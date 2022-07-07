U.S. markets open in 2 hours 42 minutes

Europe Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Market Report 2022-2028: Prioritisation of Vehicle and Energy Storage Systems to Fuel Growth

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Application (Residential and Commercial), By Charger Type (Level 2 and Level 1), By Country and Growth Forecast, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Market is expected to witness market growth of 20.1% CAGR during the forecast period (2022-2028).

The seamless integration of electric vehicles and energy storage systems is a priority for EV automakers and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). As a result, the desire for peer-to-peer electric vehicle charging is projected to rise. Furthermore, governments all over the world are working on providing sufficient space for electric vehicle supercharger networks to be installed in residential areas.

Allowing consumers to rent out chargers to the public for a fee can greatly expand the number of charging stations available. P2P networking can make charging points available internationally with little to no expenditure, just by exploiting existing infrastructure that is expected to otherwise remain idle. As a result, range anxiety will be reduced, and EV adoption will increase.

This strategy may also provide an additional market edge to new EV manufacturers, as the accessibility of commercial charging point's particular to car manufacturers, such as Tesla, is a considerable advantage major manufacturers enjoy due to existing infrastructure investments. New entrants to the market, like Byton, may benefit from the existence of private charging infrastructure.

Scope of the Study
Market Segments Covered in the Report:
By Application

  • Residential

    • Apartments

    • Private Homes

  • Commercial

    • Destination Charging Station

    • Fleet Charging Station

    • Workplace Charging Station

    • Others

By Charger Type

  • Level 2

  • Level 1

By Country

Key Market Players

  • ChargePoint Holdings, Inc.

  • Enphase Energy, Inc. (ClipperCreek, Inc.)

  • Enel X Italia Srl (Enel Group)

  • EVBox (Engie SA)

  • EVmeter LTD.

  • Shell Recharge Solutions (Shell plc)

  • Innogy SE (E. ON SE)

  • Power Hero, Inc.

  • Webasto Group

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

Chapter 2. Market Overview
2.1 Introduction
2.1.1 Overview
2.1.1.1 Market Composition and Scenario
2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market
2.2.1 Market Drivers
2.2.2 Market Restraints

Chapter 3. Strategies deployed in Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Market

Chapter 4. Europe Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Market by Application
4.1 Europe Residential Market by Country
4.2 Europe Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Market by Residential Type
4.3 Europe Commercial Market by Country
4.4 Europe Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Market by Commercial Type

Chapter 5. Europe Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Market by Charger Type
5.1 Europe Level 2 Market by Country
5.2 Europe Level 1 Market by Country

Chapter 6. Europe Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Market by Country

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/scgzp7

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


