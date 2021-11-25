U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,701.46
    +10.76 (+0.23%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,804.38
    -9.42 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,845.23
    +70.09 (+0.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,331.46
    +3.60 (+0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.13
    -0.26 (-0.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.30
    +5.00 (+0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    23.64
    +0.14 (+0.59%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1217
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6450
    -0.0220 (-1.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3324
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3400
    -0.0690 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    59,006.32
    +2,349.40 (+4.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,486.09
    +65.58 (+4.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,311.15
    +24.83 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,499.28
    +196.62 (+0.67%)
     

Europe offers tepid set of political ads transparency rules

Natasha Lomas
·8 min read

It's been almost a year since the EU's executive announced it would propose rules for political ads transparency in response to concern about online microtargeting and big data techniques making mincemeat of democratic integrity and accountability.

Today it's come out with its proposal. But frankly it doesn't look like the wait was worth it.

The Commission's PR claims the proposal will introduce "strict conditions for targeting and amplifying" political advertising using digital tools -- including what it describes as a ban on targeting and amplification that use or infer "sensitive personal data, such as ethnic origin, religious beliefs or sexual orientation".

However the claimed 'ban' does not apply if "explicit consent" is obtained from the person whose sensitive data is to be exploited to better target them with propaganda -- and online 'consents' to ad targeting are already a total trashfire of non-compliance in the region.

So it's not clear why the Commission believes politically vested interests hell-bent on influencing elections are going to play by a privacy rule-book that almost no online advertisers operating in the region currently do, even the ones that are only trying to get people to buy useless plastic trinkets or 'detox' teas.

In a Q&A offering further detail on the proposal, the Commission lists a set of requirements that it says anyone making use of political targeting and amplification will need to comply with, which includes having an internal policy on the use of such techniques; maintaining records of the targeting and use of personal data; and recording the source of said personal data -- so at best it seems to be hoping to burden propagandists with the need to create and maintain a plausible paper trail.

Because it is also allowing a further carve-out to allow for political targeting -- writing: "Targeting could also be allowed in the context of legitimate activities of foundations, associations or not-for-profit bodies with a political, philosophical, religious or trade union aim, when it targets their own members."

This is incredibly vague. A "foundation" or an "association" with a political "aim" sounds like something any campaign group or vested interest could set up -- i.e. to carry on the "legitimate" activity of (behaviorally?) targeting propaganda at voters.

In short, the scope for loopholes for political microtargeting -- including via the dissemination of disinformation -- looks massive.

On scope, the Commission says it wants the incoming rules to apply to "ads by, for or on behalf of a political actor" as well as "so called" issue-based ads -- aka politically charged issues that can be a potent proxy to sway voters -- which it notes are "liable to influence the outcome of an election or referendum, a legislative or regulatory process or voting behaviour".

But how exactly the regulation will define ads that fall in and out of scope remains to be seen.

Perhaps the most substantial measure of a very thin proposal is around transparency -- where the Commission has proposed "transparency labels" for paid political ads.

It says these must be "clearly labelled" and provide "a set of key information" -- including the name of the sponsor "prominently displayed and an easily retrievable transparency notice"; along with the amount spent on the political advertisement; the sources of the funds used; and a link between the advertisement and the relevant elections or referenda.

However, again, the Commission appears to be hoping that a few transparency requirements will enforce a sea change on an infamously opaque and fraud-filled industry -- one that has been fuelled by rampant misuse and unlawful exploitation of people's data. Rather than cutting off the head of the hydra by actually curbing targeting -- such as by limiting political targeting to broad-brush contextual buckets.

Hence it writes: "All political advertising services, from adtech that intermediate the placement of ads, to consultancies and advertising agencies producing the advertising campaigns, will have to retain the information they have access to through the provision of their service about the ad, the sponsor and the dissemination of the ad. They will have to transfer this information to the publisher of the political ad -- this can be the website or app where the ad is seen by an individual, a newspaper, a TV broadcaster, a radio station, etc. The publisher will need to make the information available to the individual who sees the ad."

"Transparency of political advertising will help people understand when they see a paid political advertisement," the Commission further suggests, adding: "With the proposed rules, every political advertisement – whether on Twitter, Facebook or any other online platform – will have to be clearly marked as political advertisement as well as include the identity of the sponsor and a transparency notice with the wider context of the political advertisement and its aims, or a clear indication of where it can be easily retrieved."

It's a nice theory but for one thing plenty of election interference originates from outside a region where the election itself is taking place.

On that the Commission says it will require organisations that provide political advertising services in the EU but do not have a physical presence there to designate a legal representative in a Member States where the services are offered, suggesting: "This will ensure more transparency and accountability of services providers acting from outside the Union."

How exactly it will require (and enforce) that stipulation isn't clear.

Another problem is that all these transparency obligations will only apply to "political advertising services".

Propaganda that gets uploaded to online platforms like Facebook by a mere "user" -- aka an entity that does not self-identify as a political advertising service -- will apparently escape the need for any transparency accountability at all.

Even if they're -- y'know -- working out of a Russian trollfarm that's actively trying to destabilize the European Union... Just so long as they claim to be 'Hans, 32, Berliner, loves cats, hates the CSU'.

Now if platforms like Facebook were perfectly great at identifying, reporting and purging inauthentic activity, fake accounts and shadey influence ops in their own backyards it might not be such a problem to leave the door open for "a user" to post unaccountable political propaganda. But a whole clutch of whistleblowers have pointed out, in excruciating detail, that Facebook at least is very much not that.

So that looks like another massive loophole -- one which underlines why the only genuine way to fix the problem of online disinformation and election interference is to put an end to behavioral targeting period, rather than just fiddling around the edges. Not least because by fiddly with some tepid measures that will offer only a flawed, partial transparency you risk lulling people into a false sense of security -- as well as further normalizing exploitative manipulation (just so long as you have a 'policy' in place).

Once online ads and content can be targeted at individuals based on tracking their digital activity and harvesting their personal data for profiling, it's open season for opaque InfluenceOps and malicious interests to workaround whatever political ads transparency rules you try to layer on top of the cheap, highly scalable tools offered by advertising giants like Facebook to keep spreading their propaganda -- at the expense of your free and fair elections.

Really what this regulation proposes is to create a large admin burden for advertisers who intend to run genuinely public/above board political campaigns -- leaving the underbelly of paid mud slingers, hate spreaders and disinformation peddlers to exploit its plentiful loopholes to run mass manipulation campaigns right through it.

So it will be interesting to see whether the European Parliament takes steps to school the Commission by adding some choice amendments to its draft -- as MEPs have been taking a stronger line against microtargeting in recent months.

Inside a European push to outlaw creepy ads

On penalties, for now, under the Commission proposal, 'official' advertising services could be fined for breaking things like the transparency and record-keeping requirements but how much will be determined locally, by Member States -- at a level the Commission says should be "effective, proportionate and dissuasive".

What might that mean? Well under the proposal, national Data Protection Authorities (DPAs) will be responsible for monitoring the use of personal data in political targeting and for imposing fines -- so, ultimately, for determining the level of fines that domestic rule-breaking political operators might face.

Which does not exactly inspire a whole lot of confidence. DPAs are, after all, resourced by the same set of political entities -- or whichever flavor happens to be in government.

The UK's ICO carried out an extensive audit of political parties data processing activities following the 2018 Cambridge Analytica Facebook data misuse scandal -- and in 2020 it reported finding a laundry list of failures across the political spectrum.

So what did the EU's (at the time) best resourced DPA do about all these flagrant breaches by UK political parties?

The ICO's enforcement action at that point consisted of -- checks notes -- issuing a series of recommendations.

There was also a warning that it might take further action in the future. And this summer the ICO did issue one fine: Slapping the Conservative Party with a £10,000 penalty for spamming voters. Which doesn't really sound very dissuasive tbh.

Earlier this month another of these UK political data offenders, the Labour Party, was forced to fess up to what it dubbed a "data incident" -- involving an unnamed third party data processor. It remains to be seen what sanction it may face for failing to protect supporters' information in that (post-ICO-audit) instance.

Adtech generally has also faced very little enforcement from EU DPAs -- despite scores of complaints against its privacy-eviscerating targeting methods -- and despite the ICO saying back in 2019 that its methods are rampantly unlawful under existing data protection law.

Vested interests in Europe have been incredibly successful at stymieing regulatory enforcement against invasive ad targeting.

And, apparently, also derailing progress by defanging incoming EU rules -- so they won't do anything much to stop the big-data 'sausage-factory' of (in this case) political microtargeting from keeping on slicing 'n' dicing up the eyeballs of the citizenry.

Europe to put forward rules for political ads transparency and beef up its disinformation code next year

Recommended Stories

  • Chevron’s Venezuelan Operations Kept in Limbo After Maduro’s Win

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. is leaving Venezuelan operations of Chevron Corp. and top American oil-service companies at a standstill after President Nicolas Maduro’s socialist party came victorious in regional elections questioned by several Western nations. Most Read from BloombergBillionaire Family Feud Puts a Century-Old Business Empire in JeopardyAsia’s Richest Man Looks to Walton Family Playbook on SuccessionThe 24-Year-Old Aiming to Dethrone Victoria’s SecretThe Winners and Losers From a Year

  • How KKR Got Italian PM Mario Draghi on Board With Its Telecom Bid

    (Bloomberg) -- Before going public with a $12 billion offer for Telecom Italia SpA, U.S. buyout firm KKR & Co. needed to make sure one key stakeholder was on board: Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi. Most Read from BloombergBillionaire Family Feud Puts a Century-Old Business Empire in JeopardyAsia’s Richest Man Looks to Walton Family Playbook on SuccessionThe 24-Year-Old Aiming to Dethrone Victoria’s SecretThe Winners and Losers From a Year of Ranking Covid ResilienceAn Arab City’s Booming Art

  • UK faces property crunch as demand for homes outstrips supply

    UK's housing stock shrank by 11%, according to latest data from Office for National Statistics.

  • Kamala Harris Is on Her Way to Becoming the Next Dan Quayle

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/Photos GettyThis Thanksgiving, the knives are out for Kamala Harris. This week, she became the first woman to serve as acting president, when power briefly transferred to her while Joe Biden was under anesthesia. Nevertheless, rumors are swirling that Biden won’t seek re-election (he and his team vehemently insist he will), and there’s growing concern that Harris—who has had more than her fair share of gaffes and missteps—lacks the political instincts to lea

  • Texas Put Up Millions to Lure a Samsung Plant and Won. Will It Pay Off?

    (Bloomberg) -- Landing Samsung Electronics Co.’s massive new chip plant didn’t come cheap for Taylor, Texas. The question now is whether the investment will pay off.Most Read from BloombergBillionaire Family Feud Puts a Century-Old Business Empire in JeopardyAsia’s Richest Man Looks to Walton Family Playbook on SuccessionThe 24-Year-Old Aiming to Dethrone Victoria’s SecretThe Winners and Losers From a Year of Ranking Covid ResilienceAn Arab City’s Booming Art Scene Is Also a Grab at Soft PowerSt

  • Trump complained that son Barron wouldn’t say he loved him and compared him to unimpressed reporter

    Week before pandemic shutdown country, president appeared focused on whether to attend White House Correspondents Dinner

  • S. Korean Regulators Call for Criminal Punishments for Crypto Market Manipulation

    The law is unlikely to go through parliament by the end of the year.

  • MPC member: UK interest rates should rise if jobs market continues to rebound

    Jonathan Haskel said although much of the current inflation is due to outside forces such as energy prices, 'the labour market is tight and we have to be vigilant'.

  • Sweden's first female prime minister resigns hours after appointment

    Sweden's first female Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson was forced to resign on Wednesday less than 8 hours after her appointment to the position by Sweden's Parliament."I understand that this may look very messy, and what has happened is completely unique," Andersson said, according to Bloomberg. "Despite the fact that the parliamentary positions appear unchanged, the issue should be tried anew. I don't want to lead a government whose...

  • Five Democratic senators tell White House they oppose bank regulator pick

    Five Democratic senators have told the White House they won't support Saule Omarova to head the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, effectively killing her nomination for the powerful bank-regulator position.Why it matters: The defiant opposition from a broad coalition of senators reflects the real policy concerns they had with Omarova, a Cornell University law professor who's attracted controversy for her academic writings about hemming in big banks.Get market news worthy of your time wi

  • Analysis-Amid Bukele's bitcoin hype, not all Salvadorans 'Feel the Bit'

    El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele took the stage last weekend at the end of "Bitcoin Week" to the cheers of fans delighted his Central American country has become the first to adopt crypto currency as legal tender, alongside the U.S. dollar. Bukele, 40, wearing his signature backwards baseball cap, referred to himself as a "savior" as he unveiled plans to build "Bitcoin City" at the base of the Conchagua volcano overlooking the Pacific. Supporters have hailed Bukele's plans - including making bitcoin legal tender in September - saying they would bring jobs, financial inclusion and foreign investment to one of the Western Hemisphere's poorest countries.

  • Giving thanks for consumers, the engine of the rebound: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Wednesday, November 24, 2021.

  • US restricts trade with a dozen more Chinese technology firms

    The move comes as tensions grow between the US and China over the status of Taiwan and trade issues.

  • Anthony Fauci Nails Utter Absurdity Of Tucker Carlson’s ‘Ridiculous’ Attacks

    The infectious disease expert explained why he considers criticism from the Fox News personality a "badge of honor."

  • New unemployment claims fall to 52-year low: Here are the best and worst states for jobs

    The number of Americans applying for first-time jobless claims reached its lowest level since November 1969, with the number of filings dropping to 199,000.

  • Economist: ‘We’re miles and miles' ahead of where the economy was in 2019

    Chris Rupkey, FWDBONDS Chief Economist, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss where we are in the economic recovery.

  • Opec told to bring down oil prices

    Major oil states including Russia and Saudi Arabia have been urged to ramp up production in a bid to bring prices down to “reasonable levels”.

  • Report: Pentagon warns that Biden's new helicopter is unreliable in emergencies

    President Biden's first flight on the new presidential helicopter is being delayed, Bloomberg reports.Driving the news: The Pentagon's testing unit warned that the helicopter made by Lockheed Martin was not "operationally suitable," especially in emergency situations, according to Bloomberg. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: The new VH-92 helicopter program was meant to be the $5 billion replacement for helicopters currently used by the p

  • Sweden's first female prime minister quits hours later

    Hours after being tapped as Sweden’s first female prime minister, Magdalena Andersson resigned Wednesday after suffering a budget defeat in parliament and her coalition partner the Greens left the two-party minority government. The government’s own budget proposal was rejected in favor of one presented by the opposition that includes the right-wing populist Sweden Democrats. Sweden’s third-largest party is rooted in a neo-Nazi movement.

  • Ethiopian leader called war 'epitome of hell.' Now he's back

    Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is already a veteran at surprising the world in just three years in power. Abiy’s rule has been short in the vast sweep of Ethiopian history, but he has spent almost all his life preparing for it. Told as a child by his mother that she believed he would lead Ethiopia, he now speaks of martyrdom, if needed, to hold the nation together.