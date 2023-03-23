Europe Medical Tubing Market Report 2023: Increase in Number of Patients Requiring Tube Feeding Drives Sector

DUBLIN, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Medical Tubing Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis- by Material, Structure, Application, and End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe medical tubing market is expected to grow from US$ 3,284.87 million in 2022 to US$ 4,755.09 million by 2028. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2022 to 2028.



Rise in Number of Minimally Invasive Surgical Procedures Bolsters Europe Medical Tubing Market Growth



Minimally invasive surgeries cause less damage to the body, resulting in less pain, shorter hospital stays, and fewer complications. These surgeries are performed using catheters, cannulas, and other equipment installed with medical tubing. Laparoscopy is a minimally invasive surgical procedure that enables a surgeon to access the inside of the abdomen and pelvis without making large incisions on the skin.

According to the National Health Service (NHS), in the UK, ~250,000 women undergo a laparoscopic surgery for some gynaecological condition every year. Thus, an increase in the number of minimally invasive surgeries performed every year propels the demand for medical tubes, thereby bolstering the growth of the Europe medical tubing market.



Europe Medical Tubing Market Overview



The Europe medical tubing market is segmented into the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the Rest of Europe. Europe occupies a significant position in the Europe medical tubing market and is expected to record significant growth rate during the forecast period. The growth of the market is attributed to the growing medical device industry; increasing geriatric population; rising prevalence of chronic diseases; surging prevalence of neurologic disorders, such as stroke, cerebral aneurysms, and others; and the product innovations made by the players operating in the region.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Increase in Number of Patients Requiring Tube Feeding

Rise in Number of Minimally Invasive Surgical Procedures

Market Restraints

Risk of Infections and Complications Associated with Insertion of Medical Tubes

Market Opportunities

Flourishing Hospital Industry

Future Trends

Medical Tubes with Advanced Features





Europe Medical Tubing Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

Europe Medical Tubing Market Segmentation



The Europe medical tubing market is segmented into material, structure, application, end user, and country.

Based on material, the Europe medical tubing market is segmented into polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polyimide/nylons, PTFE/thermoplastic elastomers (TPES), thermoplastic polyurethanes (TPUS), polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF), polypropylene and polyethylene, silicon, and others. The polyvinyl chloride (PVC) segment held the largest market share in 2022.

Based on structure, the Europe medical tubing market is segmented into single-lumen, multi-lumen, multi-layer extruded tubing, tapered or bump tubing, braided tubing, balloon tubing, corrugated tubing, heat shrink tubing, and others. The single-lumen segment held the larger market share in 2022.

Based on application, the Europe medical tubing market is segmented into bulk disposable tubing, catheter & cannula, drug delivery system, and others. The bulk disposable tubing segment held the largest market share in 2022.

Based on end user, the Europe medical tubing market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, ambulatory care centres, medical device companies, laboratories, and others. The hospitals and clinics segment held the largest market share in 2022.

Based on country, the Europe medical tubing market is segmentedinto Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, the Rest of Europe. The Rest of Europe dominated the market share in 2022.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Europe Medical Tubing Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Europe Medical Tubing Market - Market Landscape



5. Europe Medical Tubing Market - Key Market Dynamics



6. Medical Tubing Market -Europe Analysis



7. Europe Medical Tubing Market -by Material



8. Europe Medical Tubing Market- by Structure



9. Europe Medical Tubing Market- by Application



10. Europe Medical Tubing Market- by End User



11. Europe Medical Tubing Market -Country Analysis



12. Europe Medical Tubing Market - Industry Landscape



13. Company Profiles



14. Appendix



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA

Nordson Corp

Optinova AB

Spectrum Plastics Group Inc

TE Connectivity Ltd

Trelleborg AB

