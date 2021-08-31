Europe Patient Lateral Transfer Devices Market, By Product Type, By Usage, By End User, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026

Europe Patient Lateral Transfer Devices Market, By Product Type (Air Assisted Transfer Mattress, Sliding Sheets, Lateral Transfer Accessories), By Usage (Reusable v/s Disposable), By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Care Centers, Others), By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026

Europe patient lateral transfer devices market is expected to grow with a steady CAGR in the forecast period from 2022-2026.The market showed promising growth in the historical years and the future growth is projected owing to the recent outbreak of coronavirus globally including Europe.



In March 2020, the disease was announced to be a pandemic, and since then the patient count is rapidly increasing at an alarming rate which is driving the growth of the market in Europe. Moreover, manual handling of the patients who are bed-ridden might cause musculoskeletal problems to the care givers along with implementing the governmental regulation against manual handling of the patients is driving the growth aspect of the Europe patient lateral transfer devices market in the next five years until 2026.

If the new market players can overcome the short-coming of the caregivers and provide training for proper operating and handling of these lateral transfer devices, the market would overcome the minor restraint that it is experiencing and that would further uplift the market in the upcoming five years.

Europe patient lateral transfer devices market is segmented on the basis of product type, usage, end user, competitive landscape, and country.Based on product type, the market is further fragmented into air assisted transfer mattress, sliding sheets, and lateral transfer accessories.



Air assisted transfer mattress are anticipated to hold the largest share of the market owing to the increased demand for efficient and best facility for the patient transfer. Moreover, these mattresses are more efficient as compared to the other product types in overcoming the persistent difficulties involved in transfer of patients who require special treatment because of the special physical conditions.

Some of the major competitors in the market are Stryker Corporation, Hill-Rom Europe BV, Arjo Med AB Ltd., Handicare AB, Etac AB, Samarit Medical AG, Prism Medical UK, Malvestio, Joh. Stiegelmeyer & Co. GmbH, Antano Group SRL, among others. The companies are focusing on extensive research and developments activities to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include formation of alliances and partnerships.



