Europe All Retailers Database 2022: National and International Retailers in All Major Retail-Sectors

·1 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "All Retailers in Europe" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

Retail-Index is the most complete, updated and user-friendly database about national and international retailers in all major retail-sectors: food, fashion, consumer electronics, DIY & gardening and 14 other retail sectors. The total database contains over 9000 retail chains, internet and traditional, with 1.9 million stores.

This practical and unique source of information displays clear rankings and profiles with key data on national and international retail chains in any European country and several major countries outside Europe. The retailer profiles feature the name and headquarter address as well as contact details, management (CEO), turnover development, banners, number of stores, website, webstore etc.

The retailer rankings per country provide a clear overview of the retailers based on recent turnover data and numbers of shops.

Available Retail Sectors

  • Fashion

  • Food

  • Consumer Electronics

  • DIY & Gardening

  • Furniture & Decoration

  • Home Ware

  • Footwear & Leather

  • Personal Care

  • Baby Ware

  • Sport & Leisure

  • Toy's & Games

  • Books & Magazines

  • Jewellery & Watches

  • Optical

  • Pet Care

  • Petrol

  • Telecom

For more information about this newsletter visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5qmcpd

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com 
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/europe-all-retailers-database-2022-national-and-international-retailers-in-all-major-retail-sectors-301600710.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

