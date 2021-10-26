U.S. markets close in 5 hours 13 minutes

Europe Prepaid Cards Markets Report 2021: Investment Opportunities, Market Size and Forecasts, Consumer Attitude & Behaviour, Retail Spend, Market Risk 2016-2025

Research and Markets
·5 min read

Dublin, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Prepaid Cards Business 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Even before the global pandemic, some of the countries in Europe already had high adoption of prepaid card solutions. However, the adoption rate increased significantly during the pandemic period. According to the recent survey, it has come out that consumers from the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, and Sweden are getting more influenced to use prepaid cards during this period.

Consumers across most of the countries showed positive behavior towards cashless payment options such as prepaid payment instruments. For instance, despite the high usage of cash in Italy, the global pandemic led to the growing adoption of prepaid cards and other digital payment methods. Notably, nearly 65% of the consumers in the country tried using prepaid payment instruments such as PayPal.

Government disbursement through prepaid cards supporting the market growth:

Government organizations from around the world are increasingly using prepaid card solutions to disburse benefits, incentives, and financial aid to their citizens. Similar trends are visible in Europe, which is supporting the growth of the prepaid card industry in Europe.

The UK Government partnered with Tesco Bank in March 2020 to offer free meals to 1.3 million eligible children in the country through prepaid cards. As part of the initiative, each eligible child received prepaid supermarket vouchers worth £15 per week. The collaboration between the UK Government and Tesco Bank is supporting more than 22,500 schools and has helped provide more than 62 million meals through the prepaid vouchers as of April 2021. These initiatives, coupled with other prepaid card programs, have helped Tesco Bank to record £0.5billion in gift card sales.

Strategic partnership to expand prepaid card usage among consumers across Europe:

To further boost the growth of the prepaid card industry in the region, global payments firms and card processing networks are collaborating and partnering to expand prepaid card usage among consumers across Europe.

In February 2021, CleverCards and MasterCard entered into a strategic agreement to expand the adoption of prepaid card solutions across Europe while simplifying the payments value chain. Under the strategic partnership, CleverCards is using the core digital platform offered by MasterCard to enable businesses to bypass the intermediary card issuing processes and instead send a digital prepaid card directly to the mobile number or email address.

Reasons to buy:

  • In-depth understanding of prepaid card market dynamics: Understand market opportunity, industry dynamics, key trends and drivers across 75+ market segments and sub-segments of prepaid cards in countries.

  • Develop market specific strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate your prepaid cards strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers and risks in prepaid cards industry.

  • Get insights into consumer attitude and behaviour: Understand changing consumer attitude and behaviour and boost ROI. Get detailed insights into retail spend through prepaid cards.

Scope:

Prepaid Card Industry Market Attractiveness

  • Load Value Trend Analysis

  • Transaction Value Trend Analysis

  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

  • Average Value per Transaction

  • Number of Cards

Market Share Analysis by Functional Attributes - Open Loop vs. Closed Loop, 2016 - 2025

Market Share Analysis by Prepaid Card Categories

Open Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2016 - 2025

  • Transaction Value Trend Analysis

  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

  • Average Value per Transaction

  • Number of Cards

Closed Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2016 - 2025

  • Transaction Value Trend Analysis

  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

  • Average Value per Transaction

  • Number of Cards

Prepaid Card Consumer Usage Trends

  • By Age Group

  • By Income Group

  • By Gender

General Purpose Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Gift Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute

  • By Open Loop Gift Card

  • By Closed Loop Gift Card

Gift Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

  • By Retail Consumer Segment

  • By Corporate Consumer Segment

Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Retail Categories

Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Gifting Occasion

Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Purchase Location

Entertainment and Gaming Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute

  • By Open Loop Teen and Campus Prepaid Card

  • By Closed Loop Teen and Campus Prepaid Card

Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

  • By Small Scale Business Segment

  • By Mid-Tier Business Segment

  • By Enterprise Business Segment

  • By Government Segment

Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

  • By Small Scale Business Segment

  • By Mid-Tier Business Segment

  • By Enterprise Business Segment

  • By Government Segment

Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

  • By Small Scale Business Segment

  • By Mid-Tier Business Segment

  • By Enterprise Business Segment

  • By Government Segment

Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

  • By Retail

  • By Small Scale Business Segment

  • By Mid-Tier Business Segment

  • By Enterprise Business Segment

  • By Government Segment

Transit and Tolls Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Healthcare and Wellness Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Social Security and Other Government Benefit Programs Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Fuel Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast

Utilities, and Other Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ulqezq

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ulqezq


