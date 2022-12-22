U.S. markets close in 57 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,801.91
    -76.53 (-1.97%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,883.67
    -492.81 (-1.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,416.34
    -293.03 (-2.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,737.32
    -39.62 (-2.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.99
    -0.30 (-0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,795.70
    -29.70 (-1.63%)
     

  • Silver

    23.63
    -0.56 (-2.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0598
    -0.0012 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6710
    -0.0130 (-0.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2034
    -0.0048 (-0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.4480
    +0.1240 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,667.95
    -93.94 (-0.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    384.15
    -4.05 (-1.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,469.28
    -28.04 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,507.87
    +120.15 (+0.46%)
     
weigh in:

What are your market predictions for 2023? Take our survey.

Europe Ride-on Mowers Market Assessment Analysis 2022-2027: Influx of Alternative Fuel Options Gaining Momentum & Growth in Manufacturer-Led Programs & Initiatives

·9 min read

DUBLIN, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Ride-on Mowers Market - Comprehensive Study and Strategic Assessment 2022-2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo


The Europe ride-on mowers market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.66% during 2022-2027.

The growing market can be attributed due to the increasing number of commercial spaces, along with the number of public parks and lawn areas. Moreover, the higher penetration of golf courses across countries such as Germany, the UK, France, Sweden & Spain further supports the ride-on mowers market across the region.

The government of various European countries is making significant investments in the construction of outdoor open spaces. For instance, in 2020, a playground was constructed in Walnut Creek Metropolitan Park, expanding the green cover across the park. Large landscaping areas across these recreational facilities create the need for ride-on mowers, supporting the Europe ride-on mowers market growth.

Raw materials constitute a significant cost component in the manufacturing of ride-on lawn mowers. The prices of major raw materials used to manufacture ride-on lawn mowers, such as steel, plastic, and rubber, have increased significantly over the past few years. Moreover, the volatility of raw material prices seriously threatens vendor profit margins.

Features such as keyless ignition, real-time feedback, and airless tires have made ride-on mowers much more attractive. Another trend in the ride-on mower market is variety, wherein vendors specialize in accessories, services, and products expected to support the industry growth. The Europe ride-on lawn mowers market is subject to various regulations & standards laid down by European Garden Machinery Industry Federation (EGMF). These standards help regulate the quality, safety, emission & other requirements of the ride-on lawn mowers in the industry.

INDUSTRY DRIVERS

Construction of Green Spaces

Considering that green spaces also provide aesthetic benefits, many gardens, parklands, and public green spaces are constantly incorporated into urban planning. The Italian government has taken various economic steps, such as the Green Reward program, to boost the Europe ride-on mowers market.

In 2021, the National Trust of England, in collaboration with conservation charities & local authorities, called for a fund of USD 6.7 billion from the government to expand green space across the country. Such expansion of green spaces is boosting the demand for ride-on lawn mowers in the market.

Increasing Number of Golf Courses

Europe is the second-largest industry for golf courses worldwide. In 2021, the number of golfers across Europe exceeded 10 million, around 8% more than in 2016. The rise in the number of public golf clubs has encouraged the participation of individuals in the sport.

The growing penetration of golf courses is expected to generate higher demand for the equipment from the region and boost the Europe ride-on mowers market. More than 130 golf course projects are under development in Europe, with around 85 in the planning stage and approximately 45 under construction.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Advancements in battery technology have recently become viable for the commercial ride-on lawn mowers market. Professional landscapers are increasingly confident about adding these mowers to their fleet as they allow to keep out the noise, reduce downtime, charge faster, and reduce exhausts to the minimum.

The growth in the landscaping industry across the region, supported by the growing demand from commercial properties for the maintenance of lawn areas, is boosting the ride-on lawn mowers market.

The average size of lawns in European households is significantly small, which is expected to hamper the industry demand of the Europe ride-on mowers market.

SEGMENT HIGHLIGHTS

The Europe standard ride-on mowers are expected to add a revenue of USD 891.53 million by 2027.

The revenue from hydrostatic transmission is expected to reach USD 4 billion by 2027 due to its benefits, such as smooth operation, better responsiveness, less maintenance, and others. However, higher costs and more fuel requirements are among the major deterrents for hydrostatic transmission, which is expected to slightly affect the revenue of the vendors operating in the industry.

In 2021, professional landscaping service providers were the major revenue contributors to the Europe ride-on lawn mowers market. The segment is expected to add additional revenue of USD 746 million during the forecast period.

GEOGRAPHICAL OUTLOOK

In developing European countries, constructing public gardens, parks, and commercial business complexes will likely drive the Europe ride-on mowers market growth. The rising construction of new residential properties will propel the demand for landscaping services, which, in turn, will boost the demand for ride-on mowers.

The U.K. is the largest industry for ride-on mowers across Europe. The country is expected to add a revenue of USD 290 million during the forecast period due to the rising governmental focus on sustainability. It is estimated that running projects such as the Growing a Greener Britain crowdfunding site, which aims to keep the U.K. communities safe and healthy, will keep the battery-powered ride-on lawn mowers industry afloat. However, Countries such as Sweden and Netherlands are expected to observe the highest growth rate (by revenue). Both the countries are expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.07% and 8.78%, respectively.

In 2021, France accounted for a revenue share of 10.95% in the European ride-on mower market. Initiatives such as the greening of Paris between 2014 and 2020 through the development of 74 acres of public gardens, 200 re-vegetation projects, educational farms, and renovation of parks and gardens are supporting the demand for ride-on mowers across the country.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Other players in the industry are Bobcat, Ariens Company, Briggs & Stratton, and Chervon Group. The acquisition strategy was followed by most of the players on the path to becoming industry leaders. Moreover, the high cost of manufacturing & various regulations is expected to restrict the entry of new players into the industry.

Industry leaders in the Europe ride-on mowers market are currently emphasizing the adoption of energy-efficient goods owing to the increasing trend of using less carbon energy sources. This can be due to the growing environmental issues such as global warming combined with gasoline or exhaust emissions.

The manufacturers prioritize recognizing various demand conditions while setting certain goals for profitability and using capital resources effectively. The current situation pushes vendors to adapt and improve their unique value proposition to attain a strong industry presence.

Key Vendors

  • Ariens Company (AriensCo)

  • Deere & Company

  • Honda

  • Husqvarna Group

  • Kubota Corporation

  • Stanley Black & Decker

  • STIGA Group

  • The Toro Company

Other Prominent Vendors

  • AGCO

  • AL-KO Gardentech

  • Altoz

  • AS-Motor

  • Bad Boy Mowers

  • Bobcat Company

  • Briggs & Stratton

  • Chervon Group

  • Emak Group

  • Generac Power Systems

  • Greenworks Tools

  • IHI Shibaura Machinery Corporation

  • Masport

  • STIHL

  • SUMEC Group Corp.

  • Techtronic Industries

  • Textron Inc.

  • The Grasshopper Company

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of the Study
4.4 Market Segmentation

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation

6 Market at a Glance

7 Premium Insights
7.1 Market Overview
7.2 Key Highlights
7.3 Snippets
7.4 Key Market Drivers
7.4.1 Increased Recreational Facilities
7.4.2 Demand from Golf Courses
7.5 Geographical Outlook
7.6 Vendor Landscape

8 Introduction
8.1 Overview
8.1.1 Development of Li-Ion Battery
8.2 History of Lawn Mowers
8.3 Grassland Areas
8.4 Consumer Behavior
8.5 Walk-Behind Vs. Ride-On Lawn Mowers
8.6 Recent Developments
8.6.1 New Product Launches
8.6.2 Mergers, Acquisitions & Partnerships
8.7 Lawn Mowers Market: Expert Insights
8.8 Gasoline Price Trend: Europe
8.9 Decline in Demand for Gasoline-Based Ride-On Lawn Mowers
8.10 Dynamics of Landscaping Industry
8.11 Value Chain Analysis
8.12 Regulations & Standards
8.13 Impact of Covid-19

9 Market Opportunities & Trends
9.1 Growth of Landscaping Industry
9.2 Influx of Alternative Fuel Options
9.3 Internet Shaping End-Users' Purchasing Behavior

10 Market Growth Enablers
10.1 Demand from Golf Courses
10.2 Growth in Manufacturer-Led Programs & Initiatives
10.3 Increased Recreational Facilities

11 Market Restraints
11.1 Increased Xeriscaping & Use of Artificial Grass
11.2 High Upfront Cost & Long Replacement Cycle
11.3 Erosion of Vendor Margins Due to Volatility in Raw Material Prices

12 Market Landscape
12.1 Market Overview
12.2 Market Size & Forecast
12.2.1 by Value
12.2.2 by Volume
12.3 Five Forces Analysis

13 Product Type
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Value)
13.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)
13.3 Market Overview
13.4 Standard Ride-On Mowers
13.5 Zero-Turn Mowers
13.6 Lawn Tractors
13.7 Garden Tractors

14 Fuel Type
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Value)
14.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)
14.3 Market Overview
14.4 Gasoline-Powered
14.5 Battery-Powered
14.6 Propane-Powered

15 End-User
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Value)
15.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)
15.3 Market Overview
15.4 Professional Landscaping Services
15.5 Golf Courses & Other Sports Arenas
15.6 Residential
15.7 Government & Others

16 Transmission Type
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Value)
16.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)
16.3 Market Overview
16.4 Hydrostatic
16.5 Electric Motor
16.6 Manual
16.7 Others

17 Drive Type
17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Value)
17.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)
17.3 Market Overview
17.4 Two-Wheel Drive
17.5 Four-Wheel Drive

18 Start Type
18.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Value)
18.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)
18.3 Market Overview
18.4 Push Start
18.5 Key Start

19 Blade Type
19.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Value)
19.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)
19.3 Market Overview
19.4 Deck/Standard Blades
19.5 Mulching Blades
19.6 Lifting Blades
19.7 Cylinder Blades

20 Distribution Channel
20.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Value)
20.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)
20.3 Market Overview
20.4 Offline
20.4.1 Market Overview
20.4.2 Dealers & Distributors
20.4.3 Specialty Stores
20.4.4 Mass-Market Players
20.5 Online
20.5.1 Market Overview
20.5.2 Direct Sales
20.5.3 Third-Party Sales

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gq23u2

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/europe-ride-on-mowers-market-assessment-analysis-2022-2027-influx-of-alternative-fuel-options-gaining-momentum--growth-in-manufacturer-led-programs--initiatives-301709096.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Why Shares in General Motors Crashed Today

    Shares in General Motors (NYSE: GM) were down by more than 5% by midday. The moves coincide with a broad-based sell-off in the automaker sector, driven by a disappointing earnings report from used-car dealer CarMax. CarMax's comparable used-unit sales were down a whopping 22.4% in its third quarter, compared to the same period a year ago.

  • Why Micron Melted Down and Intel, AMD, and Nvidia Followed

    Thursday is looking like a miserable day to own semiconductor stocks. Last night, after close of trading, computer memory-maker Micron (NASDAQ: MU) reported a fiscal Q1 2023 loss four times bigger than expected, and added that it also missed on sales. Instead of Wall Street's expected $0.01-per-share loss, Micron lost $0.04 per share in the quarter.

  • Amazon Stock Just Hit a 52-Week Low. Here's Why It Could Go Even Lower.

    Not long ago, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) looked unstoppable. A year later, that momentum has vanished, and Amazon is in disarray. Excluding Amazon Web Services, the tech giant has lost more than $8 billion through the first three quarters of the year.

  • Why Tesla Investors Have New Concerns Today

    Tesla shares haven't hit this level since late October 2020. The potential for demand destruction -- be it for EVs in general or due to mounting competition -- is a top fear for Tesla investors. The timing coincides with a recent announcement by the U.S. Treasury Department related to discounts being offered for EV purchases through the Inflation Reduction Act beginning at the start of 2023.

  • Is This Dividend Stock Following in Kinder Morgan's Footsteps?

    Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) is one of North America's leading energy infrastructure companies. It also has the largest carbon dioxide transportation capacity in the country. Carbon capture and storage is a potentially multitrillion-dollar market opportunity.

  • Why Shares of ChargePoint Are Tumbling Lower Today

    While a dangerous winter storm brings frigid temperatures to large swaths of the country today, investors are turning a cold shoulder to shares of ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT). As of 11:34 a.m. ET, shares of ChargePoint are down 8.8%. Maintaining a neutral rating, Kashy Harrison, an analyst at Piper Sandler, reduced the price target on ChargePoint's stock to $13 from $16.

  • Why Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Rallied on a Bad Day for the Markets

    Management said its prices for specialized automotive steel would rise next year, and its costs would be lower.

  • 2 Wildly Undervalued Ultra-High-Yield Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist

    Because of that, these energy master limited partnerships (MLPs) look like ideal options for investors seeking lucrative passive income streams. Energy Transfer currently offers investors a 9% yield. Put another way, a $1,000 investment in Energy Transfer could generate $90 of annual passive income.

  • Is Rivian Stock a Buy After Plummeting?

    If investors were judging Rivian's (NASDAQ: RIVN) business performance based on its 2022 stock price performance, they might guess that sales weren't doing well. Indeed, the electric car company's vehicle production increased 67% sequentially in the third quarter, leading to a 47% bump in deliveries over the same period. Or should the growth stock be avoided?

  • Tesla to discount some EVs, Tyson workers plan exodus, Netflix unveils plans for New Jersey studio

    Notable business headlines include Tesla offering U.S. customers discounts in the amount of $7,500 on Model 3 and Y vehicles in an effort to boost deliveries, Tyson employees quitting as the food processing company will relocate, and Netflix planning for a new production studio in New Jersey.

  • CarMax results hit by 'used-vehicle recession'; buyback paused

    (Reuters) -Used-car retailer CarMax Inc said on Thursday it was pausing some hiring, halting share buybacks and cutting expenses after reporting an 86% drop in third-quarter profit as the industry struggles to offload inventory amid waning demand. "CarMax is battling a used-vehicle recession," Evercore ISI analyst Michael Montani said, adding that pressure on wholesale sales intensified from the second quarter. In response to challenging industry conditions, CarMax said it slowed car buying in the third quarter and cut marketing and capital expenditures.

  • Better Buy for 2023: Microsoft vs. Alphabet

    Microsoft and Alphabet's stocks would be assets to any portfolio, but one is currently a better value.

  • Scott Minerd, Guggenheim’s Investment Chief, Dies at 63

    (Bloomberg) -- Scott Minerd, the Guggenheim Partners chief investment officer who was regarded as one of the kings of the bond market during its four-decade bull run, has died. He was 63.Most Read from BloombergChina Is Likely Seeing 1 Million Covid Cases, 5,000 Deaths a DayDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in ChartsI’ve Seen Trump’s Tax Returns and Now You Can, TooBankman-Fried Associates Flip as FTX Founder Arrives in NYCUS Stocks Decline as Data to Keep Fed Aggre

  • Lithium Stocks List: 15 Biggest Lithium Stocks

    In this article, we will discuss the 15 biggest lithium battery stocks. If you want to explore similar stocks within the lithium industry, you can also take a look at Lithium Stocks List: 5 Biggest Lithium Stocks. At a time when the world is at a crossroads with regard to climate change, lithium has risen […]

  • Tesla Offers $7,500 Discount in Rare Move to Lift Deliveries

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. is offering US consumers $7,500 to take delivery of its two highest-volume models before year-end, adding to indications the carmaker is struggling with demand.Most Read from BloombergChina Is Likely Seeing 1 Million Covid Cases, 5,000 Deaths a DayDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in ChartsI’ve Seen Trump’s Tax Returns and Now You Can, TooBankman-Fried Associates Flip as FTX Founder Arrives in NYCUS Stocks Decline as Data to Keep Fed Aggres

  • 12 Tech Stocks With Biggest Upside

    In this article, we discuss the 12 tech stocks with the biggest upside. If you want to read about some more tech stocks with the biggest upside, go directly to 5 Tech Stocks With Biggest Upside. Technology stocks are one of the hottest areas of the stock market and investors eagerly follow the latest developments […]

  • Jim Cramer’s 10 Comeback Stocks

    In this article, we discuss Jim Cramer’s 10 comeback stocks. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out Jim Cramer’s 5 Comeback Stocks. CNBC’s Jim Cramer mentioned beaten down tech stocks on November 22, which he believes can make a drastic comeback after the Federal Reserve stops its fiscal tightening. He […]

  • Dow Jones Dives After GDP, Jobless Data; CarMax Plunges On 'Vehicle Affordability Issues'

    The Dow Jones dived more than 400 points Thursday after first-time jobless claims and GDP. CarMax plunged on "vehicle affordability issues."

  • Down More Than 60%: Analysts Say Buy These 3 Beaten-Down Stocks — They Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    2022 is almost over and although 2023 brings with it plenty of uncertainty, most investors will no doubt be happy that a tumultuous year for the stock market is finally coming to an end. The selling pressure has at times been so severe that it didn't really matter whether a stock has strong fundamentals or not, the reflex has been to throw the baby out with the bathwater. The upshot to the relentless selling is that now investors get a chance to load up on their favorite names at a big discount.

  • Why Alphabet, Amazon, and Microsoft Stocks All Fell Thursday

    An overheated economy has been pushing inflation higher, and investors have been watching economic reports closely for signs the tide has turned. A key economic indicator released on Thursday added more clarity, but unfortunately, the news wasn't what investors were hoping to hear. With that as a backdrop, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) fell 2.4%, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) was off 3.2%, and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) slumped 3.3% as of 11:10 a.m. ET on Thursday.