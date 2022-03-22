Europe Medical Waste Management Industry is Poised to Expand at Around 4% CAGR by 2031, Finds Fact.MR

FACT.MR

Medical Waste Management Market Size Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking By Nature of Waste (Non-hazardous Waste, Hazardous Waste), By Type of Waste (Sharps, Infectious & Pathological, Radioactive, Pharmaceutical, Non-infectious), By Generator Type (Large Quantity, Mid & Small Quantity) - Global Review 2021 to 2031

ROCKVILLE, Md., March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently published Fact.MR report, the global Medical Waste Management market is projected to grow at a compound annual rate (CAGR) of 3% between 2021 and 2031. The market is expected to reach US$ 22 Bn by the end of 2031.



The demand for Medical Waste Management is expected to rise over the forecast period and the market is projected to gain a global market size worth of US$ 16 Bn by the end of 2020.

The World Health Organization estimated a 40% increase in production of PPE in March 2020, including 89 million medical masks, 76 million examination gloves, and 1.6 million goggles. This increased the amount of medical waste globally at an unprecedented rate. In forthcoming years, as people retain their hygiene consciousness, growth of medical waste management is expected to scale new heights in the forecast period.

Historically, demand accelerated at a CAGR of approximately 4%, closing in at over US$ 16 Bn in 2020. The onset of COVID-19 further heightened expansion prospects. As countries continue battling the pandemic even today, hospitals and other healthcare settings are prioritizing on maintaining hygiene standards to prevent infection spread.

How is a Flourishing Healthcare Industry Nudging Medical Waste Management Demand?

There has been a substantial increase in the number of healthcare facilities across developing countries. Surging hospitalization rates to address various chronic and infectious diseases have prompted extensive development of adequate infrastructure. Consequently, the quantity of waste generation has increased.

Furthermore, concerns about the environment and awareness about waste management are influencing the market growth. Medical waste poses a threat to health and may cause a variety of diseases and infections. Growing public concerns about the proper disposal of medical waste have prompted the industry to develop new management and disposal technologies.

Key Segments Covered in the Medical Waste Management Industry Survey

Nature of Waste

Non-hazardous Waste

Hazardous Waste

Type of Waste

Sharps

Infectious & Pathological Waste

Radioactive Waste

Pharmaceutical Waste

Non-infectious Waste



Waste Generator Type

Large Quantity Waste Generator: Hospitals (Private & Public) Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology companies





Mid & Small Quantity Waste Generator:

Clinics & Physicians’ Offices Retail Pharmacy Ambulatory Surgical Centers & Long-term Care Centers Laboratories (Pathological & Diagnostic) Academic & Research Institutions Blood Banks Others





Service Type On-site Waste Management Off-site Waste Management





Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the global market for medical waste management are leveraging partnerships with governments, consulting firms and other medical waste management service providers to augment their presence in the market.

On June 7th, 2021, Cambodia, in cooperation with UNDP, will launch a new medical waste management project under the South-South Cooperation Assistance Fund (SSCAF) with the support of China, to seek experience and expertise in managing infectious waste

On April 1st, 2021, Aurora Capital Partners announced the purchase of Curtis Bay Medical Waste Services, an industry leader in medical waste collection, disposal, and treatment services. This acquisition will enable it to acquire a strong foothold in the market.

Key players in the Medical Waste Management Market

Biomedical Waste Solutions LLC

Clean Harbors, Inc.

Waste Management, Inc.

Suez Environmental Services

Veolia Environmental Services

Daniels Sharpsmart Inc.

US Ecology, Inc.



Key Takeaways from the Market Study

By type of waste, non-hazardous waste management to generate 70% revenue until 2031

However, demand for infectious & pathological waste management to surge at 6% CAGR

Off-site medical waste management solutions to generate 3 out of 5 sales through 2031

Mid & small quantity medical waste management to expand at around 4% CAGR

U.S likely to account for 40% of total medical waste management solutions demand

Medical waste management services in Europe to surge at a CAGR of 4%

India and China to emerge as opportunistic markets across Asia, amid extensive healthcare infrastructure development



