Europe Robotic Lawn Mower Market Size is Projected to Reach Revenue of USD 2.16 Billion by 2027 – Arizton

The Europe robotic lawn mower market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 11% during the period 2021−2027.



The landscaping industry is witnessing significant growth after the pandemic, which is expected to support the demand for robotic lawn mowers among landscaping service providers across Europe. In the upcoming years, new start-ups will come up with robotic lawn mowers with advanced features while existing vendors will continue to develop their product portfolio with technology upgrades. As robotic lawn mowers appropriately appeal to a more niche target audience the market has witnessed significant growth in recent years. Moreover, the growth of the construction industry will contribute to the demand for robotic lawn mowers.

Europe Robotic Lawn Mower Market – Segmentation

Countries such as Germany, Sweden, and France are the major revenue contributors to the non-smart robotic lawn mowers market in Europe. This is due to the presence of many golf courses and other sports stadiums across these countries.

In 2021, the non-smart robotic lawn mower segment dominated the European market. The higher share of this segment is attributed to the wider adoption of the non-smart technology due to its presence in the market for a longer time as compared to the smart models of mowers that were recently launched in the market.

The proliferation of e-commerce and high awareness of the benefits of online purchases such as heavy discounts, occasional offers, and rising demand for convenience is driving the growth of the online segment in the Europe robotic lawn mower market over the past few years.





Market Segmentation by Lawn Area

Small Sized

Medium Sized

Large Sized





Market Segmentation by Technology

Non-Smart

Smart

Market Segmentation by End-User

Residential

Golf Courses & Sport Arenas

Professional Landscaping Services

Others

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

Market Segmentation by Geography

Germany

Sweden

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Finland

Poland

Denmark

Norway

Belgium

Switzerland

Austria

Key Market Highlights

The growing emphasis on green spaces & green roofs in various European countries such as Switzerland, Germany, and others supported by the increasing efforts towards minimizing harmful emissions that are associated with the usage of gasoline/diesel/propane-powered lawn mowers are anticipated to push the market growth.

Lawn mowers for small sized lawn area (less than 3000-meter square) hold the highest revenue share in the market. However, lawn mowers for large sized lawn area are expected to observe the highest growth rate at a CAGR of 14.15% (by value) during 2022-2027.

The low operating cost and growing demand from golf courses are driving the demand for the product in the market. Moreover, the government & residents in Nordic region (involving countries such as Sweden, Denmark, and others) are increasingly taking efforts to boost green space which is supporting the market growth.

In terms of technology, non-smart lawn mowers are leading the market and are expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.53% (by value) during the forecast period.

Golf courses & other sports arenas are expected to observe the highest growth rate at a CAGR of 13.97% and 12.84% by revenue and unit shipment, respectively, during the forecast period.

The market consists of various vendors including Honda Power Equipment, Husqvarna Group, MTD Products, and others. There is intense competition among vendors for market share. As a result, a lot of merger & acquisitions are taking place to expand and improve the offerings to survive in the market.

COVID-19 has resulted in various supply chain disruptions that have significantly hampered the sourcing of raw materials. Moreover, there was fall in demand from the commercial sector due to the poor demand from hotels, resorts, and sports facilities. Also, the travel restrictions and postponement of several sports events during the pandemic resulted in low demand for European robotic lawn mowers. However, the increased leisure time pushed the participation of individuals in lawn care activities and enhancing their outdoor living space, thereby pushing the residential demand for the equipment in the market.





Europe Robotic Lawn Mower Market - Investment Analysis

The growing FDI investments, international exports, and tourism are driving Spain’s economy. The market is also growing due to the higher adoption of robotic lawn mowers among tech-savvy consumers.

Several government initiatives to develop smart cities will encourage people to adopt smart technologies. For instance, in 2021, London and other European partner cities planned investment of nearly USD 303 million for the development of smart technologies across Europe.

Honda Motor Company is heavily invested in the automotive segment. However, leveraging the technology and manufacturing strength in creating garden equipment with a high focus can help diversify its existent product line into other product segments.





Vendor Profile

Key Vendors

Honda Power Equipment

Husqvarna Group

MTD Products

Robert Bosch GmbH

STIGA S.p.A

Zucchetti Centro Sistemi S.p.A

Other Prominent Vendors

Alfred Karcher SE & Co. KG

Briggs & Stratton

Deere & Company

E.Zicom

Greenworks Tools

iRobot

Lineatielle S.R.L

Milagrow HumanTech

Ningbo NGP Industry Co., Ltd

Stanley Back & Decker

STIHL

The Kobi Company

The Toro Company

Volta

WIPER SRL

Yamabiko Europe

Zhejiang Tianchen Intelligence & Technology Co., Ltd





