U.S. markets close in 5 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,238.73
    -8.71 (-0.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,340.95
    -138.65 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,097.25
    +27.82 (+0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,336.92
    +1.11 (+0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.68
    +0.77 (+1.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,869.00
    -10.60 (-0.56%)
     

  • Silver

    28.08
    -0.06 (-0.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2126
    +0.0019 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4860
    +0.0240 (+1.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4113
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9420
    +0.3070 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,920.97
    +5,074.13 (+14.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,015.98
    +47.14 (+4.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,152.99
    +18.93 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,161.80
    +213.07 (+0.74%)
     

Europe needs to back browser-level controls to fix cookie consent nightmares, says privacy group

Natasha Lomas
·7 min read

European privacy group noyb, which recently kicked off a major campaign targeting rampant abuse of the region's cookie consent rules, has followed up by publishing a technical proposal for an automated browser-level signal it believes could go even further to tackle the friction generated by endless 'your data choices' pop-ups.

Its proposal is for an automated signal layer that would enable users to configure advanced consent choices -- such as only being asked to allow cookies if they frequently visit a website; or being able to whitelist lists of sites for consent (if, for example, they want to support quality journalism by allowing their data to be used for ads in those specific cases).

The approach would offer a route to circumvent the user experience nightmare flowing from all the dark pattern design that's made cookie consent collection so cynical, confusing and tedious -- by simply automating the yeses and noes, thereby keeping interruptions to a user-defined minimum.

In the European Union cookie consent banners mushroomed in the wake of a 2018 update to the bloc's privacy rules (GDPR) -- especially on websites that rely on targeted advertising to generate revenue. And in recent years it has not been unusual to find cookie pop-ups that contain a labyrinthine hell of opacity -- culminating (if you don't just click 'agree') -- to vast menus of 'trusted partners' all after your data. Some of which are pre-set to share information and require the user to individually toggle each and every one off.

Such stuff is a mockery of compliance, rather than the truly simple choice envisage by the law. So noyb's earlier campaign is focused on filing scores of complaints against sites it believes aren't complying with requirements to provide users with a clear and free choice to say no to their data being used for ads (and it's applying a little automation tech there too to help scale up the number of complaint it can file).

Europe’s cookie consent reckoning is coming

Its follow-up here -- showing how an advanced control layer that signals user choices in the background could work -- shares the same basic approach as the 'Do Not Track' proposals originally proposed for baking into web browsers all the way back in 2009 but which failed to get industry buy-in. There has also been a more recent US-based push to revive the idea of browser-level privacy control -- buoyed by California's California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), which took effect at the start of last year, and includes a requirement that businesses respect user opt-out preferences via a signal from their browser.

However noyb's version of browser-level privacy control seeks to go further by enabling more granular controls -- which it says it necessary to better mesh with the EU's nuanced legal framework around data protection.

It points out that Article 21(5) of the GDPR already allows for automatic signals from the browser to inform websites in the background whether a user is consenting to data processing or not.

The ePrivacy Regulation proposal, a much delayed reform of the bloc's rules around electronic privacy has also included such a provision.

However noyb says development to establish such a signal hasn't happened yet -- suggesting that cynically manipulative consent management platforms may well have been hampering privacy-focused innovation.

But it also sees a chance for the necessary momentum to build behind the idea.

For example, it points to how Apple has recently been dialling up the notification and control it offers users of its mobile platform, iOS, to allow people to both know which third party apps want to track them and allow or deny access to their data -- including giving users a super simple 'deny all third party tracking' option backed into iOS' settings.

So, well, why should Internet users who happen to be browsing on a desktop device not have a set of similarly advanced privacy controls too?

EU lawmakers are also still debating the ePrivacy Regulation reform -- which deals centrally with cookies -- so the campaign group wants to demonstrate how automated control tech could be a key piece of the answer to so-called 'cookie consent fatigue'; by giving users a modern toolset to shrink consent friction without compromising their ability to control what happens with their data.

In order to work as intended automated signals would need to be legally binding (to prevent adtech companies just ignoring them) -- and having a clear legal basis set out in the ePrivacy Regulation is one way that could happen within fairly short order.

The chance at least is there.

There have been concerns that the ePrivacy reform -- which was stalled for years -- could end up weakening the EU's data protection framework in the face of massive adtech industry lobbying. And the negotiation process to reach a final text remains ongoing. So it's still not clear where it's going to end up.

But, earlier this year, the European Council agreed its negotiating mandate with the other EU institutions. And, on cookies, the Council said they want companies to find ways to reduce 'cookie consent fatigue' among users -- such as by whitelisting types of cookies/providers in their browser settings. So there is at least a potential path to legislate for an effective browser-level control layer in Europe.

For now, noyb has published a prototype and a technology specification for what it's calling the ADPC (aka Advanced Data Protection Control). The work on the framework has been carried out by noyb working with the Sustainable Computing Lab at the Vienna University of Economics and Business.

The proposal envisages web pages sending privacy requests in a machine-readable way and the ADPC allowing the response to be transmitted using header signals or via Java Script. noyb likens the intelligent management of queries and automatic responses such a system could support to an email spam filter.

Commenting in a statement, chairman Max Schrems said: "For Europe, we need more than just an 'opt-out' so that it fits into our legal framework. That's why we call the prototype 'Advanced' Data Protection Control, because it's much more flexible and specific than previous approaches.

"ADPC allows intelligent management of privacy requests. A user could say, for example, 'please ask me only after I've been to the site several times' or 'ask me again after 3 months.' It is also possible to answer similar requests centrally. ADPC thus allows the flood of data requests to be managed in a meaningful way."

"With ADPC, we also want to show the European legislator that such a signal is feasible and brings advantages for all sides," he added. "We hope that the negotiators of the member states and the European Parliament will ensure a solid legal basis here, which could be applicable law in a short time. What California has done already, the EU should be able to do as well."

The Commission has been contacted for comment on noyb's ADPC.

While there are wider industry shifts afoot to depreciate tracking cookies altogether -- with Google proposing to replace current adtech infrastructure supported by Chrome with an alternative stack of (it claims) more privacy respecting alternatives (aka its Privacy Sandbox) -- there's still plenty of uncertainty over what will ultimately happen to third party cookies.

Google's move to end support for tracking cookies is being closely scrutinized by regional antitrust regulators. And just last week the UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), which is investigating a number of complaints about the plan, said it's minded to accept concessions from Google that would mean the regulator could order it not to switch off tracking cookies.

Moreover, even if tracking cookies do finally crumble there is still the question of what exactly they get replaced with -- and how alternative adtech infrastructure could impact user privacy?

Google's so-called 'Privacy Sandbox' proposal to target ads at cohorts of users (based on bucketed 'interests' its technology will assign them via on-device analysis of their browsing habits) has raised fresh concerns about the risks of exploitative and predatory advertising. So it may be no less important for users to have meaningful browser-level controls over their privacy choices in the future -- even if the tracking cookie itself goes away.

A browser-level signal could offer a way for a web user to say 'no' to being stuck in an 'interest bucket' for ad targeting purposes, for example -- signalling that they prefer to see only contextual ads instead, say.

tl;dr: The issue of consent does not only affect cookies -- and it's telling that Google has avoided running the first trials of its replacement tech for tracking cookies (FLoCs, or federated learning of cohorts) in Europe.

Google won’t end support for tracking cookies unless UK’s competition watchdog agrees

Tech-publisher coalition backs new push for browser-level privacy controls

Google isn’t testing FLoCs in Europe yet

 

Recommended Stories

  • Judge dismisses lawsuit over hospital's vaccine requirement

    U.S. district judge Lynn N. Hughes said in his ruling that claims that the vaccines are dangerous are both "false" and "irrelevant."

  • Could Claap, an asynchronous video meetings platform, end the tyranny of Zoom calls?

    Because of the pandemic, we’re all a lot more familiar with remote working than we used to be, whether we like it or not. As I recently tweeted, we need to think far more in asynchronous terms if remote working is to be productive (and healthy!), long term. Older tools can offer asynchronous collaboration, but a new wave of tools is coming.

  • Anrok raises $4.3M to solve sales tax for SaaS companies

    The company's CEO, Michelle Valentine, said that modern software companies need specialized help. Its percentage-fee falls with volume, and you can't pay more than 0.19% of managed revenue, so it's pretty cheap regardless, given how strong software gross margins tend to be.

  • Jabra's Elite 85t wireless earbuds drop to $180 at Amazon and Best Buy

    Save $50 on Jabra's Elite 85t wireless earbuds at Amazon and Best Buy.

  • Macron says we love sausage but let's not waste time on this

    President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday said that France respects Britain's sovereignty but it is time to end rows over sausages and focus on more serious issues. "My wish is that we succeed collectively in putting into action what we signed several months ago," Macron told a news conference at the G7 leaders' summit. Prime Minister Boris Johnson asked Macron during a meeting how he would feel if Toulouse sausage makers could not sell their products on Paris markets, drawing a comparison with northern Ireland sausage makers.

  • Netflix confirms its fictional Spotify series will arrive in 2022

    Netflix has revealed that production is underway on its untitled Spotify series and detailed the show's principle cast.

  • Sausage wars: Boris Johnson is well aware of 'incoherences' in Brexit deal, hits back Emmanuel Macron

    Emmanuel Macron has declared that Boris Johnson was “well aware” of “incoherences” in the Northern Ireland Protocol when he signed up to it, as the sausage trade row deepened on Sunday. The French President used a press conference at the end of the three-day G7 summit in Cornwall to demand that the Prime Minister act “professionally” and respect the terms of the controversial mechanism. The Brexit row threatened to overshadow the summit of leaders from wealthy democracies, although Joe Biden, th

  • Hungary to place its motorway network in 35-year concession

    Hungary will overhaul the management of about 2,000 kilometres (1,240 miles) of its motorways and public roads, awarding a 35-year concession contract, according to a tender published on Monday in the official European Union gazette. The Tenders Electronic Daily posting, which was first reported by local news web site 24.hu, says the concession entails the planning, renovation, construction, control, operation and financing of the network for an annual fee. The winner of the contract would build and renovate hundreds of kilometres of motorways, including more than 100 bridges and other items.

  • ‘Ghost Gun’ Company Got a $400K Government Bailout—After Feds’ Raid

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyLast December, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) raided a Dayton, Nevada, company called Polymer80. The 10-year-old firm sells complete “Buy Build Shoot” kits, which come with all the necessary parts needed to make your own gun—except serial numbers.These so-called almost-guns are also known as “ghost guns” because they’re untraceable. Attractive to criminals for their anonymity, Polymer80 guns have been used in “hundreds of

  • Apple Watch Series 7 could include a new screen and updated ultra-wideband tech

    Future Apple Watch models could track your body temperature, although this year's models might focus on upgrades like the screen and a faster chip.

  • Exclusive-Shell weighs blockbuster sale of Texas shale assets

    LONDON/NEW YORK (Reuters) -Royal Dutch Shell is reviewing its holdings in the largest U.S. oil field for a potential sale, people familiar with the matter told Reuters, marking a key moment in its shift away from fossil fuels as it faces growing pressure to slash carbon emissions. The sale could be for part or all of Shell's position in the U.S. Permian Basin, located mostly in Texas, which accounted for around 6% of the Anglo-Dutch company's total oil and gas output last year. Shell declined to comment.

  • Abu Dhabi’s ADQ in Talks to Invest $500 Million in Flipkart

    (Bloomberg) -- Abu Dhabi sovereign fund ADQ is in talks to invest about $500 million in India’s Flipkart, according to people familiar with the matter, as the Walmart Inc.-backed e-commerce firm raises funds ahead of a potential initial public offering next year.The oil-rich emirate’s newest state investment company is discussing an injection of funds that would value Flipkart between $35 billion and $40 billion, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private. The fun

  • After the Pandemic, a Wave of Spending by Older Consumers

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s emergence from the coronavirus pandemic is set to unleash a wave of spending by older consumers, with increasing opportunities for investors in aging-linked stocks.That’s the view of money managers who see huge pent-up demand from wealthy seniors for medical services and luxury goods. They also expect that the forced adoption of the internet by older people during lockdown will open up this demographic permanently to e-commerce companies and social networks.The number

  • Walton Family, World’s Richest, Raises $2.1 Billion From Walmart Holdings

    (Bloomberg) -- Members of the Walton family have sold 16.7 million shares of Walmart Inc. this year as they try to keep their stake in the world’s biggest retailer from ballooning amid the company’s stock buybacks.The Walton Family Holdings Trust sold $430 million worth over the past week, taking their total sales to almost $2.1 billion since Jan. 1, according to Securities and Exchange Commission filings. The notifications were filed on behalf of second-generation family members Alice, Rob and

  • Grab CEO Confident SPAC Deal to Close by Year-End After Delay

    (Bloomberg) -- Grab Holdings Inc. Chief Executive Officer Anthony Tan said he’s confident the merger of the ride-hailing and food-delivery giant and a U.S. blank-check company will be completed by year-end, following a delay caused by a review of its financials.The Singapore-based startup last week postponed the expected completion of the deal with Altimeter Growth Corp. -- set to be one of the largest-ever mergers with a special purpose acquisition company -- to the fourth quarter as it works o

  • Electric-truck maker Lordstown's CEO, CFO resign, shares slump

    Lordstown Motors Corp on Monday announced the sudden departure of its chief executive and finance head, just days after the electric truck maker warned that it may not have enough money to stay in business over the next year, sending shares down more than 15% in early trading. The resignations of founder and Chief Executive Steve Burns and Chief Financial Officer Julio Rodriguez come as the company's board reported conclusions from an internal investigation into claims made by short-seller Hindenburg. Burns is Lordstown's largest shareholder with a stake of more than 26%, according to Refinitiv data.

  • Welcome to the summer of quitting. Why many of us are saying goodbye to our jobs

    Pent-up demand, pandemic savings, back-to-office mandates -- experts say it will all add up to a historic wave of people leaving their jobs.

  • Lordstown Motors shares slammed premarket as CEO and CFO resign

    Lordstown Motors Corp. shares slid 14% premarket, after the electric pick-up truck company announced a series of sweeping changes in its leadership team on Monday, as it seeks to transition from the research and development phase to the commercial production stage of its business. Chief Executive Steve Burns and Chief Financial Officer Julio Rodriguez have resigned from the company with immediate effect. The company has engaged an executive search firm to help find permanent CEO and CFO. In the

  • ‘Too Big to Fail’ May Not Apply in China Anymore: Goldman

    (Bloomberg) -- The size and type of defaults that have occurred in China in recent times indicate that the notion of “too big to fail” may no longer apply to the nation’s borrowers, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.There has been a noticeable up-tick in defaults by Chinese state-owned enterprises since late 2019 and some of the borrowers that have failed to repay debt recently such as China Fortune Land Development Co. have had large amounts of outstanding bonds, analysts including Kenneth H

  • Musk says Tesla sold about 10% of bitcoin to test market, and will ‘resume allowing crypto transactions’ when 50% of miners use clean energy

    Prices of the world's No. 1 crypto on Sunday trade sharply higher after digital-asset bull Elon Musk says Tesla would resume allowing transactions at the vehicle-maker's stores when key members of bitcoin infrastructure can confirm that 50% of the energy used to mine for bitcoin is derived from clean energy sources.