Europe Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Report 2023: Featuring Amcor, Aptar Group, Berry Global, Laser Gerresheimer and WestRock
Dublin, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Pharmaceutical Packaging Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report offers market size & forecast data for pharmaceutical packaging market in Europe. The revenue generated from the sale of pharmaceutical packaging materials and products are includes in the report. Revenue generated by service providers are excluded from the scope of the report. This report provides a comprehensive and current market scenario of the Europe pharmaceutical packaging, including the Europe pharmaceutical packaging market size, anticipated market forecast, relevant market segmentations, and industry trends.
The study considers a detailed scenario of the present pharmaceutical packaging market and its market dynamics for 2023?2028 in Europe. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent players operating in the market.
Pharmaceutical packaging is the packaging processes for pharmaceutical preparations, and it is an integral part of the pharmaceutical product. Packaging is often involved in dosing, dispensing, and use of the pharmaceutical product. Packaging plays a significant role in keeping the drug safe and one of the important aspect is that, the material used for the packaging the drugs should remain safe as it should not react with the drug packaged.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
The Europe pharmaceutical packaging market was valued at $25.58 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach at $33.97 billion in 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.84%, during the study period.
In 2022, Germany accounted for a significant market share of 20.21% followed by the UK with 16.05% and then France with 14.93% in Europe. This demand is owed to increasing needs for prescription drugs, presence of leading pharmaceutical players, well-developed infrastructure, and high investments in drug development.
Primary Packaging accounted for the highest share of more than 70% in the Europe Pharmaceutical packaging market due to attributable to growing demand of blister packs, bottles, vials, ampoules, pouches, sachet, and bags with the increasing demand for pharmaceuticals.
Based on primary packaging type, the strips & blister packaging segment accounted for a share of more than 33% market share in the Europe pharmaceutical packaging market and dominated the other segments due to its wide usage as an essential primary packaging element for pharmaceutical products.
Based on material type, the paper segment accounts for a share of more than 38% in the Europe Pharmaceutical packaging market share that can be attributable to its highest demand in secondary & tertiary packaging and increasing demand for recyclable materials.
The pharmaceutical and biotech companies accounted for highest share of more than 46% in the Europe Pharmaceutical packaging market which is owing to growing aged population, growing demand for branded drugs, OTC drugs and specialty medicines, increasing patent expiring drugs, and higher drug prices.
Amcor, Aptar Group, Berry Global, Laser Gerresheimer and WestRock are the leading players in the Europe Pharmaceutical Packaging market. The market offers tremendous growth opportunities for existing and future/emerging players because of innovations in oncology, autoimmune, and diabetes treatment, chronic ailments and rare diseases.
REPORT HIGHLIGHTS
PRODUCT SEGMENTATION & FORECAST
Packaging type
Primary
Secondary
Tertiary
Primary Packaging type
Ampoules
Vials
Blisters & Strip
Bottles & Jars
Containers & Tubes
Pouches & Sachets
Others
Material type
Paper
Glass
Plastic
Others
End-user type
Pharmaceuticals & Biotech Companies
CMOs/CDMOs
Others
MARKET STRUCTURE
Market Dynamics
Competitive Landscape of Pharmaceutical packaging Market
Key Vendors
Other Prominent Vendors
APPENDIX
Research Methodology
Abbreviations
Key Topics Covered:
CHAPTER - 1: Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Overview
Executive Summary
Introduction
Key Findings
CHAPTER - 2: Pharmaceutical Packaging Market
Europe: Projected Revenue of Pharmaceutical Packaging (2022-2028; $Billions)
CHAPTER - 3: Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Segmentation Data
Europe: Projected Revenue by Packaging type (2022-2028; $Billions)
Primary Packaging
Secondary Packaging
Tertiary Packaging
Europe: Projected Revenue by Primary Packaging type (2022-2028; $Billions)
Ampoules Packaging
Vials Packaging
Strip & Blister Packaging
Bottles & Jars
Containers & Tubes
Sachets & Pouches
Others
Europe: Projected Revenue by Material type (2022-2028; $Billions)
Paper
Glass
Plastic
Others
Europe: Projected Revenue by End-user type (2022-2028; $Billions)
Pharma & Biotech Companies
CMOs/CDMOs
Others
Germany: Projected Revenue of Pharmaceutical Packaging Market (2022-2028; $Billions)
UK: Projected Revenue of Pharmaceutical Packaging Market (2022-2028; $Billions)
France: Projected Revenue of Pharmaceutical Packaging Market (2022-2028; $Billions)
Italy: Projected Revenue of Pharmaceutical Packaging Market (2022-2028; $Billions)
Spain: Projected Revenue of Pharmaceutical Packaging Market (2022-2028; $Billions)
CHAPTER - 4: Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Prospects & Opportunities
Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Drivers
Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Trends
Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Constraints
CHAPTER - 5: Pharmaceutical Packaging Industry Overview
Pharmaceutical Packaging - Competitive Landscape
Pharmaceutical Packaging - Key Players
Pharmaceutical Packaging - Key Company Profiles
Pharmaceutical Packaging - Key Strategic Recommendations
CHAPTER - 6: Appendix
Research Methodology
Abbreviations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2r9ohv
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900