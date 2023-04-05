Europe Rail Infrastructure Market Size to Hit USD 185.04 billion by 2029 | Exhibiting CAGR of 4.52% From 2022-2029

Fortune Business Insights

According to Fortune Business Insights, the Europe rail infrastructure market size is projected to grow from USD 135.81 Billion in 2022 to USD 185.04 Billion in 2029 at CAGR of 4.52 % during forecast period.

Pune, India, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Europe rail infrastructure market size was valued at USD 129.49 billion in 2021. The market is projected to grow from USD 135.81 billion in 2022 to USD 185.04 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.52% during the forecast period. The rising focus on reducing carbon emissions has resulted in substantial investments by governments to incorporate advanced technologies into railways to provide safe and sustainable modes of transport. Electrification of railway infrastructure is a key factor driving the rail infrastructure sector growth. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights, in its report titled, “Europe Rail Infrastructure Market, 2022-2029.”

Industry Development

January 2022: VR Group and the Ministry of Transport and Communications have entered into a rail transport services agreement until 2030. This new agreement will guarantee the continuation of traffic on routes that are unprofitable. It covers approximately 44% of the long-distance trains in Finland and 16% of long-distance trips.

Report Highlights:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR 4.52% 2029 Value Projection USD 185.04 Billion Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2022 USD 135.81 Billion Historical Data for 2018-2020 No. of Pages 150 Segments covered Europe Rail Infrastructure Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Service Provider (Rail Fleet Operator (Rapid Transit Railway, Passenger Railway, and Freight Railway) and Infrastructure Manager (Rail Network and Signalling, New Track Investment, and Maintenance Investment) Growth Drivers Rising Need for Transportation Owing to Globalization Drives Market Proliferation Declining Rail Transport Demand Hindered Market Expansion Amid the Pandemic.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Rising need for transportation facilities due to globalization and rising efforts by governments and corporate companies to improve infrastructure will propel the Europe rail infrastructure market growth. The increasing need for faster transport will also drive market proliferation in the coming years. Rail systems drive both social and economic development by connecting people for education, jobs, and health services with ease. Furthermore, the adoption of intelligent transport systems helps in improving operational efficiency of transportation networks and enhancing safety of railways, which will boost market expansion as well.

COVID-19 Impact

The rapid spread of COVID-19 worldwide and the rising number of cases in several economies encouraged governments to impose stringent social distancing norms. This affected the rail infrastructure domain significantly as manufacturing facilities were closed and supply chains were disrupted. The rail fleet operator segment registered a 48.6% decline in revenue in 2020-21 as rail transport demand decreased. The manufacturing slowdown in several industrial units affected several ongoing rail projects negatively in terms of budget and schedule, thus hindering market proliferation.

Report Coverage

The report covers:

Market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats

Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations undertaken by industry leaders

COVID-19 impact analysis

Market share, growth rate, and valuation estimates by geography and segment

Segmentation

Railway Fleet Operator Segment to Lead Backed by Rising Rail Transport Demand

Based on service provider, the market is bifurcated into railway fleet operator and infrastructure manager. Among these, the railway fleet operator segment dominated the market due to the rising demand for rapid and passenger rail transport. Rail transport is a hassle-free and affordable alternative especially within cities.

Growing Investment in Rapid Transit Segment to Drive Segment Growth

The railway fleet operator segment is divided into rapid transit railway, passenger railway, and freight railway. The rapid transit railway segment is the largest segment in Europe rail infrastructure due to increased adoption of rail transport and rail operators in the region. The rapid transit railway segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period followed by passenger railway. The growth of this segment is attributed to increased investment by the government and several major players in the region for development and network expansion.

Expansion of New Rail Routes is Driving the Growth of the New Track Investment Segment

By infrastructure manager, the market is segmented into maintenance investment, new track investment, and railway network and signalling. It is estimated that the new track investment segment has the largest market share, and will see higher growth as a result of increasing rail network and focus toward safe rail transport.

Geographically, the market is segregated into Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Eastern Europe, and Western Europe.

Regional Insights

Western Europe to Dominate Backed by Growing Investment by Governments on Developing New Routes

Western Europe held majority of the Europe rail infrastructure market share in 2021 due to rising investment by Germany, the U.K., and France on developing new routes. Moreover, the Germany market is projected to showcase lucrative growth trends due to increasing expenditure on developing new tracks and signals and maintaining existing ones.

Competitive Landscape

Investments by Leading Players to Develop New Rail Infrastructure to Aid Market Augmentation

Industry players often make strategic moves to deal with their competitors and maintain a strong foothold in the market. One such move is investing in advanced technologies and signing profitable deals with other companies or the government. For instance, in May 2022, Bane Nor, a Norwegian infrastructure manager, announced its plans to invest approximately USD 1.7 billion in railway infrastructure in the central Trøndelag region, including funds for the new Trondheim Central Station.

List of Key Players Covered in Europe Rail Infrastructure Market Report

Alstom (France)

Arriva (U.K.)

Banedanmark (Denmark)

Bane NOR (Norway)

Green Cargo (Sweden)

Infranord (Sweden)

Statens Jarnvagar (Sweden)

TX Logistix (Germany)

VY Group (Norway)

VR Group (Finland)

