Europe All Retailers Database 2022: National and International Retailers in All Major Retail-Sectors
The "All Retailers in Europe" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Retail-Index is the most complete, updated and user-friendly database about national and international retailers in all major retail-sectors: food, fashion, consumer electronics, DIY & gardening and 14 other retail sectors. The total database contains over 9000 retail chains, internet and traditional, with 1.9 million stores.
This practical and unique source of information displays clear rankings and profiles with key data on national and international retail chains in any European country and several major countries outside Europe. The retailer profiles feature the name and headquarter address as well as contact details, management (CEO), turnover development, banners, number of stores, website, webstore etc.
The retailer rankings per country provide a clear overview of the retailers based on recent turnover data and numbers of shops.
Available Retail Sectors
Fashion
Food
Consumer Electronics
DIY & Gardening
Furniture & Decoration
Home Ware
Footwear & Leather
Personal Care
Baby Ware
Sport & Leisure
Toy's & Games
Books & Magazines
Jewellery & Watches
Optical
Pet Care
Petrol
Telecom
