Europe’s richest man pits his sons against each other in family battle for succession

Alexandre and Frédéric Arnault are seen by some to be their father Bernard’s preferred heirs

Europe’s richest man has appointed two more of his sons to the board of Louis Vuitton and Dior owner LVMH as the succession battles heats up at the luxury goods behemoth.

Chairman and chief executive Bernard Arnault said his sons Alexandre and Frederic will be named to the company’s board, where they will join two of his other children, daughter Delphine and son Antoine.

The French billionaire is grooming his children to potentially lead the luxury empire in a scenario that has echoes of the award-winning drama Succession starring Brian Cox.

When Antoine Arnault was just 14 years old, he sent his newly born baby brother a postcard. “Dear Alexandre,” Antoine wrote. “I hope that your birth went well and that you are alright. I advise you to start working right away.”

The letter, posted on Alexandre’s Instagram a few years ago, may not have been entirely serious. But it has proved prescient.

In the years since, the five Arnault children – heirs of the world’s biggest luxury empire, LVMH – have each had to work hard to carve their own place in the conglomerate run by their father, putting them in the running for his job when he chooses to exit.

It is a position with almost unrivalled reach, wielding control over luxury fashion houses Louis Vuitton and Christian Dior, jewellery brand Tiffany’s and champagne maker Moët & Chandon to name just some of its brands. LVMH is worth €344bn (£294bn), making it the second most valuable listed company in Europe.

As early as Thursday, the luxury giant is expected to announce a proposal to add Alexandre, 31, and Frédéric, 29, to its board. LVMH did not comment on the reports.

Any proposal would face a shareholder vote but the majority of voting rights are held by the Arnault family. The two sons would join Delphine, 48, and Antoine, 46, on LVMH’s board, meaning the youngest sibling Jean, 25, would be the only Arnault child not to have a seat.

It may only be a matter of time: Jean, like his siblings, has been propelled into a senior post at LVMH, heading up watch making at Louis Vuitton.

The move to add two more of the Arnault clan onto the LVMH board will fuel fresh speculation about succession at the luxury giant.

LVMH has been run by 74-year-old patriarch Bernard Arnault since 1989, with insiders claiming he is anxious to make sure he protects his legacy to avoid the same fate as French mogul Jean-Luc Lagardère whose eponymous industrial empire was thrown into turmoil after his sudden death in 2003.

For now, LVMH and Bernard have remained publicly quiet on the question of who takes the reins next. The Arnault children are equally tight-lipped.

“Succession is not a topic we think about today,” Frédéric said earlier this month. “We all have immense respect, admiration and love for our father. It’s his will and it’s also our will that he stays in charge as long as possible.”

It has sparked a kind Kremlinology at LVMH, leaving investors to pore over internal moves for an indication of who is in pole position to take over.

LVMH agreed a change in 2022 to allow Bernard to stay at the helm until 80, rather than 75, meaning he could stay until 2029. An imminent hand-over therefore seems unlikely.

In the meantime, the patriarch is pitting his children against each other as he seeks to find the strongest possible successor.

“One or more of my children taking over after me will be based on their ability, their talent and also their desire, because it must be understood that it is a lifelong commitment,” he has said.

Bernard gathers his children for a 90-minute lunch once a month at which he quizzes them on various topics he has pre-prepared, the Wall Street Journal reported last year. The paper compared the process to an “audition”.

HSBC’s Erwan Rambourg says “the experience and quality of management of the heirs” means investors will be satisfied with any one of Bernard’s children taking over.

“While Bernard Arnault has not made clear what will come next, you at least know there are many options and this contrasts with others in the space such as Richemont.”

For years, much of the speculation over leadership has centred on Delphine, the oldest of the Arnault children who is known for her steely exterior and is seen as a favourite of her father.

She was last year named as chief executive of Christian Dior, LVMH’s second largest brand after Louis Vuitton, where she had previously been deputy chief.

Delphine and Antoine, both children of Bernard’s first marriage, are said to have tried to instil in their younger half brothers a sense of modesty.

Alexandre, Frédéric and Jean were born from Bernard’s second marriage in 1991 to Canadian pianist Hélène Mercier.

All five of the Arnault children are thought to still be in the running to take over. Some more than others are keen for the position.

Antoine, who leads the listed company that holds the family stake in LVMH, is said to be less driven to succeed his father than some of his siblings. From a young age, he has urged his father not to try to shape him in his own image.

Meanwhile, Alexandre, the third in line and head of products and communication at Tiffany & Co, is said to have a greater appetite for power.

He is viewed as the most charismatic, and well-connected, sibling. He was behind the decision by LVMH to buy luxury luggage brand Rimowa. Frédéric, chief executive of LVMH Watches, is the most similar to his father personality-wise and is a gifted scholar and tennis player.

Some observers believe the battle for succession is likely to be between these two brothers, a theory that will only grow louder now that they are poised to ascend to the LVMH board.

Luca Solca, an analyst at Bernstein, says succession will ultimately be “dependent on business performance, in what I expect will be a Darwinian environment”.

Already, Bernard has been monitoring each child’s progress within his empire, having paired them with executives early on who he would ask “about some of their character traits or if there’s a need for a little correction”, according to outgoing LVMH Fashion Group chief Sidney Toledano.

Could there be a middle way? There does not need to be just one successor to Bernard, some believe. HSBC’s Rambourg imagines that “collegial governance between the five siblings” could be a possibility as “all have distinct, complementary qualities”.

Such a collaborative approach is not without precedent. In 2022, Bernard created a corporate structure that tied each of the five children into control of the business and stopped them being able to sell their shares without unanimous approval.

For now, investors are left guessing over what the long-term future holds. However, the short-term seems clear at least.

“The best person to replace Bernard over the next four years is likely more of Bernard,” says Rambourg.

