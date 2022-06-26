U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,911.74
    +116.01 (+3.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,500.68
    +823.32 (+2.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,607.62
    +375.43 (+3.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,765.74
    +54.06 (+3.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.06
    +2.79 (+2.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,828.10
    -1.70 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    21.13
    +0.09 (+0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0559
    +0.0034 (+0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1250
    +0.0570 (+1.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2270
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.2100
    +0.2770 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,343.12
    +308.86 (+1.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    462.12
    +8.22 (+1.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,208.81
    +188.36 (+2.68%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,491.97
    +320.72 (+1.23%)
     

Europe must give developing nations alternative to Chinese funds - EU's von der Leyen

·1 min read
G7 leaders summit

BERLIN (Reuters) - Europe will mobilize 300 billion euros in private and public funds over five years to fund infrastructure in developing countries as part of the G7's drive to counter China's multitrillion-dollar Belt and Road project, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Sunday.

"It is up to us to give a positive and powerful investment impulse to the world to show our partners in the developing world that they have a choice and that we intend to step up in solidarity to meet their development needs," von der Leyen said at a news conference alongside the leaders of Germany, Italy, Canada, the United States and Japan.

(Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Writing by Sarah Marsh)

Recommended Stories

  • Ramaphosa Talks Tough on Corruption After Rebuke From Judge

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergHyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon Musk NoticesRep. Mary Miller Calls Roe Decision ‘Victory for White Life’Germany Pushes for G-7 Reversal on Fossil Fuels in Climate BlowRussia Is Hours Away From Its First Foreign Default in a CenturyFear Has Gone Missing in Wall Street’s Slow-Motion Bear MarketSouth African President Cyril Ramaphosa mounted a defense of his corruption-fighting record and promised consequences for the architects of a massiv

  • Best Bond ETFs for 2022

    Bonds are loans to corporations, municipalities, or other entities. Investors loan their money to the entity and later receive interest on their principal. Bond exchange-traded funds (ETFs), unlike stock ETFs, are fixed-income funds that let investors earn income from interest payments.

  • G-7 Weighs Russia Oil-Price Cap Via Insurance, Shipping Ban

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergHyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon Musk NoticesRep. Mary Miller Calls Roe Decision ‘Victory for White Life’Germany Pushes for G-7 Reversal on Fossil Fuels in Climate BlowRussia Is Hours Away From Its First Foreign Default in a CenturyFear Has Gone Missing in Wall Street’s Slow-Motion Bear MarketGroup of Seven nations are discussing a cap on the price of Russian oil that would work by imposing restrictions on insurance and shipping, accordin

  • U.S. families face ‘exponential increase’ in child care costs: Care.com CEO

    Child care is more expensive for 63% of American families over the past year, according to a recent Care.com survey.

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Shares Powerful Story During Protest On Roe Decision

    Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) described her gratitude for having a "choice" and "freedom" over her body.

  • Recession may not be here yet — but stagflation is: El-Erian

    Economists may be debating recession, but there's increasing consensus that stagflation has already arrived.

  • The Gas-Tax Holiday Is a Gimmick. Mr. Biden, Try These Ideas Instead.

    While Washington fixates on the Biden administration’s talk of a gas-tax holiday, other ideas are circulating to lower gasoline prices and curb inflation.

  • Stock Market Forecast For Next Six Months Holds Big Risks For Dow Jones — But Hope Too

    Stocks' stomach-churning start to 2022 raises big questions for the next six months. Here's what you should know.

  • Putin Is Pushing Germany’s Economy to the Breaking Point

    (Bloomberg) -- In Germany, some industrial furnaces have been running without interruption for decades. If they cool down suddenly, the molten materials harden and the system breaks. Most Read from BloombergHyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon Musk NoticesRep. Mary Miller Calls Roe Decision ‘Victory for White Life’Germany Pushes for G-7 Reversal on Fossil Fuels in Climate BlowRussia Is Hours Away From Its First Foreign Default in a CenturyFear Has Gone Missing in Wall Street’s Slo

  • Central Banks Should Raise Rates Sharply or Risk High-Inflation Era, BIS Warns

    The Bank for International Settlements cautions that the steps necessary to get inflation under control could raise global economic costs.

  • Here’s how copper prices could signal an impending recession

    “Copper below $4 per pound, down over 24% from the highs…tells me that ‘recession’ risks have overtaken ‘inflation’ risks,” David Rosenberg, founder and president of Rosenberg Research & Associates, said on Friday.

  • Powell Shares His Troubles With Lagarde and Bailey: Eco Week

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergHyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon Musk NoticesRep. Mary Miller Calls Roe Decision ‘Victory for White Life’Germany Pushes for G-7 Reversal on Fossil Fuels in Climate BlowRussia Is Hours Away From Its First Foreign Default in a CenturyFear Has Gone Missing in Wall Street’s Slow-Motion Bear MarketWhen the central bank chiefs of the US, the euro zon

  • Stock Market Today-6/24: Dow Surges 800 Points As 'Relief Rally' Defies Global Growth Concerns

    Stocks finished sharply higher Friday as investors rode a so-called 'relief rally' while re-setting other market prices for a near-term recession.

  • Expert Predictions: Is a Recession Coming?

    A recession is a prolonged period of economic decline, often defined as two quarters of negative economic growth. The Federal Reserve wants to find a way to curb inflation without triggering a recession. The Fed recently raised rates by a whopping 0.75% and it looks like it may repeat this increase next month.

  • Expectations negative as views of economy, finances worsen — CBS News poll

    Most Americans expect a slowdown or a recession in the coming year.

  • This Buenos Aires Evangelist Offers Tours to Expound Bitcoin, Tourists Love It

    After having his savings confiscated by Argentina twice, Jerónimo Ferrer discovered bitcoin. And he made his story into a tour with hundreds of visitors and high ratings.

  • Recession is challenging inflation as top fear among stock and bond investors

    "The inflation rhetoric is cooling while the recession narrative is gaining headlines," says Bob Schwartz, senior economist at Oxford Economics.

  • U.S.'s Russia sanctions architect Singh departs as Ukraine war drags on

    U.S. President Joe Biden will have a new "sherpa" on his trip to Germany next week - a former BlackRock strategist named Mike Pyle, who replaces Washington's former point person on sanctions, Daleep Singh. Singh, who played a crucial role at the White House in coordinating Western sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine in February, this week took a job as chief global economist and head of macroeconomic research at PGIM Fixed Income, a Wall Street asset manager with $890 billion in assets. Singh, who was the deputy national security adviser, left the White House in April to "deal with a family issue," a source said at the time, and was said to be only away for a temporary leave of absence.

  • IMF slashes U.S. growth forecast, sees 'narrowing path' to avoid recession

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The International Monetary Fund on Friday slashed its U.S. economic growth forecast as aggressive Federal Reserve interest rate hikes cool demand but predicted that the United States would "narrowly" avoid a recession. In an annual assessment of U.S. economic policies, the IMF said it now expects U.S. Gross Domestic Product to grow 2.9% in 2022, less than its most recent forecast of 3.7% in April. For 2023, the IMF cut its U.S. growth forecast to 1.7% from 2.3% and it now expects growth to trough at 0.8% in 2024.

  • Do You Have Enough Emergency Savings to Ride Out a Recession?

    In an effort to slow down inflation, the Federal Reserve is implementing a series of interest rate hikes that are making it increasingly more expensive to borrow money. It's for this reason that so many financial experts say you should assess your emergency fund now and make sure it's strong enough to get you through a recession. In other words, rather than fixate on having $20,000 or $25,000 in savings, calculate your essential monthly expenses and then multiply that number by at least three, and, ideally, more like six to 12.