Europe and North America Driver Monitoring System Market Report 2021: Future Growth Potential via Vehicle-Segment-Specific Customization Enhancing Growth Opportunities

Driver distraction and drowsiness are major causes of road traffic crashes worldwide. A review for the European Commission found driver distraction to be the likely factor in 10% to 30% of road collisions in Europe each year.
Driver monitoring systems (DMS) can address this critical challenge by monitoring driver drowsiness and attention. The introduction of partial and semi-autonomous-driving vehicles accentuates the need for such monitoring features.
Recent regulatory mandates in the European Union and increased attention in North America owing to accidents involving vehicles with partial driving automation are driving the DMS markets in these regions. However, these rapid developments, the COVID-19 pandemic, and cost concerns pose market challenges, impeding DMS penetration.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative
The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Driver Monitoring System Market
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Executive Summary, Driver Monitoring System
Overview of Regulations, Driver Monitoring System, Global
Technology Roadmap, Driver Monitoring System
Competitive Landscape of Technology and Products, Driver Monitoring System
Market Analysis, Driver Monitoring System, Europe and North America
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Driver Monitoring System
Driver Monitoring System Market Scope of Analysis
SAE International Definition for Levels of Driving Automation
SAE Definitions for ADAS and Autonomous Driving Features
Driver Drowsiness and Distraction Detection Systems
Driver Monitoring System Features Definitions
Key Competitors for Driver Monitoring System Market
Growth Drivers for Driver Monitoring System Market
Growth Restraints for Driver Monitoring System Market
Forecast Assumptions, Driver Monitoring System Market
Competitive Environment, Driver Monitoring System Market
Competitive Landscape Ecosystem, Driver Monitoring System Market
Competitive Landscape of Technology and Products, Driver Monitoring System Market
4. Regulatory and Vehicle Safety Ratings Overview, Driver Monitoring System
Regulations Overview, Driver Monitoring System, Global
Regulations Overview, Driver Monitoring System, Europe
Euro NCAP 2025 Roadmap
Regulations Overview, Driver Monitoring System, North America
5. Overview, Driver Monitoring System
Need for Driver Monitoring Systems
Driver Monitoring System - How It Works
In-cabin Monitoring Solutions
6. Technology Overview, Driver Monitoring System
Technology Roadmap, Driver Monitoring System
Value Chain, Driver Monitoring System
Recommended Camera Locations in the Vehicle, Driver Monitoring System
7. Business Models & Product Strategies, Driver Monitoring System
Business Models, Driver Monitoring System
Go-to-Market Strategy, Driver Monitoring System
Product Launch and Pricing Strategies, Driver Monitoring System
Use Cases, Driver Monitoring System
8. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Driver Monitoring System, Europe
Driver Monitoring System Penetration, Europe
Driver Monitoring System Penetration by OEM Type, Europe
Driver Monitoring System Penetration among Major OEMs, Europe
9. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Driver Monitoring System, North America
Driver Monitoring System Penetration, North America
Driver Monitoring System Penetration by OEM Type, North America
Driver Monitoring System Penetration among Major OEMs, North America
10. Growth Opportunity Universe, Driver Monitoring System
Growth Opportunity - Increasing Autonomous Driving Features and Regulations Set to Drive DMS Adoption Globally
11. Next Steps
