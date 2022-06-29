U.S. markets close in 5 hours 42 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,813.94
    -7.61 (-0.20%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,992.29
    +45.30 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,138.50
    -43.04 (-0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,722.73
    -16.11 (-0.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.43
    +1.67 (+1.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.20
    -3.00 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    20.74
    -0.14 (-0.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0488
    -0.0038 (-0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1530
    -0.0530 (-1.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2114
    -0.0070 (-0.58%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.7980
    +0.6700 (+0.49%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,126.57
    -846.71 (-4.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    434.86
    -4.80 (-1.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,343.12
    +19.71 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,804.60
    -244.87 (-0.91%)
     

Europe proposes ban on flavored vapes

Natasha Lomas
·3 min read

European Union lawmakers are proposing to ban flavored heated tobacco products -- a category that covers vaping -- in a move they say is intended to protect the health of young people after a "significant" rise in sales of novel heated tobacco products.

The EU has set itself a goal of creating a 'tobacco free generation', and having less than 5% of the population using tobacco by 2040, as part of a major anti-cancer drive.

But the rise of vaping -- with its array of youth-friendly flavored cartridges/pods, touting tastes like bubblegum, crème brûlée, mint or strawberry watermelon -- presents an obvious challenge to steering young people away from smoking.

Announcing the proposal to amend existing EU rules, to remove an exemption on the sale of flavored tobacco products that currently applies to e-cigarettes and other heated tobacco products, the Commission said sales volumes of these products had risen at least 10% in at least five Member States, adding that the sales volume of heated tobacco products at retail level now exceeds 2.5% of the total sales of tobacco products at Union level.

Commenting on the proposed ban on flavored heated tobacco products in a statement, Stella Kyriakides, commissioner for health and food safety, said:

By removing flavoured heated tobacco from the market we are taking yet another step towards realising our vision under Europe's Beating Cancer Plan to create a 'Tobacco Free Generation' with less than 5% of the population using tobacco by 2040. With nine out of ten lung cancers caused by tobacco, we want to make smoking as unattractive as possible to protect the health of our citizens and save lives. Stronger actions to reduce tobacco consumption, stricter enforcement and keeping pace with new developments to address the endless flow of new products entering the market -- particularly important to protect younger people -- is key for this. Prevention will always be better than cure.”

The European Parliament and Council will need to weigh in on the Commission proposal before it can become pan-EU law -- although the health-focused ban on flavors seems unlikely to generate much opposition.

After the proposal obtains the backing of the EU's co-legislators, the ban will enter into force 20 days after the delegated act is published in the Official Journal. The Commission says EU Member States will then have eight months to transpose the Directive into their national law -- with an additional three months of transition allowed before the provisions would start to apply.

So the ban itself looks unlikely to be in place before the second half of 2023.

The looming end to sales of fruit flavored tobacco pods across the EU's single market of ~450M consumers is yet another regulatory blow for the e-cigarette market.

Earlier this month, the FDA brought down the axe on vape darling, Juul -- ordering a company whose valued once hit the heady highs of $38BN to stop selling and distributing its e-cigarette devices and tobacco pods in the U.S. entirely, after it failed to provide consistent evidence about the safety of its products.

A few years earlier, Juul agreed to stop selling its sweetly flavored e-liquid pods -- including its fruit, creme, mango and cucumber flavors -- as regulatory scrutiny stepped up over concerns about underage use.

At the time, the e-cigarette maker said it would continue selling its full range of flavors outside the U.S. -- but international markets are becoming less welcoming to flavored tobacco products.

FDA orders Juul to stop selling its vaping products in the US

Recommended Stories

  • 4 Dollar Store Items Americans Are Purchasing the Most Right Now

    Dollar stores are a mainstay in American life, with a 2020 survey indicating that around 60% of Americans had shopped at a Dollar Tree in the previous 12 months. The two heavyweights in the industry...

  • Texas one of five teams that could disrupt 2022 College Football Playoff race

    Brad Crawford of 247Sports recently listed five teams that have the ability to disrupt the 2022 College Football Playoff race.

  • Renters rejoice! This $6 product can fix wall holes in less than 10 minutes

    Get your place move-out ready for just $6 with this wall repair tool.

  • Cadillac Celestiq could cost 'well beyond' $300,000 with options

    Back when the Cadillac CT6 was the new hotness for the brand still trying to stand up to its full height, rumors abounded of a new model well above that to challenge the rarified trims among German luxury competition. When Cadillac's electric turn gathered momentum, we began hearing about a sedan called the Celestiq that would be the pride of the fleet. It doubled the potential starting price of the previous flagship, as recently as this month being touted as costing more than $200,000.

  • Here’s how much your Social Security check is likely to go up next year

    If you’re retired or just about to retire, next year’s Social Security checks are likely to see one of the biggest bumps on record as a result of surging consumer prices. The higher payments will be welcome news for retirees, who have seen their household finances squeezed badly so far this year as a result of rocketing inflation and turmoil in the financial markets. The consumer-price index rose by 8.6% in the year through May, way ahead of the 5.9% annual inflation adjustment handed out to Social Security beneficiaries in January.

  • 2 Contraceptive Stocks That Could Benefit From Roe v. Wade Reversal

    Recent events, particularly the reversal of the long-standing Roe v. Wade decision that guaranteed women’s right to have an abortion, have put women’s health matters squarely in the spotlight. It also opens up an opportunity for biomed firms involved in the fields of reproductive health and contraception. So today we’ll look at two stocks closely tied to the contraceptive business – to the research and marketing of new methods. But that's not all, according to TipRanks database, these are stocks

  • U.S. FDA classifies recall of GE's ventilator batteries as most serious

    The CARESCAPE R860 ventilator's backup batteries, including replacement backup batteries, were recalled as they were running out earlier-than-expected, which could cause the device to shut down preventing the patient from receiving breathing support, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said. The CARESCAPE R860 ventilators use the main power via a wall plug to operate and the device's backup battery is meant to keep it running in situations such as patient transport. GE Healthcare, the medical device making arm of General Electric, had initiated the recall of 4,222 of its ventilator batteries distributed between April 2, 2019, and April 18, 2022.

  • China Eases Regulatory Restraints on Two Tech Platforms

    China eases regulatory restraints on two online platforms—logistics platform Full Truck Alliance Co. and online recruitment firm Kanzhun Ltd.—signaling it is dialing back a regulatory campaign that hurt economic activity in the country’s tech sector

  • Why Congress’ new retirement reforms aren’t all they’re cracked up to be

    A new set of reforms to America’s retirement tax and savings plans passed a key hurdle in Congress last week. Variously known as the SECURE Act 2.0, the EARN Act and the RISE & SHINE Act, the measures will make changes to rules around IRAs, 401(k)s and other tax-privileged retirement plans. They barely address the biggest retirement crisis facing the U.S.

  • FDA Advisers Recommend Updating Covid-19 Boosters for Omicron Component

    The Food and Drug Administration’s vaccines advisers voted in favor of updating Covid-19 booster shots to protect specifically against the Omicron variant.

  • Mr. Big Short: Fed May do a 180 on Interest Rates

    The Federal Reserve has raised the fed funds rate target by 150 basis points since March, and many experts expect a lot more.

  • Bill Ackman urges Fed to 'act decisively to kill inflation'

    Billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman reiterated an earlier call Tuesday morning for the Federal Reserve to intervene aggressively to tame inflation.

  • Oncolytics Biotech® Achieves Success Criteria for Efficacy in the Pancreatic Cancer Cohort of GOBLET

    Oncolytics Biotech® Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) (TSX: ONC) today announced that the pancreatic cancer cohort of the multi-indication phase 1/2 GOBLET study has met the efficacy expansion criteria for Stage 1 of the trial. The data from the phase 1b portion of this cohort, which are featured in an abstract accepted for a poster presentation at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) World Congress on Gastrointestinal Cancer 2022, show a strong efficacy signal as evidenced by all patients achievi

  • Monica Lewinsky Drops Painfully Accurate Trump Meme After Bombshell Jan. 6 News

    The famous public figure's meme centered on Donald Trump's apparent belief that he's entitled to grab whatever he wants.

  • U.S. Expands Plan for Monkeypox Vaccines in Effort to Curb Outbreak

    The CDC is now recommending vaccines for people with presumed exposure to the viral illness and not just confirmed exposure.

  • The media receive copies of intercepted conversations between the Russian pilots who launched missiles on Ukraine on 25 June

    DENYS KARLOVSKYI - TUESDAY, 28 JUNE 2022, 18:01 Belarusian journalist Anton Motolko has published the intercepted conversations between Russian military pilots and dispatchers on 25 June, when missiles were launched from the airspace of Belarus.

  • Microsoft’s $22 Billion Combat Goggles Get Crucial Field Test With US Army Forces

    (Bloomberg) -- US Army forces have completed intensive testing of Microsoft Corp.’s new multifunction goggle -- and the results may determine whether Congress rejects most of the $424.2 million proposed in next year’s defense budget to continue buying them.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsTesla Cuts 200 Autopilot Workers as California Site ClosesBig Tech Sinks Stocks Bruised by Recession Jitters: Markets WrapTrump’s Final Scene Didn’t Go Acc

  • Social Security Benefits Set for a Huge Boost in 2023: Analysis

    Social Security’s annual cost of living adjustment for 2023 will be the highest in four decades, according to projections from the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget. While benefits this year were boosted by 5.9%, the adjustment for next year is projected to be between 7.3% and 10.8%, depending on the path of inflation. The final number is likely to be somewhere in the middle, and could be one of the highest increases ever. Social Security bases its cost of living adjustments on changes

  • Why Kezar Life Sciences Stock Is Crushing It Today

    Shares of the clinical-stage biotech Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ: KZR) are soaring this morning following a positive mid-stage data readout for its lupus nephritis candidate zetomipzomib. This potentially deadly autoimmune disorder is characterized by swelling of the kidneys in patients with systemic lupus erythematosus. What appears to be driving this massive uptick in Kezar's shares today is the drug's 65% overall renal response among patients who reached the end of treatment.

  • G-7 Leaders Favor LNG Investment in U-Turn Due to Energy Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Investments in liquefied natural gas -- already booming as Europe seeks to cut its energy dependence on Russia -- are set to get another boost, even amid longstanding climate concerns.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsTesla Cuts 200 Autopilot Workers as California Site ClosesBig Tech Sinks Stocks Bruised by Recession Jitters: Markets WrapTrump’s Final Scene Didn’t Go According to ScriptChina Cuts Travel Quarantine in Biggest Co