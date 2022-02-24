Europe Light-as-a-Service Market Growth Opportunities: Digital Lighting Services to Accelerate LaaS Model
Light-as-a-Service (LaaS) is a subscription-based lighting industry business model where the end-user or the building owner purchases the light rather than the hardware that delivers it. With this model, the vendor and the end user enter into a multi-year contractual agreement with payment and energy saving details.
LaaS was introduced to avoid the upfront capital investment of lighting, which sometimes becomes a primary reason to halt or delay cost-effective energy and facility projects. The LaaS has different variants and the scope of the study includes LaaS from simple financing to financing plus turnkey services including audit, plan, design, installation, maintenance, and technology upgrade.
This report includes LaaS sold as separate entities and sold as a part of energy performance contracting and energy efficiency service projects. The information is futher analyzed geographically (regions include UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Benelux, Norway and the Rest of Europe) with a basic analysis of the end-user vertical market, revenue forecast, and market share information. European-level end-user market analysis is included in the report and segmented into office, hospitality, retail, healthcare, education, industrial, and others.
The others segment includes outdoor applications, high-rise residential buildings, government buildings, museums, sports stadiums, airports, and industrial warehouses. The report also includes European-level lighting application analysis, which is segmented as indoor, outdoor, and specialized lighting applications.
Key Issues Addressed
What are the key growth opportunities for market participants to explore in the forecast period?
What are the challenges and strategic imperatives for market participants in the light-as-a-service market?
How would the European Renovation Wave strategy propel light-as-a-service growth?
Who are the dynamic light-as-a-service players in the European market? What solutions do they offer?
What are the high growth end-user verticals and lighting applications for LaaS projects?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Light-as-a-Service Market
Scope of Analysis
Key Growth Metrics for LaaS Market
Distribution Structure for LaaS Market
Growth Drivers for LaaS Market
Growth Restraints for LaaS Market
Revenue Forecast - LaaS Market
Revenue Forecast by End-user Verticals - LaaS Market
Revenue Forecast by Lighting Applications - LaaS Market
Revenue Forecast Analysis - LaaS Market
Revenue Share - LaaS Market
Revenue Share Analysis - LaaS Market
3. Regional Outlook - Light-as-a-Service Market
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
Benelux
Nordics
Rest of Europe
4. Case Studies - Light-as-a-Service Market
Case Study - Sustainable lighting
Case Study - Illumination and Energy Savings
Case Study - Energy-efficient LED Upgrades
5. Growth Opportunity Universe - Light-as-a-Service
Growth Opportunity 1: Digital Lighting Services to Accelerate LaaS Model
Growth Opportunity 2: Renovation Strategy to Increase LaaS Adoption in Renovation Projects
Growth Opportunity 3: Target Specialised Lighting Applications for LaaS Expansion
