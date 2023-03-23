U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,948.72
    +11.75 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,105.25
    +75.14 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,787.40
    +117.44 (+1.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,720.29
    -7.07 (-0.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.48
    -0.48 (-0.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,994.80
    -1.10 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    23.19
    -0.07 (-0.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0838
    -0.0027 (-0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4060
    -0.0940 (-2.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2285
    +0.0019 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.7300
    -0.6540 (-0.50%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,414.01
    +1,110.07 (+4.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    616.80
    +19.34 (+3.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,499.60
    -67.24 (-0.89%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,419.61
    -47.00 (-0.17%)
     

Europe Medical Tubing Market Report 2023: Increase in Number of Patients Requiring Tube Feeding Drives Sector

PR Newswire
·4 min read

DUBLIN, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Medical Tubing Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis- by Material, Structure, Application, and End User" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo


The Europe medical tubing market is expected to grow from US$ 3,284.87 million in 2022 to US$ 4,755.09 million by 2028. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2022 to 2028.

Rise in Number of Minimally Invasive Surgical Procedures Bolsters Europe Medical Tubing Market Growth

Minimally invasive surgeries cause less damage to the body, resulting in less pain, shorter hospital stays, and fewer complications. These surgeries are performed using catheters, cannulas, and other equipment installed with medical tubing. Laparoscopy is a minimally invasive surgical procedure that enables a surgeon to access the inside of the abdomen and pelvis without making large incisions on the skin.

According to the National Health Service (NHS), in the UK, ~250,000 women undergo a laparoscopic surgery for some gynaecological condition every year. Thus, an increase in the number of minimally invasive surgeries performed every year propels the demand for medical tubes, thereby bolstering the growth of the Europe medical tubing market.

Europe Medical Tubing Market Overview

The Europe medical tubing market is segmented into the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the Rest of Europe. Europe occupies a significant position in the Europe medical tubing market and is expected to record significant growth rate during the forecast period. The growth of the market is attributed to the growing medical device industry; increasing geriatric population; rising prevalence of chronic diseases; surging prevalence of neurologic disorders, such as stroke, cerebral aneurysms, and others; and the product innovations made by the players operating in the region.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

  • Increase in Number of Patients Requiring Tube Feeding

  • Rise in Number of Minimally Invasive Surgical Procedures

Market Restraints

  • Risk of Infections and Complications Associated with Insertion of Medical Tubes

Market Opportunities

  • Flourishing Hospital Industry

Future Trends

  • Medical Tubes with Advanced Features



Europe Medical Tubing Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
 Europe Medical Tubing Market Segmentation

The Europe medical tubing market is segmented into material, structure, application, end user, and country.

  • Based on material, the Europe medical tubing market is segmented into polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polyimide/nylons, PTFE/thermoplastic elastomers (TPES), thermoplastic polyurethanes (TPUS), polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF), polypropylene and polyethylene, silicon, and others. The polyvinyl chloride (PVC) segment held the largest market share in 2022.

  • Based on structure, the Europe medical tubing market is segmented into single-lumen, multi-lumen, multi-layer extruded tubing, tapered or bump tubing, braided tubing, balloon tubing, corrugated tubing, heat shrink tubing, and others. The single-lumen segment held the larger market share in 2022.

  • Based on application, the Europe medical tubing market is segmented into bulk disposable tubing, catheter & cannula, drug delivery system, and others. The bulk disposable tubing segment held the largest market share in 2022.

  • Based on end user, the Europe medical tubing market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, ambulatory care centres, medical device companies, laboratories, and others. The hospitals and clinics segment held the largest market share in 2022.

  • Based on country, the Europe medical tubing market is segmentedinto Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, the Rest of Europe. The Rest of Europe dominated the market share in 2022.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Europe Medical Tubing Market - Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Europe Medical Tubing Market - Market Landscape

5. Europe Medical Tubing Market - Key Market Dynamics

6. Medical Tubing Market -Europe Analysis

7. Europe Medical Tubing Market -by Material

8. Europe Medical Tubing Market- by Structure

9. Europe Medical Tubing Market- by Application

10. Europe Medical Tubing Market- by End User

11. Europe Medical Tubing Market -Country Analysis

12. Europe Medical Tubing Market - Industry Landscape

13. Company Profiles

14. Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA

  • Nordson Corp

  • Optinova AB

  • Spectrum Plastics Group Inc

  • TE Connectivity Ltd

  • Trelleborg AB

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oht20b

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/europe-medical-tubing-market-report-2023-increase-in-number-of-patients-requiring-tube-feeding-drives-sector-301780066.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Ford Shares Could Start to Go Downhill

    Ford Motor Co has been around since 1903, and it's a household name when it comes to Americans who are thinking about cars and trucks. I am not sure Henry Ford would recognize the company today. Let's check out the charts and indicators.

  • Oil Drops Below $70 as Sentiment Fades, US Sees Slow SPR Refill

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil halted its recent advance as weakening sentiment weighed on broader markets and the US government signaled that refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve will take longer than previously expected.Most Read from BloombergJack Dorsey’s Block Vows to Fight Back After Hindenburg Says It’s Short the StockShort Seller Hindenburg Says ‘Another Big One’ Coming SoonUS Fears a War-Weary World May Embrace China’s Ukraine Peace BidJPMorgan Sold $10 Million in Jewels Left in Bank Safe Depo

  • California may punish oil companies for high gas prices

    A first-in-the-nation bill to punish oil companies for profiting from price spikes at the pump breezed through the California Senate on Thursday at the urging of Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, the first major vote in an effort to pass the law by month's end. The proposal is in response to sales last summer, when the average price of a gallon of gasoline in California soared to a record high $6.44. Newsom, a Democrat seen as a possible presidential candidate beyond 2024, reacted by attacking the oil industry, specifically the five companies that provide 97% of gasoline in the state.

  • 4 Integrated US Stocks to Gain as Crude Price Remains Favorable

    From upstream activities to midstream, prospects for companies are rosy now, enhancing the outlook for the Zacks Oil & Gas US Integrated industry. COP, OXY, HES and WHD will make the most of the favorable business scenario.

  • Falling US gasoline stockpiles signal a repeat of last summer's high prices

    U.S. motorists face a repeat of last summer's high gasoline prices, analysts warned on Wednesday, with fuel stockpiles heading towards multi-year lows ahead of the peak summer driving season that begins in two months. Retail gasoline prices, now averaging $3.44 a gallon nationwide, hit a record $5.02 a gallon last June as crude oil prices jumped on Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the waning of COVID-19 travel curbs unleashed pent up travel demand. Vehicle travel in the U.S. started the year 5.6% higher than last year, leading to a drop in gasoline stockpiles for five straight weeks.

  • Chinese lithium price dives in heated auto price war

    China's lithium prices are plunging faster than expected this year, down 34% in the last four weeks alone, hit by a slump in demand for electric vehicles in the world's biggest market that has left stocks of the metal piling up. Spot lithium carbonate prices assessed by Fastmarkets fell to 260,000 yuan ($38,079.06) per tonne this week, less than half the price quoted last November. "The scope of such a price fall has exceeded our expectations," consultancy Rystad Energy said in a March 17 note.

  • Exclusive-JPMorgan, Citi, BofA tell staff not to poach clients from stressed banks -memo, sources

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -As a series of U.S. lenders were besieged by customers yanking out their money this month, banking behemoths JPMorgan Chase & Co, Citigroup Inc and Bank of America Corp., warned employees: Do not make it worse. JPMorgan, the nation's largest bank, told all employees they "should never give the appearance of exploiting a situation of stress or uncertainty," in a March 13 memo, extracts of which were seen by Reuters. On the same day, the leaders of its consumer and business banking unit told branch employees: "We should refrain from soliciting client business from an institution in stress," according to extracts seen by Reuters.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Bunge, CalMaine Foods and Arcadia Biosciences

    Bunge, CalMaine Foods and Arcadia Biosciences are part of the Zacks Industry Outlook article.

  • Chubb Tightens Environmental Screws on Oil-and-Gas Companies

    The insurer said new underwriting criteria for oil-and-gas extraction projects will require companies to reduce methane emissions. But shareholder activists said the change falls short.

  • Stellantis (STLA) Invests EUR 130M in Eisenach Assembly Plant

    Stellantis (STLA) announces to invest over EUR 130M in Eisenach Assembly Plant to produce new BEV and acquires LeasePlan in Luxembourg and ALD in Portugal.

  • Big Oil Eyes New Deals in North Africa Amid Rising Energy Demand

    Halliburton and Honeywell are in advanced talks to develop oil fields and refineries in Libya, while Eni is importing more oil and gas from Algeria.

  • VinFast will deliver the first VF 9 batch on March 27, 2023

    HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach - 23 March 2023 - VinFast announced it will officially deliver the first batch of full-size VF 9 SUVs to customers on March 27, 2023. The delivery ceremony will be h...

  • Diesel Prices May Reflect Weakness in U.S. Economy

    A big drop in demand for diesel fuel may be due to slowing economic growth in the U.S., especially in the heavy industry and construction sectors.

  • Can Deckers Outdoor Rally Further?

    Performance lifestyle footwear maker Deckers Outdoor has been in an uptrend. Let's check out the charts and indicators to see if they need to rest or can rally further. In this daily bar chart of DECK, below, I can see that prices have nearly doubled from their May nadir.

  • NRG Energy (NRG) to Gain From Acquisition Amid Supply Woes

    NRG Energy's (NRG) completed acquisitions, diverse customer base and long-term customer retention increase the predictability of earnings.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, Ryder System and GATX

    Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, Ryder System and GATX are part of the Zacks Industry Outlook article.

  • Syneos Health (SYNH) Partners With KX for Data-Driven Insights

    Syneos Health's (SYNH) partnership with KX is likely to accelerate clinical trial execution using AI-enabled solutions.

  • Here's What is Driving Amgen (AMGN) Stock's Outperformance

    Amgen's (AMGN) key drugs like Prolia, Repatha and Otezla are driving sales. It is also rapidly advancing its robust pipeline.

  • Should Investors Dine Out on Darden Restaurants?

    Let's check out the charts and indicators for the owner of Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse and other restaurant chains.

  • What is the trade, investment relationship between China and Russia?

    President Xi Jinping's ninth visit to Russia as Chinese leader, featuring a meeting with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, is expected to usher in greater economic cooperation between the countries after bilateral trade saw an annual rise of 29.3 per cent last year, to US$190.3 billion. Last year's bilateral trade figure represented an increase of 116 per cent over a decade ago, as tensions with the United States and its allies over the Ukraine war have been pushing Russia and China closer. In