Europe is probably buying record amounts of Russian oil from Indian refiners

India bought an average 1.75 million barrels of Russian oil a day in 2023. Rupak De Chowdhuri/Reuters

Russian crude is likely being shipped to Europe in record amounts, according to Kpler data.

India, one of Russia's largest crude customers, shipped tons of refined oil to the EU.

Refined oil purchases from India notched their highest level in the last seven years of recorded data.

Record amounts of Russian crude are probably being sold to Europe by Indian refiners, a new analysis says.

India has become one of Russia's largest oil customers in recent years, snapping up an average 1.75 million barrels of crude a day in 2023, according to Kpler data analyzed by The Independent. That's a 140% increase from what India purchased from Russian sources in 2022, when it was already gorging on discounted Russian crude in the months after the invasion of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the European Union has grown into one of India's largest refined oil customers. The bloc purchased around 231,800 barrels a day of refined crude products from India last year, a 115% increase from the prior year, Kpler data shows.

That's the largest amount of refined oil Europe has purchased from India over the last seven years Kpler has recorded the data. It's likely the highest amount of refined oil Europe has ever purchased from the country, much of which is likely Russian in origin, the analysis said.

Western nations banned Russian oil and slapped Russian oil traders with a $60 price cap last year in an attempt to crimp Moscow's war revenue. But Russia has likely found ways to avoid those rules, some industry experts say, such as by reportedly putting together a secretive fleet of oil ships, raising shipping costs on its crude, and swapping oil with middle-men like India.

India has held a strategically neutral stance on Russia's war with Ukraine, and has continued to purchase Russian oil while selling its refined oil products to the West. High amounts of Indian fuel was being shipped to New York last year, according to Kpler data analyzed by Bloomberg, which was likely also Russian in origin.

Still, India's purchases of Russian oil have pulled back in recent months, partly due to pressure to maintain good ties with the US, as well as reported payment issues with Russian oil suppliers. Russian oil shipments to India plummeted to an 11-month low in December, according to ship-tracking data analyzed by Reuters.

Read the original article on Business Insider