Europe Medium and Heavy-duty Commercial Vehicles Market - SIZE, SHARE, COVID-19 IMPACT & FORECASTS UP TO 2028

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The Europe Medium and Heavy-duty Commercial Vehicles Market is projected to register a CAGR of 3.24%. Key Highlights. Largest Segment by Fuel Type - Gasoline : The availability of fuel and the lack of charging infrastructure for electric vehicles are the factors surging the demand for traditional fuel engines.

New York, Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe Medium and Heavy-duty Commercial Vehicles Market - SIZE, SHARE, COVID-19 IMPACT & FORECASTS UP TO 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06381522/?utm_source=GNW

Largest Segment by Sub-Body Type - M&HDT : In Europe, trucks have registered the largest sales in the overall medium and heavy-duty commercial vehicles market due to the usage of heavy-duty trucks in commercial use, such as industrialization.
Fastest-growing Segment by Fuel Type - FCEV : Government focus on green mobility to cut carbon emissions, and development in charging infrastructure is making BEV the fastest growing fuel type in commercial vehicles in Europe.
Largest Segment by Country - Germany : The growing demand for construction activities, logistics sector, and growth in e-commerce is enhancing the sales of medium and heavy-duty commercial trucks in Germany.

Key Market Trends

Medium-duty Commercial Trucks is the largest segment by Sub Body Type.

Effective transport is the foundation of Europe’s economy, growth, and competitiveness. The commercial vehicle industry is committed to assisting the European economy in meeting the ambitious climate targets set forth in the Paris Agreement. Alternative fuels and powertrains are becoming more varied, but very few charging and refueling locations are still appropriate for commercial vehicles. The 6.3 million vehicles in use across the EU transport about 15 billion tonnes of freight annually, or 76.7% of all freight transported over land.
Europe has been the focal point of COVID-19’s effects, with some 50,000 units of output lost in March and April due to strict factory closures, workplace regulations across the area, supply chain issues, and orders to stay at home. By the end of 2020, commercial vehicle manufacturing in the European region had decreased by almost 20% from the previous year. Countries like Poland in Central Europe and Italy in Western Europe, where the trucking industry prominently facilitates the flow of commodities throughout Europe, are expected to experience the largest fall in demand.
Logistics and Construction activities growth raised the need for material transportation, driving up commercial vehicle sales across Europe. This will probably fuel the market for business vehicles in the near future. The market is anticipated to develop due to the rise in construction and e-commerce activities, as well as the transition toward electric vehicles, which is anticipated to present chances for market expansion in the years to come.

Competitive Landscape

The Europe Medium and Heavy-duty Commercial Vehicles Market is fairly consolidated, with the top five companies occupying 69.51%. The major players in this market are Daimler AG, IVECO, Man Truck & Bus, Scania AB and Volvo Group (sorted alphabetically).

Additional Benefits:

The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format
3 months of analyst support
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06381522/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


