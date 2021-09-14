U.S. markets close in 6 hours 15 minutes

Europe Railway Connectors Market, By Connector Type, By Size, By Platform, By Application, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026

ReportLinker
·5 min read

This report is 90% complete and will include the latest impact analysis of Covid-19 along with updated quarterly market data for the year 2021 estimated. This report will be delivered within three working days post order confirmation.

New York, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe Railway Connectors Market, By Connector Type, By Size, By Platform, By Application, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06150622/?utm_source=GNW


Europe Railway Connectors Market, By Connector Type (Broad Level Connectors/PCB Connectors, Power Connectors, RF/HF Coaxial Connectors, Data Connectors, Pogo Pin Connectors/Spring Load Connectors, Modular & Mix Connectors), By Size (Connectors Body and Backshell), By Platform (Rolling Stock and Signaling/Infrastructure), By Application (Diesel Multiple Units (DMUs), Electric Multiple Units (EMUs), Light Rails/Trams, Subways/Metros, Passenger Coaches), By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026

Europe railway connectors market is expected to grow at a steady rate of around 5% during the forecast period.The Europe railway connectors market is driven by the growing tourism industry in the region.

Further ongoing technological advancements such as the adoption of driverless trains by several countries in the region is further expected to propel the market during forecast period.

The Europe railway connectors market is segmented based on connector type, size, platform, application, company and country.Based on size, the market can be bifurcated into connectors body and backshell.

The connectors body segment is expected to dominate the market on account of the various benefits offered by it such as easy customization with standard modules and space saving.Based on platform, the market can be divided into rolling stock and signaling/infrastructure.

The rolling stock segment holds a significant market share since it is more efficient than any other available platform and is also cost-effective.

Major players operating in the Europe railway connectors market include TE Connectivity, Amphenol Corporation, Molex Incorporated, ITT, Smiths Interconnect, Fischer Connectors, Esterline Technologies, Schaltbau, Sichuan Yonggui Science and Technology, TT Electronics and others.The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market.

Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments. For instance, in September 2019, TE Connectivity launched new 124 position Sliver internal I/O connectors and cable assemblies, which provide a high-density solution that enables up to x20 signal transmission lanes, or 40 differential pairs.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019
Base Year: 2020
Estimated Year: 2021
Forecast Period: 2022–2026

Objective of the Study:

• To analyze and forecast the market size of Europe railway connectors market.
• To classify and forecast Europe railway connectors market based on connector type, size, platform, application, company and country distribution.
• To identify drivers and challenges for Europe railway connectors market.
• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Europe railway connectors market.
• To conduct pricing analysis for Europe railway connectors market.
• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in Europe railway connectors market.
The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the region.

Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.

Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the region.
The analyst calculated the market size of Europe railway connectors market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.

Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.

Key Target Audience:

• Railway connectors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders
• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers
• Organizations, forums and alliances related to railway connectors
• Market research and consulting firms
The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

Report Scope:

In this report, Europe railway connectors market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
• Europe Railway Connectors Market, By Connector Type:
o Broad Level Connectors/PCB Connectors
o Power Connectors
o RF/HF Coaxial Connectors
o Data Connectors
o Pogo Pin Connectors/Spring Load Connectors
o Modular & Mix Connectors
• Europe Railway Connectors Market, By Size:
o Connectors Body
o Backshell
• Europe Railway Connectors Market, By Platform:
o Rolling Stock
o Signaling/Infrastructure
• Europe Railway Connectors Market, By Application:
o Diesel Multiple Units (DMUs)
o Electric Multiple Units (EMUs)
o Light Rails/Trams
o Subways/Metros
o Passenger Coaches
• Europe Railway Connectors Market, By Country:
o United Kingdom
o France
o Germany
o Italy
o Spain

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Europe railway connectors market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06150622/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


