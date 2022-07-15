Europe and MEA Respiratory Panel Testing Market Report 2022-2031: Key Trends, Dynamics & Players

DUBLIN, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Respiratory Panel Testing Market - Europe and Middle East & Africa Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report on the respiratory panel testing market in Europe and Middle East & Africa studies the past as well as current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of the indicators of the market during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031. The report provides the overall revenue of the respiratory panel testing market in Europe and Middle East & Africa for the period 2017-2031, considering 2020 as the base year and 2031 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the respiratory panel testing market in Europe and Middle East & Africa for the forecast period.



The report has been prepared after an extensive research. Primary research involved bulk of research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with industry leaders and opinion makers. Secondary research involved referring to key players' product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the respiratory panel testing market in Europe and Middle East & Africa.



Secondary research also included Internet sources, statistical data from government agencies, websites, and trade associations. Analysts also employed a combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches to study various phenomena in the respiratory panel testing market in Europe and Middle East & Africa.



The report comprises an elaborate executive summary, along with a snapshot of the growth behavior of various segments and sub-segments included in the scope of the study. Additionally, the report sheds light on the changing competitive dynamics in the respiratory panel testing market in Europe and Middle East & Africa.

These indices serve as valuable tools for existing market players as well as for entities interested in participating in the respiratory panel testing market in Europe and Middle East & Africa. The next section of the respiratory panel testing market report highlights the USPs, which includes, COVID-19 pandemic impact on industry (value chain and short/mid/long term impact), and key industry events (mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, etc.) across Europe and Middle East & Africa.



The report delves into the competitive landscape of the respiratory panel testing market in Europe and Middle East & Africa. Key players operating in the respiratory panel testing market in Europe and Middle East & Africa have been identified, and each one of these has been profiled for distinguishing business attributes. Company overview, financial standings, recent developments, and SWOT are some of the attributes of players profiled in the respiratory panel testing market in report.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Assumptions and Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary: Europe and Middle East & Africa Respiratory Panel Testing Market



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Definition

4.1.2. Industry Evolution / Developments

4.2. Overview

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Drivers

4.3.2. Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunities

4.4. Europe and Middle East & Africa Respiratory Panel Testing Market Analysis and Forecast, 2018-2031

4.4.1. Market Revenue Projections (US$ Mn)



5. Key Insights

5.1. Key Industry Events (Mergers, Acquisitions, Partnerships, etc.)



6. Europe and Middle East & Africa Respiratory Panel Testing Market Analysis and Forecast, by Specimen Type

6.1. Introduction & Definition

6.2. Key Findings / Developments

6.3. Europe and Middle East & Africa Respiratory Panel Testing Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Specimen Type, 2017-2031

6.3.1. Viruses

6.3.2. Bacteria

6.4. Europe and Middle East & Africa Respiratory Panel Testing Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Specimen Type



7. Europe and Middle East & Africa Respiratory Panel Testing Market Analysis and Forecast, by Panel Type

7.1. Introduction & Definition

7.2. Key Findings / Developments

7.3. Europe and Middle East & Africa Respiratory Panel Testing Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Panel Type, 2017-2031

7.3.1. Syndromic Full Multiplex Panel

7.3.2. Low Plex Panel

7.4. Europe and Middle East & Africa Respiratory Panel Testing Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Panel Type



8. Europe and Middle East & Africa Respiratory Panel Testing Market Analysis and Forecast, by End-user

8.1. Introduction & Definition

8.2. Key Findings / Developments

8.3. Europe and Middle East & Africa Respiratory Panel Testing Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by End-user, 2017-2031



9. Europe and Middle East & Africa Respiratory Panel Testing Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region

9.1. Key Findings

9.2. Europe and Middle East & Africa Respiratory Panel Testing Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Region

9.2.1. Europe

9.2.2. Middle East & Africa

9.3. Europe and Middle East & Africa Respiratory Panel Testing Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Country/Region



10. Europe Respiratory Panel Testing Market Analysis and Forecast



11. Middle East & Africa Respiratory Panel Testing Market Analysis and Forecast



12. Competitive Landscape



Companies Mentioned

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

bioMerieux SA

Medline Industries, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson & Company

altona Diagnostics GmbH

CerTest Biotec S.L.

Anatolia Geneworks

Seegene, Inc.

DiaSorin S.p.A. (Luminex)

QIAGEN

Biocartis

