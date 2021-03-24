Europe and North America Driver Monitoring System Market Report 2021: Future Growth Potential via Vehicle-Segment-Specific Customization Enhancing Growth Opportunities

DUBLIN, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Partial, Semi-autonomous Driving and EU General Safety Regulation Set to Propel Global Driver Monitoring System Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In this study on DMS markets in Europe and North America, the report highlights the regulatory, technological, and competitive landscapes in these markets. The report also covers DMS market analyses, including business models, product strategies, and growth opportunities, for both regions with forecasts until 2030.

Driver distraction and drowsiness are major causes of road traffic crashes worldwide. A review for the European Commission found driver distraction to be the likely factor in 10% to 30% of road collisions in Europe each year.

Driver monitoring systems (DMS) can address this critical challenge by monitoring driver drowsiness and attention. The introduction of partial and semi-autonomous-driving vehicles accentuates the need for such monitoring features.

Recent regulatory mandates in the European Union and increased attention in North America owing to accidents involving vehicles with partial driving automation are driving the DMS markets in these regions. However, these rapid developments, the COVID-19 pandemic, and cost concerns pose market challenges, impeding DMS penetration.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Driver Monitoring System Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Executive Summary, Driver Monitoring System

Overview of Regulations, Driver Monitoring System, Global

Technology Roadmap, Driver Monitoring System

Competitive Landscape of Technology and Products, Driver Monitoring System

Market Analysis, Driver Monitoring System, Europe and North America

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Driver Monitoring System

Driver Monitoring System Market Scope of Analysis

SAE International Definition for Levels of Driving Automation

SAE Definitions for ADAS and Autonomous Driving Features

Driver Drowsiness and Distraction Detection Systems

Driver Monitoring System Features Definitions

Key Competitors for Driver Monitoring System Market

Growth Drivers for Driver Monitoring System Market

Growth Restraints for Driver Monitoring System Market

Forecast Assumptions, Driver Monitoring System Market

Competitive Environment, Driver Monitoring System Market

Competitive Landscape Ecosystem, Driver Monitoring System Market

Competitive Landscape of Technology and Products, Driver Monitoring System Market

4. Regulatory and Vehicle Safety Ratings Overview, Driver Monitoring System

Regulations Overview, Driver Monitoring System, Global

Regulations Overview, Driver Monitoring System, Europe

Euro NCAP 2025 Roadmap

Regulations Overview, Driver Monitoring System, North America

5. Overview, Driver Monitoring System

Need for Driver Monitoring Systems

Driver Monitoring System - How It Works

In-cabin Monitoring Solutions

6. Technology Overview, Driver Monitoring System

Technology Roadmap, Driver Monitoring System

Value Chain, Driver Monitoring System

Recommended Camera Locations in the Vehicle, Driver Monitoring System

7. Business Models & Product Strategies, Driver Monitoring System

Business Models, Driver Monitoring System

Go-to-Market Strategy, Driver Monitoring System

Product Launch and Pricing Strategies, Driver Monitoring System

Use Cases, Driver Monitoring System

8. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Driver Monitoring System, Europe

Driver Monitoring System Penetration, Europe

Driver Monitoring System Penetration by OEM Type, Europe

Driver Monitoring System Penetration among Major OEMs, Europe

9. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Driver Monitoring System, North America

Driver Monitoring System Penetration, North America

Driver Monitoring System Penetration by OEM Type, North America

Driver Monitoring System Penetration among Major OEMs, North America

10. Growth Opportunity Universe, Driver Monitoring System

Growth Opportunity - Increasing Autonomous Driving Features and Regulations Set to Drive DMS Adoption Globally

11. Next Steps



