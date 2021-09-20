U.S. markets open in 53 minutes

Europe and North America EV Charging Infrastructure Market Report 2021 Featuring Profiles of 54 Companies offering Hardware and Software & Profiles of 27 charge point operators

·8 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "EV Charging Infrastructure in Europe and North America - 2nd Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

This study investigates the electric vehicle charging infrastructure market in Europe and North America. The total installed base of dedicated charging points in Europe is forecasted to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33 percent from 2.3 million in 2020 to 9.7 million by 2025.

In North America, the analyst estimates that the total installed base of dedicated charging points will increase from 0.9 million in 2020 to reach 2.6 million in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 25 percent. These numbers include both private and public charging points. About 887,000 of these charging points in the two regions were monitored via cellular connections in 2020. Get up to date with the latest information about vendors, charge point operators, products and markets.

The analyst just released new findings on the market for electric vehicle charging infrastructure in Europe and North America. The number of connected EV charging points in Europe and North America reached an estimated 1.6 million units in 2020.

Europe represents the largest share comprising around 1.3 million of these charging points, corresponding to a connectivity penetration rate of 53 percent. In North America, about 0.3 million of the total number of charging points were connected, equivalent to a connectivity penetration rate of 40 percent. Growing at a compound annual growth rate of 38 percent, the number of connected charging points in the two regions is expected to reach 7.9 million in 2025.

The connected EV charging station market is served by a variety of players. The type of companies offering back-office software platforms for charging stations includes dedicated charging station management software providers, hardware providers as well as charge point operators (CPOs). The back-office platforms developed in-house by CPOs are in some cases also offered as white-label solutions to other CPOs. In North America, ChargePoint is a clear leader in terms of connected charging points.

Additional companies having a notable number of connected charging stations on their platform in the region include AddEnergie, SemaConnect, EV Connect, Blink Charging, Greenlots (Shell Group) and Tesla. ChargePoint and Enel X further account for the majority of the connected home chargers in the region.

Examples of vendors having a significant number of connected charging points in Europe include Etrel (Landis+Gyr), Easee, EVBox (Engie), NewMotion (Shell Group), Last Mile Solutions, Greenflux, Has-to-be, Virta Pod Point and Driivz. The Nordic hardware providers CTEK and Zaptec also have large numbers of connected charging points. Additional notable players in Europe include Vattenfall, Innogy, Allego and Fortum.

"The integration of communications equipment in EV charging stations can improve operations and the delivered service noticeably in several ways", said Caspar Jansson, IoT Analyst. Charging stations can be equipped with load balancing functions to reduce strain on local grids, while charge point operators can monitor and manage their charging stations remotely.

Electric vehicle drivers, in turn, can locate chargers, monitor charging availability, book chargers and manage payments using a smartphone app. "The number of connected charging points has grown significantly in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic. As long as the electric vehicle fleet continues to grow rapidly, the demand for connected charging stations will continue to grow as well", continued Mr. Jansson.

He adds that most of the connected charging points in Europe and North America are either in public or semi-public applications. "The number of connected home charging stations is still relatively limited in both regions. The share of connected home charging points is expected to increase, however, as the general trend of our homes becoming smarter develops", concluded Mr. Jansson.

This report answers the following questions

  • What is the current state and size of the EV charging market?

  • What are the current trends on this market?

  • Which are the leading providers of hardware and software solutions?

  • What equipment and service offerings are available from the different vendors?

  • Which are the leading charge point operators in Europe and North America?

  • What are the key drivers behind the adoption of EV chargers?

  • What impact will technology advancements have on the market?

  • How will the EV charging industry evolve in the next 5 years?

Highlights from the report:

  • Insights from 30 executive interviews with market leading companies.

  • New data on EV charging infrastructure in Europe and North America.

  • Comprehensive description of the EV charging value chain and key applications.

  • In-depth analysis of market trends and key developments.

  • Profiles of 54 companies offering EV charging hardware and software.

  • Profiles of 27 charge point operators (CPOs).

  • Market forecasts lasting until 2025.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary

1 EV charging in Europe and North America
1.1 EV charging infrastructure in Europe
1.2 EV charging infrastructure in North America
1.3 The electric vehicle market
1.3.1 Vehicle types
1.3.2 The electric vehicle market in Europe
1.3.3 The electric vehicle market in North America
1.3.4 Electric vehicle models
1.4 Market players
1.4.1 Charge point operators (CPOs)
1.4.2 Mobility service providers (MSPs)
1.4.3 Hardware and software providers

2 Charging technologies and standards
2.1 Electric vehicle charging
2.1.1 AC and DC
2.1.2 Charging modes and levels
2.1.3 Battery capacity and charging time
2.2 Connector standards
2.2.1 Type 1/SAE J1772
2.2.2 Type 2
2.2.3 Combined charging system (CCS)
2.2.4 CHAdeMO
2.2.5 Tesla Supercharger
2.2.6 GB/T
2.3 Connectivity and management software
2.3.1 Cellular IoT gateways, routers and modems
2.3.2 The open charge point protocol (OCPP)
2.3.3 Charging station management software
2.4 Payment solutions
2.4.1 Mobile payments and RFID tags
2.4.2 Payment terminals

3 Charge point operators
3.1 Europe
3.1.1 Allego
3.1.2 BP Pulse
3.1.3 Bouygues Energies and Services (Bouygues Construction)
3.1.4 CEZ Group
3.1.5 EnBW
3.1.6 Eneco eMobility
3.1.7 Enel X (Enel Group)
3.1.8 ESB Group
3.1.9 Fastned
3.1.10 Freshmile
3.1.11 Iberdrola Group
3.1.12 Innogy eMobility Solutions (E.ON Group)
3.1.13 InstaVolt
3.1.14 Ionity
3.1.15 Izivia (EDF)
3.1.16 Mer (Statkraft)
3.1.17 NewMotion (Shell Group)
3.1.18 Recharge
3.1.19 TotalEnergies
3.1.20 Vattenfall Group
3.2 North America
3.2.1 Blink Charging
3.2.2 Electrify America
3.2.3 Electrify Canada
3.2.4 EVgo
3.2.5 Hydro-Quebec
3.2.6 Tesla
3.2.7 Volta Charging

4 Hardware and software providers
4.1 Europe
4.1.1 ABB
4.1.2 ABL
4.1.3 Alfen
4.1.4 Alpitronic
4.1.5 Chargecloud
4.1.6 ChargeNode
4.1.7 Circontrol
4.1.8 Compleo Charging Solutions
4.1.9 CTEK
4.1.10 DBT Group
4.1.11 Driivz
4.1.12 Easee
4.1.13 Efacec
4.1.14 Ekoenergetyka
4.1.15 eNovates
4.1.16 Ensto
4.1.17 Etrel
4.1.18 EVBox (ENGIE)
4.1.19 Evtec
4.1.20 Fortum
4.1.21 Garo
4.1.22 Gnrgy
4.1.23 GreenFlux
4.1.24 Green Motion (Eaton)
4.1.25 Has-to-be
4.1.26 Ingeteam
4.1.27 IES Synergy
4.1.28 Keba
4.1.29 Kostad
4.1.30 Last Mile Solutions
4.1.31 Mennekes Group
4.1.32 Pod Point (EDF)
4.1.33 Rolec Services
4.1.34 Schneider Electric
4.1.35 Siemens
4.1.36 Smartlab
4.1.37 Tritium
4.1.38 Virta
4.1.39 Wallbe
4.1.40 Wallbox
4.1.41 Webasto
4.1.42 Wirelane
4.1.43 Zaptec
4.2 North America
4.2.1 AddEnergie (FLO)
4.2.2 BTCPower (Innogy)
4.2.3 ChargePoint
4.2.4 ClipperCreek
4.2.5 Delta Electronics
4.2.6 EV Connect
4.2.7 EvoCharge (Phillips & Temro)
4.2.8 EVPassport
4.2.9 Greenlots (Shell Group)
4.2.10 SemaConnect
4.2.11 Signet

5 Market analysis and trends
5.1 Market analysis
5.1.1 Market forecast
5.1.2 Regional market analysis
5.1.3 Government incentives and investments
5.2 Value chain analysis
5.2.1 EV charging hardware vendors
5.2.2 Software providers and charge point operators
5.2.3 Automotive industry players
5.2.4 Mergers and acquisitions
5.3 Market trends
5.3.1 Electric vehicle market continues to grow in spite of the COVID-19 crisis
5.3.2 The business case for connected charging stations continues to improve
5.3.3 M&As drive consolidation in the EV charging landscape
5.3.4 Going public gives access to growth capital
5.3.5 Demand for public and destination charging to increase rapidly in Europe
5.3.6 Open architectures alter the EV charging value chain
5.3.7 A modular design improves the case for DC charging
5.3.8 Car OEMs offer MSP services to lower barriers to EV adoption

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bfvgtm

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/europe-and-north-america-ev-charging-infrastructure-market-report-2021-featuring-profiles-of-54-companies-offering-hardware-and-software--profiles-of-27-charge-point-operators-301380377.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

