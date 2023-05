Europe Nannochloropsis Market Report 2023: Increasing Demand for Algae Protein Boosts Sector

DUBLIN, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Nannochloropsis Market by Form, Application - Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Nannochloropsis Market is projected to reach $4.79 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 9.0% from 2023 to 2030, in terms of value. In terms of volume, the Europe Nannochloropsis market is projected to reach 39.93 tons by 2030, at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period 2023-2030.

The research report provides an in-depth analysis of the Europe Nannochloropsis market across eight major countries and emphasizes on the current market trends, market sizes, market shares, recent developments, and forecasts till 2030.



The growth of this market is driven by the increasing demand for algae protein, the rising need for protein-rich and lipid-rich aquafeed, and the growing demand for omega-3 fatty acids. In addition, the growing demand from the biodiesel industry creates lucrative growth opportunities for Nannochloropsis manufacturers in Europe. However, the complex production process of Nannochloropsis restrains the growth of this market to a certain extent.



The study offers a comprehensive analysis of the Europe Nannochloropsis market based on form, application, and geography.



The Europe Nannochloropsis market is segmented by form (frozen, liquid, powder, and afresh pastes), application (aquafeed, extraction companies, and other applications), and geography.



Based on form, the Europe Nannochloropsis market is segmented into frozen, liquid, powder, and fresh pastes. In 2023, the frozen segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Europe Nannochloropsis market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to its wide range of applications in aquaculture hatcheries to establish the initial step of an artificial food chain, as frozen Nannochloropsis is rich in fatty acids (EPA, ARA). Moreover, this segment is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period as frozen Nannochloropsis biomass promotes easy management in biomass production of lipid-enriched rotifers.



Based on application, the Europe Nannochloropsis market is mainly segmented into aquafeed, extraction companies, and other applications. In 2023, the aquafeed segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Europe Nannochloropsis market. Nannochloropsis sp. is one of the most extensively used microalgae in aquaculture due to their nutritional value and the ability to produce valuable chemical compounds, such as pigments (zeaxanthin, astaxanthin, and canthaxanthin) and polyunsaturated fatty acids (EPA). This segment is also expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the growing aquaculture industry in Europe, the rising aquafeed sector, and the increasing demand for protein-rich aquafeeds.



Based on geography, the Europe Nannochloropsis market is segmented into Spain, Portugal, Germany, Italy, France, the U.K., Denmark, Sweden, and the Rest of Europe. In 2023, Spain is expected to account for the largest share of the Europe Nannochloropsis market. The large market share of Spain is attributed to the growing aquaculture industry and the necessity for aquafeed, government support to the fishery sector, and consumer inclination toward a healthier lifestyle. Moreover, demand from the biodiesel industry and the growing vegetarian population are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for Nannochloropsis manufacturers in this country.



Scope of the report:

Europe Nannochloropsis Market, by Form

Frozen

Liquid

Powder

Fresh Pastes

Europe Nannochloropsis Market, by Application

Aquafeed

Extraction Companies

Other Applications

Europe Nannochloropsis Market, by Geography

Spain

Portugal

Germany

Italy

France

U.K.

Denmark

Sweden

Rest of Europe

