Europe Micro-Surgical Robot Market Report 2023: Benefits of Robotic Surgeries in Terms of Accuracy, Repeatability, Control, and Efficiency Fuel Adoption

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

European Micro-Surgical Robot Market

European Micro-Surgical Robot Market
European Micro-Surgical Robot Market

Dublin, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Micro-Surgical Robot Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis - by Component, Application, and End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe micro-surgical robot market is expected to grow from US$ 371.71 million in 2022 to US$ 779.69 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period.

The micro-surgical robot market is characterized by the presence of many small and big companies. These companies adopt strategies such as new component launches, regional expansion, and technological advancements to enlarge their market shares. Micro-surgical robots have become safer and more effective than ever with continuous innovations and technological advancements, boosting their acceptance among the masses.

Microsure, a company based in the Netherlands, expects to launch its MUSA robot in 2022. MUSA is designed to assist in stabilizing the movement of microsurgeons by filtering tremors and scaling down motions. The robot can maneuver easily with arms that hold (super) microsurgical instruments fitting simply into holders, and it is compatible with traditional surgical microscopes. The MUSA's safety and feasibility in performing microsurgical anastomosis have been validated in preclinical experiments. In October 2020, MMI SpA, an Italian business dedicated to enhancing clinical results for microsurgery patients, launched Symani Surgical System for open microsurgical procedures and won the CE Mark for human usage in Europe; the company also announced the use of this system in humans. In Florence, Italy, the first four robotic surgeries were completed successfully, comprising three challenging post-traumatic lower limb reconstructions and a post-oncological pharyngeal reconstruction. The active participation of market players in component innovation and development activities, followed by increased component approvals by regulatory bodies, are likely to fuel the growth of the micro-surgical robot market in the coming years.

With the new features and technologies, vendors can attract new customers and expand their footprints in emerging markets. This factor is likely to drive the Europe micro-surgical robot market. The Europe micro-surgical robot market is expected to grow at a remarkable CAGR during the forecast period.

Europe Micro-Surgical Robot Market Segmentation

The Europe micro-surgical robot market is segmented based on component, application, end user, and country.

  • Based on component, the Europe micro-surgical robot market is divided into instruments and accessories. The instruments segment dominated the Europe micro-surgical robot market in 2022.

  • Based on application, the Europe micro-surgical robot market is categorized into urology surgery, plastic reconstructive surgery, ophthalmic surgery, neurosurgery, lymphatic surgery, ENT surgery, and other. The urology surgery segment dominated the Europe micro-surgical robot market in 2022.

  • Based on end user, the Europe micro-surgical robot market is categorized into hospitals and clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, research institutes, and others. The hospitals and clinics segment dominated the Europe micro-surgical robot market in 2022.

  • Based on country, the Europe micro-surgical robot market is segmented into Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe. Germany dominated the Europe micro-surgical robot market in 2022.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

  • Rising Popularity of Minimally Invasive Surgical Procedures

  • Benefits of Robotic Surgeries in Terms of Accuracy, Repeatability, Control, and Efficiency

Market Restraints

  • High Price of Micro-Surgical Robots

Future Trends

  • Technological Developments in Further Miniaturization of Micro-Surgical Robots

Market Opportunities

  • Increase in Number of Product Launches and Approvals

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

140

Forecast Period

2022 - 2028

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$371.71 Million

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028

$779.69 Million

Compound Annual Growth Rate

11.2%

Regions Covered

Europe

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Europe Micro-Surgical Robot Market- Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Europe Micro-Surgical Robot Market - Market Landscape

5. Europe Micro-Surgical Robot Market - Key Market Dynamics

6. Micro-Surgical Robot Market- Europe Analysis

7. Europe Micro-Surgical Robot Market - by Component

8. Europe Micro-Surgical Robot Market - by Application

9. Europe Micro-Surgical Robot Market - by End User

10. Europe Micro-Surgical Robot Market - by Country Analysis

11. Micro-Surgical Robot Market -Industry Landscape

12. Company Profiles

13. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • MMI SPA

  • Microsure B.V

  • Stryker Corporation

  • Intuitive Surgical

  • Medtronic

  • Ethicon (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.)

  • Asensus Surgical, Inc.

  • Zimmer Biomet

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/izkmqe

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


