Europe Patient Lateral Transfer Devices Market, By Product Type, By Usage, By End User, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026

ReportLinker
·5 min read

Europe Patient Lateral Transfer Devices Market, By Product Type (Air Assisted Transfer Mattress, Sliding Sheets, Lateral Transfer Accessories), By Usage (Reusable v/s Disposable), By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Care Centers, Others), By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026

New York, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe Patient Lateral Transfer Devices Market, By Product Type, By Usage, By End User, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06131100/?utm_source=GNW

Europe patient lateral transfer devices market is expected to grow with a steady CAGR in the forecast period from 2022-2026.The market showed promising growth in the historical years and the future growth is projected owing to the recent outbreak of coronavirus globally including Europe.

In March 2020, the disease was announced to be a pandemic, and since then the patient count is rapidly increasing at an alarming rate which is driving the growth of the market in Europe. Moreover, manual handling of the patients who are bed-ridden might cause musculoskeletal problems to the care givers along with implementing the governmental regulation against manual handling of the patients is driving the growth aspect of the Europe patient lateral transfer devices market in the next five years until 2026.
If the new market players can overcome the short-coming of the caregivers and provide training for proper operating and handling of these lateral transfer devices, the market would overcome the minor restraint that it is experiencing and that would further uplift the market in the upcoming five years.
Europe patient lateral transfer devices market is segmented on the basis of product type, usage, end user, competitive landscape, and country.Based on product type, the market is further fragmented into air assisted transfer mattress, sliding sheets, and lateral transfer accessories.

Air assisted transfer mattress are anticipated to hold the largest share of the market owing to the increased demand for efficient and best facility for the patient transfer. Moreover, these mattresses are more efficient as compared to the other product types in overcoming the persistent difficulties involved in transfer of patients who require special treatment because of the special physical conditions.
Some of the major competitors in the market are Stryker Corporation, Hill-Rom Europe BV, Arjo Med AB Ltd., Handicare AB, Etac AB, Samarit Medical AG, Prism Medical UK, Malvestio, Joh. Stiegelmeyer & Co. GmbH, Antano Group SRL, among others. The companies are focusing on extensive research and developments activities to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include formation of alliances and partnerships.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016 – 2019
Base Year: 2020
Estimated Year: 2021
Forecast Period: 2022 – 2026

Objective of the Study:

• To analyze the historical growth in the market size of Europe patient lateral transfer devices market from 2016 to 2020.
• To estimate and forecast the market size of Europe patient lateral transfer devices market from 2021 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.
• To classify and forecast Europe patient lateral transfer devices market based on product type, usage, end user, competitive landscape, and country distribution.
• To identify dominant region or segment in the Europe patient lateral transfer devices market.
• To identify drivers and challenges for Europe patient lateral transfer devices market.
• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Europe patient lateral transfer devices market.
• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in Europe patient lateral transfer devices market.
• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in Europe patient lateral transfer devices market.
The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers, suppliers and distributors across Europe.

Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.

Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufactures which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufactures, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the region.
The analyst calculated the market size of Europe patient lateral transfer devices market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.

Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.

Key Target Audience:

• Patient lateral transfer devices manufacturers, end users, and other stakeholders
• Distributors and suppliers of patient lateral transfer devices and other stakeholders
• Organizations, forums, and alliances related to patient lateral transfer devices
• Market research and consulting firms
The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

Report Scope:

In this report, Europe patient lateral transfer devices market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
• Europe Patient Lateral Transfer Devices Market, By Product Type:
o Air Assisted Transfer Mattress
o Sliding Sheets
o Lateral Transfer Accessories
• Europe Patient Lateral Transfer Devices Market, By Usage:
o Reusable
o Disposable
• Europe Patient Lateral Transfer Devices Market, By End User:
o Hospitals & Clinics
o Ambulatory Care Centers
o Others
• Europe Patient Lateral Transfer Devices Market, By Country:
o Germany
o France
o Spain
o Italy
o United Kingdom
o Sweden
o Switzerland
o Belgium
o Denmark
o Netherlands

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Europe patient lateral transfer devices market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06131100/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


