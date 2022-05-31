U.S. markets open in 4 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,141.50
    -14.25 (-0.34%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,054.00
    -104.00 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,658.25
    -19.50 (-0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,878.40
    -7.40 (-0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    118.79
    +3.72 (+3.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,855.00
    -2.30 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    21.86
    -0.24 (-1.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0742
    -0.0041 (-0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7430
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.69
    +0.19 (+0.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2612
    -0.0042 (-0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.8840
    +0.2640 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,533.18
    +889.10 (+2.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    690.48
    +60.98 (+9.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,625.15
    +25.09 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,279.80
    -89.63 (-0.33%)
     

Europe Mattress Market Revenue Analysis Report 2022: Revenue is Set to Rise to $14.38 Billion by 2030 - Surge in Demand for Personalized Mattresses

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

European Mattress Market

European Mattress Market
European Mattress Market

Dublin, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Mattress Market Revenue Analysis by Product, Size, Distribution Channel, End Use - Latest Trends and Growth Potential Through 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

From an estimated $7,877.0 million in 2021, the European mattress market revenue is set to rise to $14,382.8 million by 2030, at a 6.9% CAGR between 2021 and 2030,

The key factor behind this would be the rising purchasing power of people in the continent, which is not only allowing them to buy premium-quality mattresses but also replace them more frequently than before.

This is also enabling people to purchase customized mattresses, which are priced higher than standard ones. Several companies are now giving customers the opportunity to modify the thickness, size, and firmness of the mattress and add personalized features, such as adaptability to the position they are sleeping in. By having the size of the products customized, they can be made to easily fit in customized bed frames.

The commercial sector is the largest procurer of mattresses in the continent because the quality of these products has a direct influence on the quality of user comfort, which is highly prized here. Within the commercial sector, mattresses are majorly bought by hotels and hospitals, which lay a strong emphasis on comfort and convenience, therefore replace their mattresses more often than residential users.

Therefore, the booming hospitality industry is a major European mattress market growth driver. France, Germany, Italy, the U.K., Spain, Portugal, Switzerland, and Austria are among the most-famous travel destinations for people around the world. The charm of the region among holidaymakers has resulted in a massive increase in the number of hotels and resorts here, thereby helping the market advance.

Key Findings of Europe Mattress Market Report

  • The king size is the most widely sold in Europe due to its easy availability and the fact that mattresses this big offer ample space for a couple and a child.

  • European mattress market players sell the highest number of innerspring mattresses as these products offer ample cooling, bounce, and edge support.

  • In the coming years, the demand for latex mattresses will be driven by the rising number of people with chronic back pain, while the bed-in-a-box concept is making memory foam variants popular.

  • Driven partly by the lockdowns implemented during the pandemic, online sales of mattresses are picking up rapidly, which can also be attributed to the high access to smartphones and the internet in the region.

  • Due to the presence of numerous companies, the industry is highly fragmented, which is why the number of product launches, mergers and acquisitions, and partnerships is rising.

  • France is the highest revenue contributor to the European mattress market because of its huge hospitality industry, which is propelling the sale of such products.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Research Background
1.1 Research Objectives
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Research Scope
1.4 Key Stakeholders

Chapter 2. Research Methodology
2.1 Secondary Research
2.2 Primary Research
2.3 Market Size Estimation
2.4 Data Triangulation
2.5 Currency Conversion Rates
2.6 Notes and Caveats

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

Chapter 4. Introduction
4.1 Definition of Market Segments
4.1.1 by Product
4.1.1.1 Innerspring
4.1.1.2 Memory Foam
4.1.1.3 Latex
4.1.1.4 Others
4.1.2 by Size
4.1.2.1 Single
4.1.2.2 Double
4.1.2.3 Queen
4.1.2.4 King
4.1.3 by Distribution Channel
4.1.3.1 Specialty Stores
4.1.3.2 Furniture Stores
4.1.3.3 Direct
4.1.3.4 Online
4.1.3.5 Others
4.1.4 by End Use
4.1.4.1 Residential
4.1.4.2 Commercial
4.1.4.2.1 Hotel
4.1.4.2.2 Hospital
4.1.4.2.3 Others
4.2 Value Chain Analysis
4.3 Market Dynamics
4.3.1 Trends
4.3.1.1 Revolution in Production Process
4.3.1.2 Surge in Demand for Personalized Mattresses
4.3.2 Drivers
4.3.2.1 Increasing Disposable Income and Advantageous Government Policies Related to Real Estate Development
4.3.2.2 Surging Urbanization Rate
4.3.2.3 Growing Healthcare and Hospitality Sectors
4.3.2.4 Impact Analysis of Drivers on Market Forecast
4.3.3 Restraints
4.3.3.1 High Volatility in Prices of Raw Materials
4.3.3.2 Impact Analysis of Restraints on Market Forecast
4.3.4 Opportunities
4.3.4.1 Bursting Demand for Eco-Friendly Mattresses
4.4 Impact of Covid-19 on Mattress Market
4.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Chapter 5. Europe Market Size and Forecast
5.1 by Product
5.2 by Size
5.3 by Distribution Channel
5.4 by End Use
5.4.1 Commercial Mattress Market, by Type
5.5 by Country

Chapter 6. Germany Market Size and Forecast
6.1 by Product
6.2 by Size
6.3 by Distribution Channel
6.4 by End Use
6.4.1 Commercial Mattress Market, by Type

Chapter 7. France Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 8. U.K. Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 9. Italy Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 10. Spain Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 11. Russia Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 12. Netherlands Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 13. Poland Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 14. Belgium Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 15. Denmark Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 16. Rest of Europe Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 17. Competitive Landscape
17.1 Product Benchmarking of Key Players
17.2 Strategic Developments in the Market
17.2.1 Mergers and Acquisitions
17.2.2 Product Launches
17.2.3 Partnerships

Chapter 18. Company Profiles

  • Spring Air International

  • Kingsdown Inc.

  • King Koil Licensing Company Inc.

  • Tempur Sealy International Inc.

  • Emma Sleep GmbH

  • Relyon Beds Limited

  • Royal Auping Bv

  • Leggett & Platt Incorporated

  • Pikolin S.L.

  • Vita (Holdings) Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/757m0z

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • JPMorgan says the market bottom is near as corporate buybacks skyrocket — here are 3 high-upside stocks to play that bullish sentiment

    Looking to buy the dip? Start here.

  • Down More Than 40%: Analysts Say These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Are Oversold

    After 7 weeks of straight losses, the markets went into the long weekend on positive note: their best single week since 2020. The S&P 500 added more than 6% wiping away its losses from the month of May. The sudden drop in value, combined with the even more sudden bullish shift, even if it is temporary, has brought out the discount shoppers of the equity world. ‘Buy the dip’ is a real thing, and frequently successful path toward long-term portfolio gains, and the current environment is ripe for t

  • Suze Orman: This is the only asset class with a track record of 'earning more than inflation' — here are 3 simple ways to get exposure for the rest of 2022

    Experts are worried about this asset. But Suze still likes it.

  • 12 Best ARK Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best ARK stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed review of Cathie Wood’s stock picks and hedge fund performance, go directly to 5 Best ARK Stocks To Buy Now. Founder and boss at ARK Investment Management, Cathie Wood has had a difficult start to […]

  • HPE announces world's fastest supercomputer

    Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. on Monday said it has developed the world's fastest supercomputer, Frontier, in partnership with Advanced Micro Devices Inc. and the U.S. Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory. At 1.1 exaflops, Frontier makes over 1,000,000,000,000,000,000 (or one billion-billion) calculations per second.

  • Yields Jump, Stocks Waver as Inflation Fears Mount: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks slipped and Treasuries sold off across the curve Tuesday as euro-zone inflation accelerated to a fresh all-time high, intensifying the debate at the European Central Bank about how rapidly to raise interest rates.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesEU Leaders Back Push to Ban Most Russia Oil Over Putin’s WarWo

  • Is It Time To Consider Buying Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)?

    Let's talk about the popular Alibaba Group Holding Limited ( NYSE:BABA ). The company's shares led the NYSE gainers...

  • 10 Best Buy-the-Dip Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 10 best buy-the-dip growth stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks to buy on the dip, click 5 Best Buy-the-Dip Growth Stocks to Buy Now. Stock markets have been in the red almost consistently since the beginning of 2022, with benchmarks like NASDAQ 100, S&P 500, […]

  • Nvidia's 'transformation' is 'underappreciated,' BofA analysts say

    Chip designer NVIDIA (NVDA) Corp. disappointed on guidance in their latest earnings report, but there was a lot in the update that Bank of America (BofA) analysts liked.

  • Cruise Stocks Have Sunk. Only 2 Have Seen Large Insider Buys.

    Carnival (ticker: CCL), Royal Caribbean (RCL), and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) have seen shares take on water year to date, falling 31%, 24%, and 22%, respectively. New Royal Caribbean CEO Jason Liberty, who took the wheel in January, told us earlier this month: “For the most part, the U.S. consumer and the European consumer have regained their momentum since the beginning of the war in Ukraine.” As noted, though, among the cruise lines, only one insider at Norwegian—the smallest of the three by market value—has bought stock this year.

  • Dow Jones Futures: As Market Rally Extends Gains, Should You Be Aggressive?

    The major indexes snapped weekly losing streaks as a confirmed market rally added to gains Friday. How aggressive should you be?

  • EU Leaders Back Push to Ban Most Russia Oil Over Putin’s War

    (Bloomberg) -- European Union leaders agreed to pursue a partial ban on Russian oil, paving the way for a sixth package of sanctions to punish Russia and its president, Vladimir Putin, for the invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesEU Leaders Back Push to Ban Most Russia Oil Over Putin’s WarWorld’s Riskiest Place f

  • Sundial Growers' CEO Says There's "A Reckoning Taking Hold" in Cannabis. He's Right.

    When CEOs offer insights into their industries, it behooves investors to listen. During Sundial Growers' (NASDAQ: SNDL) May 16 earnings call, CEO Zach George quipped that "[Sundial is] in an enviable position as we witness a reckoning taking hold in the Canadian cannabis market," and that "continued aggressive cash consumption by our peers, reduced access to capital, and waning investor risk appetite is likely to accelerate sector rationalization as the industry slowly moves toward the formation of an oligopoly." Bold predictions like those are actionable for investors, and there's more than one reason to believe that change is actually afoot in the cannabis industry.

  • Unilever Stock Rises Sharply as Nelson Peltz Is Added to Board

    Unilever confirms Nelson Peltz's Trian Fund Management holds a roughly 1.5% stake in the consumer-products company.

  • Bought Amazon Stock? You'll Have More Shares After the Stock Split

    Amazon's stock split will take place on June 3 and you'll end up with more shares in your account if you qualify.

  • Yuan-Ruble Trading Surges as America’s Rivals Rebuff Dollar

    (Bloomberg) -- The emerging multi-polar world now includes foreign-exchange markets -- as China and Russia, the biggest challengers to U.S. supremacy, boost direct trading between their currencies.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesEU Leaders Back Push to Ban Most Russia Oil Over Putin’s WarWorld’s Riskiest Place for Flying Averag

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • How Much Of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Do Institutions Own?

    The big shareholder groups in Ocugen, Inc. ( NASDAQ:OCGN ) have power over the company. Generally speaking, as a...

  • Al Gore’s Investment Firm Bought Alibaba and Salesforce. It Sold Cisco and Microsoft.

    Generation Investment Management, co-founded and chaired by former Vice President Al Gore, has made changes in its U.S.-traded investments.

  • Costco Stock: Here's Why You Should Own Shares

    Inflation and supply chain issues have cast a dark shadow over retail stocks. Never mind that people still need to eat even when prices go up, Target stock has dropped 26.9% over the past month and Walmart shares are down 16% during that same time period. Walmart and Target have leverage when it comes to the supply chain.