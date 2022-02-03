U.S. markets close in 1 hour 17 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,496.38
    -93.00 (-2.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,217.27
    -412.06 (-1.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,970.26
    -447.29 (-3.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,004.76
    -24.76 (-1.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.12
    +1.86 (+2.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.60
    -3.70 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    22.41
    -0.30 (-1.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1436
    +0.0131 (+1.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8290
    +0.0630 (+3.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3594
    +0.0018 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9270
    +0.4770 (+0.42%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,627.87
    -999.17 (-2.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    851.28
    -7.77 (-0.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,528.84
    -54.16 (-0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,241.31
    -292.29 (-1.06%)
     
JOBS:

Jobless claims: Another 238,000 Americans filed new claims

The results marked back-to-back weeks of decline

Europe Robotic Lawn Mower Market Size is Projected to Reach Revenue of USD 2.16 Billion by 2027 – Arizton

SIRIUS MANAGEMENT CONSULTING
·6 min read

Chicago, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Europe robotic lawn mower market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 11% during the period 2021−2027.

The landscaping industry is witnessing significant growth after the pandemic, which is expected to support the demand for robotic lawn mowers among landscaping service providers across Europe. In the upcoming years, new start-ups will come up with robotic lawn mowers with advanced features while existing vendors will continue to develop their product portfolio with technology upgrades. As robotic lawn mowers appropriately appeal to a more niche target audience the market has witnessed significant growth in recent years. Moreover, the growth of the construction industry will contribute to the demand for robotic lawn mowers.

Europe Robotic Lawn Mower Market – Segmentation

  • Countries such as Germany, Sweden, and France are the major revenue contributors to the non-smart robotic lawn mowers market in Europe. This is due to the presence of many golf courses and other sports stadiums across these countries.

  • In 2021, the non-smart robotic lawn mower segment dominated the European market. The higher share of this segment is attributed to the wider adoption of the non-smart technology due to its presence in the market for a longer time as compared to the smart models of mowers that were recently launched in the market.

  • The proliferation of e-commerce and high awareness of the benefits of online purchases such as heavy discounts, occasional offers, and rising demand for convenience is driving the growth of the online segment in the Europe robotic lawn mower market over the past few years.

Get Your Free Sample Report Now! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/europe-robotic-lawn-mower-market-analysis-2024

Market Segmentation by Lawn Area

  • Small Sized

  • Medium Sized

  • Large Sized

Market Segmentation by Technology

  • Non-Smart

  • Smart

Market Segmentation by End-User

  • Residential

  • Golf Courses & Sport Arenas

  • Professional Landscaping Services

  • Others

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • Offline

  • Online

Market Segmentation by Geography

  • Germany

  • Sweden

  • France

  • UK

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Netherlands

  • Finland

  • Poland

  • Denmark

  • Norway

  • Belgium

  • Switzerland

  • Austria

Key Market Highlights

  • The growing emphasis on green spaces & green roofs in various European countries such as Switzerland, Germany, and others supported by the increasing efforts towards minimizing harmful emissions that are associated with the usage of gasoline/diesel/propane-powered lawn mowers are anticipated to push the market growth.

  • Lawn mowers for small sized lawn area (less than 3000-meter square) hold the highest revenue share in the market. However, lawn mowers for large sized lawn area are expected to observe the highest growth rate at a CAGR of 14.15% (by value) during 2022-2027.

  • The low operating cost and growing demand from golf courses are driving the demand for the product in the market. Moreover, the government & residents in Nordic region (involving countries such as Sweden, Denmark, and others) are increasingly taking efforts to boost green space which is supporting the market growth.

  • In terms of technology, non-smart lawn mowers are leading the market and are expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.53% (by value) during the forecast period.

  • Golf courses & other sports arenas are expected to observe the highest growth rate at a CAGR of 13.97% and 12.84% by revenue and unit shipment, respectively, during the forecast period.

  • The market consists of various vendors including Honda Power Equipment, Husqvarna Group, MTD Products, and others. There is intense competition among vendors for market share. As a result, a lot of merger & acquisitions are taking place to expand and improve the offerings to survive in the market.

  • COVID-19 has resulted in various supply chain disruptions that have significantly hampered the sourcing of raw materials. Moreover, there was fall in demand from the commercial sector due to the poor demand from hotels, resorts, and sports facilities. Also, the travel restrictions and postponement of several sports events during the pandemic resulted in low demand for European robotic lawn mowers. However, the increased leisure time pushed the participation of individuals in lawn care activities and enhancing their outdoor living space, thereby pushing the residential demand for the equipment in the market.

Why You Should Buy This Research?

This report is among the few in the market that offers outlook and opportunity analysis forecast in terms of:

  • Volume (Unit sales)

    • Lawn Area

    • Technology

    • End-user

    • Geography

  • Value (USD)

    • Lawn Area

    • Technology

    • End-user

    • Geography

  • In-depth analysis about the market and gain competitive intelligence about the economic scenario, advantages in European countries major projects and investments, dynamics, and market share.

  • To enable decision-makers to make informed and profitable choices and gain expert quantitative and qualitative analysis on value/volume growth projections of the Europe robotic lawn mower market share.

  • The Europe robotic lawn mower market research report information is collected by extensive primary and secondary research to expand your businesses.

  • The report also has various information about positive impact on COVID-19 across Europe robotic lawn mower market.

  • The report also includes import/export statistic information along with raw material procurement strategies on the Europe robotic lawn mower market.

Get Your Free Sample Report Now! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/europe-robotic-lawn-mower-market-analysis-2024

Europe Robotic Lawn Mower Market - Investment Analysis

  • The growing FDI investments, international exports, and tourism are driving Spain’s economy. The market is also growing due to the higher adoption of robotic lawn mowers among tech-savvy consumers.

  • Several government initiatives to develop smart cities will encourage people to adopt smart technologies. For instance, in 2021, London and other European partner cities planned investment of nearly USD 303 million for the development of smart technologies across Europe.

  • Honda Motor Company is heavily invested in the automotive segment. However, leveraging the technology and manufacturing strength in creating garden equipment with a high focus can help diversify its existent product line into other product segments.

Vendor Profile

Key Vendors

  • Honda Power Equipment

  • Husqvarna Group

  • MTD Products

  • Robert Bosch GmbH

  • STIGA S.p.A

  • Zucchetti Centro Sistemi S.p.A

Other Prominent Vendors

  • Alfred Karcher SE & Co. KG

  • Briggs & Stratton

  • Deere & Company

  • E.Zicom

  • Greenworks Tools

  • iRobot

  • Lineatielle S.R.L

  • Milagrow HumanTech

  • Ningbo NGP Industry Co., Ltd

  • Stanley Back & Decker

  • STIHL

  • The Kobi Company

  • The Toro Company

  • Volta

  • WIPER SRL

  • Yamabiko Europe

  • Zhejiang Tianchen Intelligence & Technology Co., Ltd

Explore our garden tools market profile to know more about the industry.

Read some of the top-selling reports:

About Arizton:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Mail: enquiry@arizton.com

Call: +1-312-235-2040
+1 302 469 0707 

CONTACT: AriztonAdvisory and Intelligence Mail: enquiry@arizton.com Call:+1-312-235-2040 +1 302 469 0707


Recommended Stories

  • Meta stock is 'probably dead money' in the short term, says top tech analyst

    Meta's shares could stay in the penalty box for some time after a brutal quarter and outlook, warns one of the best tech analysts on Wall Street.

  • Why T-Mobile Is Defying the Market Slump and Soaring Today

    In a down morning for the market, with the Nasdaq Composite down about 2% on Wednesday as of this writing, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) is defying gravity, up 10.5%. T-Mobile's stock had been beaten down in the latter half of 2021 due to competitive concerns across the industry, as well as concerns over its profitability coming out of the 2020 merger with Sprint. Net post-paid phone additions were 844,000, and post-paid customers came in at a strong 1,750.

  • Tech stocks tumble following huge Meta earnings miss

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reviews the market and sector action surrounding the tech stock response to Apple's privacy change.

  • 2 Stocks to Grab Now That the S&P 500 Is In Correction Territory

    While this isn't as scary-sounding as a bear market -- denoted by a 20% fall -- it should give investors pause. Two stocks I believe are great buys are Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL). Each has seen its stock price fall recently, but the businesses are still thriving.

  • Why Block Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Block (NYSE: SQ) sank in morning trading Thursday as the point-of-sale device maker formerly known as Square  continued to feel the aftershocks of PayPal's (NASDAQ: PYPL) distressing fourth-quarter earnings report, which sent the entire payments sector into a tailspin on Wednesday. Block lost more than 10% Wednesday, while PayPal lost almost a quarter of its value. As of noon ET Thursday, Block was off by another 8.2% from the previous close.

  • Intel Corporation's (NASDAQ:INTC) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

    It is hard to get excited after looking at Intel's (NASDAQ:INTC) recent performance, when its stock has declined 7.0...

  • Was The Smart Money Right About Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)?

    Insider Monkey has processed numerous 13F filings of hedge funds and successful value investors to create an extensive database of hedge fund holdings. The 13F filings show the hedge funds’ and successful investors’ positions as of the end of the third quarter. You can find articles about an individual hedge fund’s trades on numerous financial […]

  • Meta earnings unveiled ‘a lot of negative surprises,’ strategist says

    MKM Partners Managing Director of Internet & Capital Markets Rohit Kulkarni joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss fourth quarter earnings for social media companies Meta, Snap, and Pinterest amid TikTok competition and Apple privacy measures.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” EV Charging Stocks Trading Under $10

    Let’s talk a bit out about EV stocks. Electric vehicles are not a new technology – in fact, they date back almost to the earliest days of the automobile – but today’s materials, batteries, and electronics have brought them into their own, as a more mature technology. It’s clear that EVs are here to stay. What is less obvious is that they are bringing a host of ancillary tech and services with them. Prominent among these are charging companies. The charging network is the vital infrastructure tha

  • Why Are Affirm, Upstart, and StoneCo Getting Crushed on Wednesday?

    Just to name some of the biggest losers, buy now, pay later leader Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM) had declined by 11%, lending technology platform Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) was down by nearly 10%, and so was Brazil-based payment technology company StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE). StoneCo received an underperform rating and $10 price target from Autonomous Research. Instead, the real reason for all of the downward momentum is PayPal Holdings' (NASDAQ: PYPL) fourth-quarter earnings report, which was released after the closing bell on Tuesday.

  • Why GM, Lucid, and Nio Shares All Tumbled in January

    General Motors wants investors to give it credit for its EV transition, but that goes both ways when the tide swings against tech names.

  • Why Facebook parent Meta’s stock is getting crushed

    Facebook parent company Meta's stock is getting hammered as Apple's iOS privacy changes bite into revenue.

  • Forget Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN): 10 EV Stocks to Buy for Long-Term Gains

    In this article, we discuss the 10 EV stocks to buy for long-term gains. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Forget Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN): 5 EV Stocks to Buy for Long-Term Gains. 2021 was the year for electric vehicle stocks. In addition to a dramatic increase […]

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Flashing Signs of Strong Insider Buying

    The past month has seen some hefty swings in the markets. The main indexes are down since 2022 began, although they ended January and started February with a couple of strongly positive trading sessions. High volatility makes it difficult for investors to predict what’s likely to happen, and investors always crave predictability. Without it, the stock market is just a guessing game. But when markets are stable and predictable, investors can make more rational choices. So what’s needed here is a

  • Is it a Great Time to Dispose Your fuboTV (FUBO) Shares?

    Greenlight Capital, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. An annual return of 11.9% was recorded by the fund for the whole year 2021, compared to the 28.7% of the S&P 500 index for the same period. Spare some time to check the […]

  • Resolute Reports Preliminary Fourth Quarter and 2021 Results

    Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE: RFP) (TSX: RFP) today announced a net loss for the quarter ended December 31 of $128 million, or $1.64 per share, compared to a net loss of $52 million, or $0.63 per share, in the same period in 2020. Sales were $834 million in the quarter, an increase of $65 million from the year-ago period. Excluding special items, the company reported net income of $37 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, compared to net income of $45 million, or $0.55 per diluted share, i

  • I inherited ‘a sizeable amount’ from my mother. A financial adviser took me out for a free meal at an investment seminar, and made ‘some good, interesting points.’ But should I be wary?

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Finding good, trustworthy financial advice is tough. Then there are those investors who get a color, glossy postcard in the mail offering a free steak dinner and the chance to meet a savvy financial planner at an “investment seminar.”

  • Meta Stock Gets Hammered. But Here’s the Argument for Buying the Big Drop.

    Shares in Facebook's parent are on track for their worst day ever. While many are selling, at least one fund manager is talking about buying the dip.

  • 10 Income Stocks with Over 10 Years of Dividend Increases

    In this article, we discuss 10 income stocks with over 10 years of dividend increases. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Income Stocks with Over 10 Years of Dividend Increases. Owing to strong earnings in 2022, companies are set to spend even more on distribution of […]

  • Facebook Owner Meta Set for $195 Billion Wipeout, Biggest in Market History

    (Bloomberg) -- Meta Platforms Inc.’s one-day crash may rank as the worst in stock-market history.Most Read from BloombergMeta Faces Historic Stock Rout After Facebook Growth StalledSpotify’s Problems Grow as More Artists Join BoycottFacebook Owner Meta Set for $200 Billion Wipeout, Biggest in Market HistoryGiuliani’s ‘Masked Singer’ Cameo Reportedly Prompts Walk OffU.K. Scrambles Fighter Jets to Intercept Unidentified AircraftThe Facebook parent plunged 24% in U.S. trading Thursday on the back o