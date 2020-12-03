U.S. markets close in 5 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,676.68
    +7.67 (+0.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,001.60
    +117.81 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,424.00
    +74.64 (+0.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,845.40
    +7.38 (+0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    45.15
    -0.13 (-0.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,836.10
    +5.90 (+0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    24.06
    -0.02 (-0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2171
    +0.0056 (+0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    0.9290
    -0.0190 (-2.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3485
    +0.0110 (+0.82%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    103.6830
    -0.7410 (-0.71%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,325.79
    +376.54 (+1.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    379.84
    +5.43 (+1.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,475.06
    +11.67 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,809.37
    +8.39 (+0.03%)
     
JUST IN:

Another 712,000 Americans filed new jobless claims last week

New weekly jobless claims decline for the first time in 3 weeks, as COVID-19 cases surge

Europe to put forward rules for political ads transparency and beef up its disinformation code next year

Natasha Lomas
·9 min read
Image credit: European Commission press briefing livestream
Image credit: European Commission press briefing livestream

New rules for online political advertising will be put forward by European Union lawmakers next year, with the aim of boosting transparency around sponsored political content.

The Commission said today that it wants citizens, civil society and responsible authorities to be able to clearly see the source and purpose of political advertising they're exposed to online.

"We are convinced that people must know why they are seeing an ad, who paid for it, how much, what microtargeting criteria were used," said commissioner Vera Jourova, speaking during a press briefing at the unveiling of a Democratic Action Plan.

"New technologies should be tools for emancipation -- not for manipulation," she added.

In the plan, the Commission says the forthcoming political ads transparency proposal will "target the sponsors of paid content and production/distribution channels, including online platforms, advertisers and political consultancies, clarifying their respective responsibilities and providing legal certainty".

"The initiative will determine which actors and what type of sponsored content fall within the scope of enhanced transparency requirements. It will support accountability and enable monitoring and enforcement of relevant rules, audits and access to non-personal data, and facilitate due diligence," it adds.

It wants the new rules in place sufficiently ahead of the May 2024 European Parliament elections -- with the values and transparency commissioner confirming the legislative initiative is planned for Q3 2021.

Democracy Action Plan

The step is being taken as part of the wider Democracy Action Plan containing a package of measures intended to bolster free and fair elections across the EU, strengthen media pluralism and boost media literacy over the next four years of the Commission's mandate.

It's the Commission's response to rising concerns that election rules have not kept pace with digital developments, including the spread of online disinformation -- creating vulnerabilities for democratic values and public trust.

The worry is that long-standing processes are being outgunned by powerful digital advertising tools, operating non-transparently and fatted up on masses of big personal data.

"The rapid growth of online campaigning and online platforms has... opened up new vulnerabilities and made it more difficult to maintain the integrity of elections, ensure a free and plural media, and protect the democratic process from disinformation and other manipulation," the Commission writes in the plan, noting too that digitalisation has also helped dark money flow unaccountably into the coffers of political actors.

Other issues of concern it highlights include "cyber attacks targeting election infrastructure; journalists facing online harassment and hate speech; coordinated disinformation campaigns spreading false and polarising messages rapidly through social media; and the amplifying role played by the use of opaque algorithms controlled by widely used communication platforms".

During today's press briefing Jourova said she doesn't want European elections to be "a competition of dirty methods", adding: "We saw enough with the Cambridge Analytica scandal or the Brexit referendum."

However the Commission is not going as far as proposing a ban on political microtargeting -- at least not yet.

EU parliament backs tighter rules on behavioural ads

In the near term its focus will be on limiting use in a political context -- such as limiting the targeting criteria that can be used. (Aka: "Promoting political ideas is not the same as promoting products," as Jourova put it.)

The Commission writes that it will look at "further restricting micro-targeting and psychological profiling in the political context".

"Certain specific obligations could be proportionately imposed on online intermediaries, advertising service providers and other actors, depending on their scale and impact (such as for labelling, record-keeping, disclosure requirements, transparency of price paid, and targeting and amplification criteria)," it suggests. "Further provisions could provide for specific engagement with supervisory authorities, and to enable co-regulatory codes and professional standards."

The plan acknowledges that microtargeting and behavioral advertising makes it harder to hold political actors to account -- and that such tools and techniques can be "misused to direct divisive and polarising narratives".

It goes on to note that the personal data of citizens which powers such manipulative microtargeting may also have been "improperly obtained".

This is a key acknowledgement that plenty is rotten in the current state of adtech -- as European privacy and legal experts have warned for years. Most recently warning that EU data protection rules that were updated in 2018 are simply not being enforced in this area.

The UK's ICO, for example, is facing legal action over regulatory inaction against unlawful adtech. (Ironically enough, back in 2018, its commissioner produced a report warning democracy is being disrupted by shady exploitation of personal data combined with social media platforms' ad-targeting techniques.)

Privacy experts slam UK’s ‘disastrous’ failure to tackle unlawful adtech

The Commission has picked up on these concerns. Yet its strategy for fixing them is less clear.

"There is a clear need for more transparency in political advertising and communication, and the commercial activities surrounding. Stronger enforcement and compliance with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) rules is of utmost importance," it writes -- reinforcing a finding this summer, in its two-year GDPR review, when it acknowledged that the regulation's impact has been impeded by a lack of uniformly vigorous enforcement.

The high level message from the Commission now is that 'GDPR enforcement is vital for democracy.

But it's national data supervisors which are responsibility for enforcement. So unless that enforcement gap can be closed it's not clear how the Commission's action plan can fully deliver the hoped for democratic resilience. Media literacy is a worthy goal but a long slow road vs the real-time potency of big-data fuelled adtech tools.

Lack of big tech GDPR decisions looms large in EU watchdog’s annual report

 

"On the Cambridge Analytica case I referred to it because we do not want the method when the political marketing uses the privileged availability or possession of the private data of people [without their consent]," said Jourova during a Q&A with press, acknowledging the weakness of GDPR enforcement.

"[After the scandal] we said that we are relieved that after GDPR came into force we are protected against this kind of practice -- that people have to give consent and be aware of that -- but we see that it might be a weak measure only to rely on consent or leave it for the citizens to give consent."

Jourova described the Cambridge Analytica scandal as "an eye-opening moment for all of us".

"Enforcement of privacy rules is not sufficient -- that's why we are coming in the European Democracy Action Plan with the vision for the next year to come with the rules for political advertising, where we are seriously considering to limit the microtargeting as a method which is used for the promotion of political powers, political parties or political individuals," she added.

The Commission says its legislative proposal on the transparency of political content will complement broader rules on online advertising that will be set out in the Digital Services Act (DSA) package -- due to be presented later this month (setting out a suite of responsibilities for platforms). So the full detail of how it proposes to regulate online advertising also remains to be seen.

Europe to limit how big tech can push its own services and use third-party data

Tougher measures to tackle disinformation

Another major focus for the Democracy Action Plan is tackling the spread of online disinformation.

There are now clear-cut risks in the public health sphere as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, with concerns that disinformation could undermine COVID-19 vaccination programs. And EU lawmakers' concerns over the issue look to have been accelerated by the coronavirus pandemic.

Tech giants must open up about the coronavirus ‘infodemic’, say EU lawmakers

On disinformation, the Commission says it be overhauling its current (self-regulatory) approach to tackling online disinformation -- aka the Code of Practice on disinformation, launched in 2018 with a handful of tech industry signatories -- with platform giants set to face increased pressure from Brussels to identify and prevent co-ordinated manipulation via a planned upgrade to a co-regulatory framework of "obligations and accountability", as it puts it.

There will clearly also be interplay with the DSA -- given it will be setting horizontal accountability rules for platforms. But the beefed up disinformation code is intended to sit alongside that and/or plug the gap until the DSA comes into force (not likely for "years", following the usual EU co-legislative process, per Jourova).

"We will not regulate on removal of disputed content," she emphasized on the plan to beef up the disinformation code. "We do not want to create a ministry of truth. Freedom of speech is essential and I will not support any solution that undermines it. But we also cannot have our societies manipulated if there are organized structures aimed at sewing mistrust, undermining democratic stability and so we would be naive to let this happen. And we need to respond with resolve."

"The worrying disinformation trend, as well all know, is on COVID-19 vaccines," she added. "We need to support the vaccine strategy by an efficient fight against disinformation."

Asked how the Commission will ensure platforms take the required actions under the new code, Jourova suggested the DSA is likely to leave it to Member States to decide which authorities will be responsible for enforcing future platform accountability rules.

The DSA will focus on the issue of "increased accountability and obligations to adopt risk mitigating measures", said also said, saying the disinformation code (or a similar arrangement) will be classed as a risk mitigating measure -- encouraging platforms and other actors to get on board.

"We are already intensively cooperating with the big platforms," she added, responding to a question about whether the Commission had left it to late to tackle the threat posed by COVID-19 vaccine disinformation. "We are not going to wait for the upgraded code of practice because we already have a very clear agreement with the platforms that they will continue doing what they have already started doing in summer or in spring."

Platforms are already promoting fact-based, authoritative health information to counter COVID-19 disinformation, she added.

"As for the vaccination I already alerted Google and Facebook that we want to intensify this work. That we are planning and already working on the communications strategy to promote vaccination as the reliable -- maybe the only reliable -- method to get rid of COVID-19," she also said, adding that this work is "in full swing".

But Jourova emphasized that the incoming upgrade to the code of practice will bring more requirements -- including around algorithmic accountability.

"We need to know better how platforms prioritize who sees what and why?" she said. "Also there must be clear rules how researchers can update relevant data. Also the measures to reduce monetization of disinformation. Fourth, I want to see better standards on cooperation with fact-checkers. Right now the picture is very mixed and we want to see a more systematic approach to that."

The code must also include "clearer and better" ways to deal with manipulation related to the use of bots and fake accounts, she added.

The new code of practice on disinformation is expected to be finalized after the new year.

Current signatories include TikTok, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Mozilla.

Big tech’s ‘blackbox’ algorithms face regulatory oversight under EU plan

Latest Stories

  • I moved out of California in retirement — but it wasn’t because of taxes

    Whenever we mention to people that we moved from California to Reno, Nev., they all say it makes sense because we get to avoid the high state income tax in California. California has a reputation for high taxes. California is shown in the darkest color.

  • Jim Cramer: Here Comes the 'Pent-Up Demand' Bull Market

    The great news about the pent-up demand rally? While these stocks have been creeping up they are now going to explode higher.

  • 20 electric vehicle stocks besides Tesla and Nio that analysts expect to rise the most over the next year

    Analysts favor companies that supply EV manufacturers or develop technology to support infrastructure and autonomous driving.

  • Splunk Drops on Report of Wider Loss: What Wall Street Is Saying

    Splunk shares dropped after the company reported third-quarter results that missed analyst estimates. The San Francisco data-analysis-software company reported a wider-than-expected third-quarter loss. Here is what Wall Street is saying about the company's quarter.

  • Column: Canceling student debt should be a slam dunk. Here's why

    There should be nothing controversial about canceling student debt

  • Fastest-Growing Companies: 27 Stocks Expecting Up To 711% EPS Growth In 2020

    Covid has disrupted the global economy, but ZM, AMZN, NVDA and AMD stocks are among 24 fastest-growing companies expecting up to 711% EPS growth in 2020.

  • XPeng downgraded at UBS, as stock has run up too much to keep buying

    XPeng Inc. was downgraded Thursday at UBS, as analyst Paul Gong suggested the China-based electric vehicle company's stock has run up too much to recommend investors buy at current levels.

  • Dow Jones Stocks To Buy And Watch In December 2020: Apple Hits New Buy Point

    Among the Dow Jones stocks, Apple and Microsoft are among the top stocks to buy and watch in December 2020.

  • US Congress Clears Bill That Threatens To Delist Chinese Titans Like Alibaba, Pinduoduo, Nio Over Audit Compliance

    The U.S. House of Representatives has unanimously approved legislation that would allow for the delisting of Chinese companies such as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) and Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO) unless they meet audit standards in the United States, the Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday.What Happened: The legislation passed the Senate with bipartisan support in May and will next go to the desk of the outgoing President Donald Trump, who is widely expected to sign it into law.Chinese companies along with their auditors will have three years from the passage of the law to be compliant with the U.S. bill's provisions before delisting is carried out.While companies from China have raised capital in the U.S., the East Asian country does not allow U.S. regulators to verify the audits of such firms, as per the Journal."Without this bill, the Chinese have been just stonewalling us, and we certainly shouldn't make it easier for a Chinese company to get American capital than an American company," said Rep. Brad Sherman (D-Calif.), a sponsor of the legislation.Why It Matters: If Chinese companies such as JD.com, Inc (NASDAQ: JD), and Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ: PDD) do exit U.S. markets it could hurt both the Intercontinental Exchange, Inc (NYSE: ICE)-owned New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq, Inc (NASDAQ: NDAQ), which collect fees for listing from the companies and benefit from trading volumes, the Journal noted.Electric vehicle companies such as Nio, Xpeng Inc (NYSE: XPEV), and Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) will also have to comply with the provisions of the bill. A Nio spokesperson told Barron's that the company was aware of the situation and has become compliant over the past few months. Chinese officials have voiced criticism of the bill, claiming it would harm the capital markets, the Journal reported separately. Price Action: On Wednesday, Alibaba shares closed 1.02% lower at $261.32, JD.Com shares closed 1.15% lower at $84.38, and Li Auto shares closed 0.32% lower at $34.75. On the same day, Nio shares rose 5.78% higher at $47.98, Xpeng shares rose 7.38% at $56 and Pinduoduo shares closed 5.51% higher at $144.06.Photo courtesy: The Pop Culture Geek Network via FlickrSee more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Apple Names 15 Best iPhone, iPad Apps Of 2020 — Helpfulness In Pandemic Takes Center Stage * Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine Gets UK Approval For Emergency Use(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Could Bloom in 2021

    We all want to be rid of the coronavirus, of course – and when it fades, the general economy is expected to bounce back. Getting to specifics, Credit Suisse Chief U.S. Equity Strategist Jonathan Golub sees economic momentum moderating post-pandemic, and sets a one-year target for the S&P 500 of 4,050, or 10.5% above current levels.Considering what investors can expect, Golub writes, “As we look toward 2022, the virus will be a fading memory, the economy robust, but decelerating, the yield curve steeper and volatility lower, and the rotation into cyclical largely behind us.”In the meantime, investors want to know where to put their money now – which means Wall Street’s analysts are also busy finding the stocks that are primed for gains in the next 12 months. Using TipRanks database, we’ve pulled the details on three stocks that combine a Strong Buy consensus rating with a Perfect 10 from the Smart Score -- a single-digit amalgamated score based on the collated data from TipRanks. These are stocks that have impressed the analysts – and show strong signs of near- to mid-term gains based on the data analysis algorithms.Nomad Foods (NOMD)We'll start in the food industry, the basic necessity we cannot do without. Nomad Foods is a UK-based distributor in the frozen foods niche, which has become a vital part of the modern food chain. Frozen foods offer variety, freshness, and relatively easy storage – all of which has brought Nomad over $2.4 billion in annual revenues.The COVID crisis prompted the public to eat at home more, and that was good for the grocery industry generally and frozen foods specifically. The company’s Q3 earnings, at 35 cents per share, are up 25% from one year ago. The company posted 576 million Euros (US$685 million) on the top line, implying a 12% yoy growth. Writing from BTIG, 5-star analyst Peter Saleh says, “[We] believe the company will continue to build on its lead in Western Europe's frozen food market. We expect recent lock downs could fuel a resurgence in organic sales growth as it did in 2Q20 and to a lesser extent in 3Q20. Looking ahead, we expect the company to lean into its plant-based offering to attract new customers while investing in marketing initiatives to retain customers that it gained during the pandemic.”Saleh rates NOMD a Buy, and sets a $30 price target to indicate his belief in a 26% upside for the next year. (To watch Saleh’s track record, click here)Overall, Nomad has 6 recent reviews, breaking down in a 5-to-1 split of Buy versus Hold. This makes the analyst consensus view a Strong Buy. The average price target is $28.33, for a 19% one-year upside from the current share price of $23.84. (See NOMD stock analysis on TipRanks)Rackspace Technology (RXT)Rackspace Technology is a cloud computing company out of Texas, offering data management and data security, across applications and at any scale. Rackspace’s customer base is global, and the company has offices in Australia, Singapore, India, Germany, and the UK.This cloud-tech innovator is newcomer in the stock markets, having held its IPO just this past August. The company sold 33.5 million shares at $21 each, the low end of the target range, and has been volatile since.The third quarter results were somewhat mixed for RXT. The company reported a 13% year-over-year gain in revenue, to $682 million, with a quarterly record of $315 million in bookings – an impressive 64% yoy gain. Net income, however, registered a 54-cent per share loss. That loss came even as Core Revenue – Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform combined – gained 18% compared to the year-ago quarter.Analysts are willing, for now, to forgive Rackspace’s slightly shaky entry into the stock markets. Covering this stock for Deutsche Bank, 5-star analyst Bryan Keane notes the company’s strong Core Revenue performance and adds, “…RXT delivered continued broad-based bookings momentum and further expansion of the pipeline (exceeding its sales target into Oct). As a result, RXT raised FY20 core pro-forma revenue growth guidance by ~50bps to ~14-15% implying an estimated ~2ppts of pro-forma organic growth acceleration at the mid-point into 4Q20 which we believe could have modest potential for upside based on recent bookings and retention trends.”To this end, Keane rates RXT a Buy, and his $26 price target implies a solid 45% one-year upside. (To watch Keane’s track record, click here)The Deutsche Bank view is in-line with Wall Street here; the analyst consensus on RXT is a unanimous Strong Buy, based on 5 positive reviews. The stock is selling for $17.85 and its $28 average price target suggests it has a 57% upside on the one-year time horizon. (See RXT stock analysis on TipRanks)EQT Corporation (EQT)Last but not least is EQT Corporation, an energy player in the natural gas market. In fact, it’s the largest natural gas producer in the US, with operations in the Appalachian Basin in the states of Ohio, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania. The company holds lease and exploration rights more than 1 million acres, and has nearly 20 trillion cubic feet in proven reserves.Unfortunately, low energy prices have taken a toll here. Except for 1Q20, EQT has been posting net losses since the second quarter of last year. The most recent report, for Q3 2020, showed a net EPS loss of 15 cents per share. While the loss was less than expected by the analysts, it was deeper than the year-ago quarter.Despite the recurring quarterly losses, EQT shares are up an impressive 34% so far this year – and there are still 5 weeks left. The gains have completely erased losses taken at the start of the corona crisis, and reflect investor confidence in the gas industry as a vital utility. Among the bulls is Wells Fargo analyst Tom Hughes who wrote, "While northeast gas differentials continue to struggle in the shoulder season and weighed on 4Q20 guidance for realizations ahead of a potentially bullish backdrop for the commodity in 2021, EQT’s solid operational update for 3Q20 should help buoy investor confidence that the operational improvements at EQT since Mr. Rice and his team took over last year still have momentum.""EQT continues to work on its operating and financial metrics ahead of what should hopefully be a constructive macro environment," the analyst concluded.Accordingly, Hughes rates EQT shares an Overweight (i.e. Buy), and sets a price target of $21. This represents a 31% upside from current levels. (To watch Hughes’ track record, click here)EQT is another company with a unanimous Strong Buy analyst consensus rating, this one based on 6 positive reviews. The stock is trading now for $14.49, and its $19.25 average price target suggests ~33% one-year upside potential. (See EQT stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Dow Jones Rallies As Biden Makes China Pledge, Senior Democrat Outlines Stimulus Hope

    The Dow Jones rallied after President-elect Joe Biden said he will not immediately remove the tariffs imposed on China by President Donald Trump.

  • Your Guide to 2020 Tax Deductions

    Claiming tax deductions is a powerful strategy for tax filers. Using appropriate deductions can lower your bill, increase your tax refund or make sure you're taking advantage of tax benefits offered by your federal and state governments. Want to know how to best use tax deductions?

  • Michael Burry Of 'The Big Short' Fame Confirms He's Shorting Tesla

    Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares dropped by 4% on Wednesday morning after Michael Burry, who was depicted by Christian Bale in 2015's "The Big Short," said he is shorting Tesla's stock.The Big Tesla Short: Burry is a former hedge fund manager who gained notoriety on Wall Street by predicting and profiting from the subprime mortgage crisis.Back in September, Burry tweeted about Tesla's lofty valuation and said the company relies on regulatory credit sales rather than auto sales to turn a profit.On Tuesday, Burry confirmed on Twitter that he is also putting his money where his mouth is."So, @elonmusk, yes, I'm short $TSLA, but some free advice for a good guy....Seriously, issue 25-50% of your shares at the current ridiculous price. That's not dilution. You'd be cementing permanence and untold optionality. If there are buyers, sell that TeslaSouffle," Burry tweeted Tuesday night.Related Link: Tesla Short Sellers Have Taken A B Hit This WeekMusk's Warnings: The souffle mention was a reference to a warning Musk issued this week to Tesla employees that Tesla's stock price "will immediately get crushed like a souffle under a sledgehammer" if Tesla doesn't reach the profitability Wall Street has already priced into the stock.Musk himself famously tweeted that "Tesla stock price is too high imo" back on May 1. Tesla's stock price has roughly quadrupled in the seven months since that warning.Benzinga's Take: Tesla's market cap has grown to be nearly the size of the entire legacy auto market despite the fact that Tesla represents only a small fraction of global auto sales, so it's understandable why short sellers like Burry see an opportunity.Burry is certainly not alone given that Tesla is the most-shorted stock in the world with total short interest of more than $22 billion, according to S3 Partners.Photo courtesy of Tesla. See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Nikola Short Sellers Up 4M Following Reworked GM Deal * Citron Shorts Palantir, Calls Stock A 'Full Casino'(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • House Passes China Delisting Bill, Sending to Trump for Approval. What That Means for Investors.

    The bill could set the stage for delisting Chinese companies from U.S. exchanges if they don’t comply with audit rules.

  • Billionaire Jim Simons Places Bet on 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    A rising tide lifts all boats, as President John Kennedy said, and we’re seeing it now on Wall Street, as both the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ are near record high levels. The gains are broad-based and real, and reflect a growing optimism now that the election is behind us and a COVID-19 vaccine is in sight.So let’s look back, all the way to 1973, when economist Burton Malkiel told us that “a blindfolded monkey throwing darts at a newspaper’s financial pages could select a portfolio that would do just as well as one carefully selected by the experts.” He was pointing out the effect of random forces on a large enough sample – and the stock market, with over 7,000 publicly traded equities, and even more thousands of active traders working daily, is definitely a large enough sample.But that was before mathematician and code-breaker Jim Simons taught us all how to crunch the numbers. Simons recognized that people are not monkeys – and so have access to information that transcends random effects. He invented quantitative trading, and changed the investment landscape forever.And back in the present, Simons revealed in his most recent 13F filings three new stock positions that bear a closer look. These are buy-rated stocks that boast at least a 5% dividend yield and go up from there. We used TipRanks database to find out what else makes these picks so compelling.Plains GP Holdings (PAGP)First up is Plains GP, an oil and gas midstream holding company. Plains controls assets in the oil and gas transport sector, where it moves the hydrocarbons from the well head production sites to the refineries, storage tank farms, and transport facilities. The company assets include nearly 19,000 miles of pipelines, 8,000 crude oil railroad tankers, nearly 2,500 trucks and tractor-trailers, and, on the rivers, 20 transport tugs and 50 barges. These assets move oil and gas into and out of 148 million barrels worth of storage capacity.PAGP took a hard hit earlier this year from declines in the price of both oil and gas, and from reduced demand during the pandemic-inspired economic shutdowns. By Q2, revenue was down by more than half, to $3.23 billion. The Q3 top line shows the beginning of a recovery, with revenues coming in at $5.83 billion. Q3 EPS was flat sequentially, at 9 cents.The company’s stock price, as might be expected from the financial performance, has failed to gain much traction since it fell last winter at the start of the corona crisis. Shares in PAGP are down 52% so far this year.The low share price, however, presents investors with an opportunity. Clearly, Jim Simons would agree. His fund staked a position in PAGP by buying 1,045,521 shares of the stock. The holding is worth $8.44 million at the current share price.Plains GP has kept up its commitment to the dividend. The company cut the payment from 36 cents per share to 18 cents for the April payment, but has kept it at that level since then. The cut kept the yield from exploding as share price fell, and kept the payment affordable at current income levels. The current payment annualizes to 72 cents per common share, and gives a yield of 8.3%.Raymond James analyst Justin Jenkins likes Plains for its ability to generate cash. He writes, “PAGP's cash flow profile has actually improved this year. While 2021 will see more headwinds to EBITDA than 2020, lower capex and cost-cutting measures implemented since the pandemic still drive an FCF inflection. We now model Plains generating an all-in FCF surplus [...] We continue to believe the partnership’s outlook is much better than recent investor sentiment in the stock."In line with these comments, Jenkins rates PAGP a Buy. His $9 price target suggests it has room to grow ~10% from current levels. (To watch Jenkins’ track record, click here)Overall, there are three recent reviews of PAGP on record, and all are Buys – making the analyst consensus here a unanimous Strong Buy. The stock is selling for $8.17, and its $10 average price target implies a one-year upside of 22%. (See PAGP stock analysis on TipRanks)Granite Point Mortgage Trust (GPMT)Next up, Granite Point Mortgage Trust, is a mortgage loan company serving a US customer base. The company invests in senior floating-rate commercial mortgages, as well as originating and managing such loans. The company’s portfolio is valued at more than $1.8 billion.GPMT is showing some solid messages in recent financial performance. The company beat the forecasts on earnings, reporting 27 cents per share against a 20-cent estimate, for a 35% beat. Revenues were up year-over-year, and the company finished the quarter with over $353 million in cash and cash equivalents.That foundation allowed GPMT to keep its dividend, although the company did adjust the payment to 20 cents per common share. At that rate, it annualizes to 80 cents and yields a hefty 8.3%. This compares favorably to financial sector peers – and is more than 4x higher than the average dividend found among S&P listed companies. Granite Point is another of Jim Simons’ new positions. The quant billionaire bought up 155,800 shares of this real estate investment trust (REIT), for a stake that’s now worth $1.48 million. Stephen Laws, covering this stock for Raymond James, sees GPMT as a potential winner for dividend investors. He writes, “We expect net interest income to continue to benefit from LIBOR loans in floors, and are increasing our core earnings estimates to reflect this. While GPMT reinstated the quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share, the company still has roughly $29 million of undistributed taxable income at September 30. Given this, we anticipate a special dividend of $0.40 per share to be declared prior to year-end.”The 5-star analyst rates the stock an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and his $11 price target implies 16% growth over the next months. (To watch Laws’ track record, click here)This is another stock with a unanimous analyst rating – although the two recent Buys make the consensus view a Moderate Buy. The average price target matches Laws’, at $11, and indicates a 16% upside from the current trading price of $9.60. (See GPMT stock analysis on TipRanks)Phillips 66 (PSX)Last on our list of Simons’ new purchases is Phillips 66, the oil and gas giant. With over $107 billion in annual revenues, and more than $58 billion in total assets, Phillips 66 is deeply involved in oil production, refining, and marketing. The company also has a large presence in the petrochemical industry.The low prices, economic shutdowns, and unpredictable demand have put pressure on PSX’s share price this year, and the stock has only partly rebounded from last winter’s swoon. PSX is down 40% year-to-date, but it’s up 54% from its late-March trough.In the third quarter, Phillips 66 saw an EPS loss of 1 cent – but that was far better than the 80-cent lost which had been forecast. Revenues for the quarter came in at $15.93 billion, up 45% from the previous quarter.The company pays out 90 cents per common share, and has an 8-year history of keeping a reliable payment with occasional increases. The annualized payment of $3.60 gives a yield of 5.4%, well above the utility sector average yield of 3.3%.Simons, for his part, was impressed enough by this stock to purchase 120,800 shares. That’s a holding now worth $7.47 million.In his note on PSX, Scotiabank’s Paul Cheng notes several key points, including some that may seem counterintuitive. “Passing of Election Day may actually trigger new buying in the group even with a Biden win. Contrary to the widespread belief, the sector has historically outperformed the general market in the first year of a new Democrat Administration… Cyclical sectors could be in demand again as investors re-focus their attention from the election to vaccine availability,” Cheng opined. The analyst added, "...relative to other refiners, PSX should benefit more from a rising oil price environment given their large chemical and NGL operations."To this end, Cheng rates PSX an Outperform (i.e. Buy). He sets a $79 price target, indicating an upside potential of 25% for the next 12 months. (To watch Cheng’s track record, click here)All in all, Phillips 66 get a broad-based thumbs-up from Wall Street – as clear from the 11 Buy ratings on the stock, giving it a Strong Buy analyst consensus. (See PSX stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for dividend stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Investors wanted Nikola to be the next Tesla. It's not.

    Investors were hoping alternative-energy vehicle upstart Nikola would be the next Tesla. But controversy and a disappointing deal with GM prove it's not.

  • The 6 Best CRISPR Stocks to Buy Today

    Gene-editing tech like CRISPR is the key to unlocking medical innovations. Mapping the human genome was the first step in unraveling the secrets of genetics, and today the pinnacle of that research is what's known as CRISPR technology. CRISPR is short for clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats, a fancy way of describing very precise genetic engineering that may be the key to curing a variety of genetic disorders.

  • These 3 EV Entrepreneurs Are Getting Richer Faster Than Elon Musk This Year

    Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has added more than $111 billion to his fortune so far this year, emerging as the second-richest person in the world, but the wealth gained by others in the electric vehicle industry has been far greater.What Happened: Musk is worth $139 billion, after adding 403% wealth this year, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index -- but many of his Chinese peers have outpaced him in terms of getting richer.The wealth of William Li, founder of Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO), grew the most among the world's 500 wealthiest people. Li grew 1159% richer, adding $6.82 billion to his coffers, which swelled to $7.41 billion overall, as per Bloomberg. Xpeng Inc (NYSE: XPEV) Chairman He Xiaopeng got wealthier by 643% this year as his net worth grew to $9.8 billion.Li Auto Inc (NASDAQ: LI) CEO Li Xiang, worth $6 billion, saw his wealth rise 616%, while Wang Chuan-Fu, chairman of BYD Co Ltd (OTC: BYDDF) grew richer by 236% and is worth $14.1 billion.Why It Matters: Shares of Nio are up 1,093.53% on a year-to-date basis, while those of Tesla have risen 580%. Musk's Chinese rivals are unfazed by Tesla's plans to launch a low-priced EV and have likened the automaker to Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) in its early days, suggesting that the Musk-led company will lead to the growth of the overall market.Price Action: Tesla shares closed nearly 2.7% lower at $568.82 on Wednesday and gained 2.48% to $582.93.Related Links: Will Tesla Or Nio Stock Grow More By 2025?Click here to check out Benzinga's EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news.Photo by Haddad Media on FlickrSee more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Tesla Gets Goldman Sachs Upgrade With 0 Price Target * Elon Musk Says Tesla Open To Merger With Legacy Automakers But Won't Attempt Hostile Takeover(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Dow Jones Up 3,700 Points From October Low; Time To Sell These Hot Growth Stocks?

    Stocks today generally traded in a relatively tight band, yet the Dow Jones Industrial Average showed a bullish reversal.

  • Tesla Shares Gain on Goldman Upgrade, Price Target Boost Ahead of S&P 500 Debut

    Tesla, which will begin trading on the S&P; 500 on December 21, has added more than 50% to is market value this quarter as investors plough ever-more cash into the clean energy carmaker.