Europe Luxury Retailing Market Report 2022: Size, Consumer and Retail Trends, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts 2016-2026 Featuring LVMH, Richemont, Kering, Chanel, Swatch, & Hermes
This report provides an overview of the Europe Luxury Retailing which includes Analysis, market forecasts, brands and trends in the Europe Luxury Retail Market 2016-2026
In 2022, with the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, multiple luxury retailers such as LVMH, Gucci, Prada have suspended business in the country for an indefinite period. This will severely affect regional luxury retail sales as it also limits Russian luxury spending outside of Russia.
Scope
The European luxury retail market will face a major drawback due to ongoing geo-political tensions in East-Europe
Digital and physical expansions in the region have become imperative for brands to stay relevant
Metaverse, NFT and sustainability are emerging trends for luxury brands
LVMH's stable of brands dominated Europe with 19.6% market share in 2021
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Key Trends in the Luxury Retail Market
Europe Market Size and Forecasts 2020-2025
Regional Performance and Forecasts 2021-2026
Category Performance and Forecasts 2021-2026
Competitive Landscape: Top 10 Brands
Competitive Landscape: Brand Profiles
Methodology, Definitions and Contacts
Companies Mentioned
LVMH
Richemont
Kering
Chanel
Swatch
Hermes
