Europe Railway Connectors Market to 2026 - by Connector Type, Size, Platform and Country

·3 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Railway Connectors Market, By Connector Type (Broad Level Connectors/PCB Connectors, Power Connectors, RF/HF Coaxial Connectors, Others), By Size , By Platform , By Country, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The european railway connectors market is expected to grow at a steady rate of around 5% during the forecast period. The Europe railway connectors market is driven by the growing tourism industry in the region. Further ongoing technological advancements such as the adoption of driverless trains by several countries in the region is further expected to propel the market during forecast period.

The Europe railway connectors market is segmented based on connector type, size, platform, application, company and country. Based on size, the market can be bifurcated into connectors body and backshell. The connectors body segment is expected to dominate the market on account of the various benefits offered by it such as easy customization with standard modules and space saving. Based on platform, the market can be divided into rolling stock and signaling/infrastructure. The rolling stock segment holds a significant market share since it is more efficient than any other available platform and is also cost-effective.

Major players operating in the Europe railway connectors market include TE Connectivity, Amphenol Corporation, Molex Incorporated, ITT, Smiths Interconnect, Fischer Connectors, Esterline Technologies, Schaltbau, Sichuan Yonggui Science and Technology, TT Electronics and others. The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments. For instance, in September 2019, TE Connectivity launched new 124 position Sliver internal I/O connectors and cable assemblies, which provide a high-density solution that enables up to x20 signal transmission lanes, or 40 differential pairs.

Years considered for this report:

  • Historical Years: 2016-2019

  • Base Year: 2020

  • Estimated Year: 2021

  • Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Objective of the Study:

  • To analyze and forecast the market size of Europe railway connectors market.

  • To classify and forecast Europe railway connectors market based on connector type, size, platform, application, company and country distribution.

  • To identify drivers and challenges for Europe railway connectors market.

  • To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Europe railway connectors market.

  • To conduct pricing analysis for Europe railway connectors market.

  • To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in Europe railway connectors market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Impact of COVID-19 on Europe Railway Connectors Market

4. Executive Summary

5. Europe Railway Connectors Market Outlook

6. Market Dynamics
6.1. Drivers
6.2. Challenges

7. Market Trends & Developments

8. Competitive Landscape

9. Strategic Recommendations

10. About Us & Disclaimer

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a2l1th

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/europe-railway-connectors-market-to-2026---by-connector-type-size-platform-and-country-301484697.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

