data. The Commission must evaluate by 2023 the potential use of OBFCM data to assure real-world CO2 reductions and, by 2027, determine if it is feasible to align each manufacturer’s average CO2 emissions with its real-world performance starting in 2030.

Competitive Landscape

The Europe Light Commercial Vehicles Market is moderately consolidated, with the top five companies occupying 56.81%. The major players in this market are Ford Motor Company, Peugeot, Renault Group, Tesla Inc. and Volkswagen AG (sorted alphabetically).

Additional Benefits:

The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format
3 months of analyst support
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06381516/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • 8 Purchases Everyone Approaching Retirement Should Make

    Certain retirement purchases, like big houses and expensive boats, are often regretted by retirees. Retirement at Any Age: Get Retirement Tips That Fit Every Stage of LifeMore: With a Recession...

  • Carmakers signal end of shortages after two years of runaway prices

    The world’s biggest car maker is ramping up production after three years of disruption, adding to hopes of cheaper cars and shorter waiting times for drivers.

  • Warren Buffett Is Raking in $4.84 Billion in Annual Dividend Income From These 6 Stocks

    These half-dozen stocks will account for the lion's share of Berkshire Hathaway's more than $6 billion in dividend income this year.

  • OPEC leaves oil-demand forecast unchanged

    The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries on Tuesday left its forecast for global oil-demand growth unchanged, but noted that hte outlook “remains surrounded by uncertainties including global economic developments, shifts in COVID-19 containment policies, and geopolitical tensions.” OPEC said it left its estimate of 2022 demand growth unchanged at 2.5 million barrels a day. The outlook for 2023 was also unchanged at growth of 2.2 million barrels a day.

  • Davos 2023: Palantir CEO predicts hiring while preparing for economic slowdown

    Palantir Technologies Inc is still looking to grow its headcount even as it scrutinizes its spending and confronts economic uncertainty, its chief executive told Reuters. The U.S. software company in 2023 expects to add a couple hundred people to its roughly 3,500 staff, in line with prior years of expansion just as peers in the technology industry are firing people, CEO Alex Karp said on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos. Vociferously contrarian, the company for years planned for war, political upheaval and a souring economy - though not a pandemic, "the only disaster I think we did not predict," Karp said, joking that Palantir had "a basement filled with things prepared (but) no masks."

  • Salary range disclosures backfire after government push

    Some job postings that have surfaced amid California’s push for pay transparency feature broad compensation ranges. Its transparency law went into effect this month.

  • Oil Prices Climb After Chinese Growth Data, OPEC Report

    China’s reopening from its Covid-19 restrictions is expected to be the main driver of increased oil demand this year.

  • 3 Great Foreign Companies to Invest In Right Now

    Sure, many U.S. stocks look cheap after the 2022 bear market; however, investors shouldn't restrict themselves to just U.S. stocks. It's always surprising to see how cheap leading semiconductor stocks can get whenever there's a downcycle in the industry, considering the importance and growth outlook for semiconductors over the long term. Yes, the chip industry is seeing a big inventory correction in both PCs and low-end mobile phones coming off the pandemic, but if one thinks about the rise of artificial intelligence, such as the recent release of ChatGPT, the energy transition to EVs and the smart grid, the Metaverse, and cloud and edge computing, all of these applications need lots and lots of semiconductors to work.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge.

  • 'They ain't seen nothing yet': President Biden’s feud with oil companies heats up again as the industry fires back. But could it end up just burning you?

    Or is it just hot air?

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Peabody Energy, Alliance Resource Partners, CONSOL Energy and Warrior Met Col

    Peabody Energy, Alliance Resource Partners, CONSOL Energy and Warrior Met Col are part of the Zacks Industry outlook article.

  • XPeng Just Slashed EV Car Prices. Tesla Stock Is Rising Anyway.

    The price war among electric-vehicle makers is ramping up as the Chinese manufacturer slashes the price tag on its G3i base models by 12.5%, or about $22,000.

  • Fission Announces Tier 1 Economics for PLS with Feasibility Study: Lower Initial CAPEX, Increased Mine Life, NPV and IRR

    FISSION URANIUM CORP. ("Fission" or "the company") is pleased to announce the results of a Feasibility Study conducted by Tetra Tech Canada Inc. ("Tetra Tech") and titled "Feasibility Study on the Patterson Lake South Property" (the "FS") for its PLS property in Canada's Athabasca Basin region.

  • Russia posts record current account surplus of $227 billion in 2022

    Russia's current account - a measure of the difference between all money coming into a country through trade, investment and transfers, and what flows back out - came in at $227.4 billion, up 86% from 2021. Russian imports fell sharply last year amid an exodus of Western firms after the West imposed sweeping sanctions on Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine. But the Kremlin has sought to replace revenues lost from its oil and gas exports to Europe with a pivot to China, India and other Asian countries.

  • Bitcoin Surge Causes Over $500M in Liquidations, Highest in 3 Months

    Crypto markets regained the $1 trillion capitalization mark for the first time since November.

  • Toyota says it could produce 10.6 million vehicles in 2023

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Toyota Motor Corp on Monday said it could produce as many as 10.6 million vehicles this year, while warning of downward risk to its projection from the possible impact of issues such as parts supply shortages and COVID-19. The car giant said that it saw a downside risk of about 10% on that baseline production volume - a value which did not constitute a formal production target for this calendar year - on risks such as shortages in chips supply or the spread of COVID-19. The purpose of disclosing the baseline figure was to make it easier for suppliers to draw up management plans, a Toyota executive said.

  • Goldman Sees ‘Bullish Concoction’ for Global Commodities

    (Bloomberg) -- Commodities have the strongest outlook of any asset class in 2023, with a perfect macroeconomic environment and critically low inventories for almost every key raw material, according to the head of commodities research at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Most Read from BloombergChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in Seismic ShiftChief Executives, Economists Brace for Recession as Davos BeginsEuropean Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets WrapItaly’s Most-Wan

  • Morgan Stanley profit beats on strength in trading business

    The gloom follows what was a bumper 2021 for Wall Street's investment bankers who advised on multi-billion dollar mergers and buyouts, while underwriting listings of some of the biggest clients to tap the public markets in over a decade. Revenue from Morgan Stanley's investment banking business fell 49% to $1.25 billion in the fourth quarter, with revenue declines across the bank's advisory, equity and fixed income segments. The investment banking business slowdown weighed on the company's net revenue, pulling it down 12% to $12.7 billion.

  • AbbVie, Eli Lilly Leave UK's Voluntary Medicines Pricing Agreement Over Increasing Prices

    The Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry (ABPI) said pharmaceutical giants AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) and Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE: LLY) have withdrawn from Britain's voluntary medicines pricing agreement. Companies are increasingly arguing that it is no longer possible to justify the UK's "voluntary scheme" to global boardrooms and investors as repayment rates in 2023 have surged to 26.5% of revenue due to failings in the existing scheme's design. The news follows a wider industry warn

  • India Now Buying 33 Times More Russian Oil Than a Year Earlier

    (Bloomberg) -- India bought a record amount of Russian oil last month, with the country importing a whopping 33 times more than a year earlier. Most Read from BloombergEuropean Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets WrapItaly’s Most-Wanted Mafia Boss Arrested After 30 YearsChief Executives, Economists Brace for Recession as Davos BeginsPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataThe Apartment Market Is About to Get UglyThe world’s third-biggest crude importer purchase